في خطوة مفاجئة، أعلنت تركة جيفري إبستين استعدادها لدفع ما يصل إلى 35 مليون دولار لتعويض النساء اللواتي وقعن ضحايا شبكته الجنسية العالمية، بعد سنوات من التحقيقات المثيرة التي كشفت أسراراً صادمة.
وتتعلق التعويضات بالنساء اللواتي تعرضن لاعتداء أو استغلال أو اتجار بين 1995 و2019، أي حتى لحظة انتحار إبستين في سجنه.
إذا بلغ عدد الضحايا المؤهلين 40 امرأة أو أكثر سيصل المبلغ إلى 35 مليون دولار. أما إذا كان العدد أقل فسيكون التعويض عبارة عن 25 مليون دولار.
ويتولى تنفيذ الاتفاق محامي إبستين السابق دارين إنديك ومحاسبه ريتشارد كان، وهما ينفيان أي مسؤولية عن الجرائم. لكن الاتفاق لا يعني اعترافاً بالخطأ، إلا أنه يمثل خطوة مهمة للضحايا للحصول على تعويضات طال انتظارها.
وتتمثل الخطوة الأخيرة قبل سريان التسوية في موافقة قاضٍ فيدرالي بنيويورك، وسط توقعات بأن العدد الفعلي للضحايا قد يتجاوز الأربعين امرأة لم يتسلمن بعد أي تعويض.
تأتي هذه التسوية بعد كشف وزارة العدل الأمريكية ملايين الوثائق والصور والفيديوهات حول شبكته، التي ضمت سياسيين ورجال أعمال ومشاهير. العلاقة بالإبستين ألحقت ضرراً كبيراً بسمعة العديد من الأسماء العالمية.
وبهذه الخطوة فإن نهاية إبستين قد تكون على الورق، لكن أثر شبكته ومستوى الضرر الذي ألحقته مستمر على نطاق واسع، والتسوية المالية خطوة أولى نحو تحقيق العدالة للضحايا.
In a surprising move, the estate of Jeffrey Epstein announced its readiness to pay up to $35 million to compensate the women who fell victim to his global sex trafficking network, following years of sensational investigations that revealed shocking secrets.
The compensations relate to women who were subjected to assault, exploitation, or trafficking between 1995 and 2019, up until the moment of Epstein's suicide in his prison cell.
If the number of eligible victims reaches 40 women or more, the amount will be $35 million. If the number is lower, the compensation will be $25 million.
The agreement will be implemented by Epstein's former lawyer Darren Indyke and his accountant Richard Kahn, both of whom deny any responsibility for the crimes. However, the agreement does not imply an admission of wrongdoing; rather, it represents an important step for the victims to receive long-awaited compensation.
The final step before the settlement takes effect is the approval of a federal judge in New York, amid expectations that the actual number of victims may exceed forty women who have yet to receive any compensation.
This settlement comes after the U.S. Department of Justice revealed millions of documents, images, and videos related to his network, which included politicians, businessmen, and celebrities. The association with Epstein has caused significant damage to the reputations of many global names.
With this move, Epstein's end may be on paper, but the impact of his network and the level of harm it caused continues widely, and the financial settlement is a first step towards achieving justice for the victims.