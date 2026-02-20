في خطوة مفاجئة، أعلنت تركة جيفري إبستين استعدادها لدفع ما يصل إلى 35 مليون دولار لتعويض النساء اللواتي وقعن ضحايا شبكته الجنسية العالمية، بعد سنوات من التحقيقات المثيرة التي كشفت أسراراً صادمة.

وتتعلق التعويضات بالنساء اللواتي تعرضن لاعتداء أو استغلال أو اتجار بين 1995 و2019، أي حتى لحظة انتحار إبستين في سجنه.

إذا بلغ عدد الضحايا المؤهلين 40 امرأة أو أكثر سيصل المبلغ إلى 35 مليون دولار. أما إذا كان العدد أقل فسيكون التعويض عبارة عن 25 مليون دولار.

ويتولى تنفيذ الاتفاق محامي إبستين السابق دارين إنديك ومحاسبه ريتشارد كان، وهما ينفيان أي مسؤولية عن الجرائم. لكن الاتفاق لا يعني اعترافاً بالخطأ، إلا أنه يمثل خطوة مهمة للضحايا للحصول على تعويضات طال انتظارها.

وتتمثل الخطوة الأخيرة قبل سريان التسوية في موافقة قاضٍ فيدرالي بنيويورك، وسط توقعات بأن العدد الفعلي للضحايا قد يتجاوز الأربعين امرأة لم يتسلمن بعد أي تعويض.

تأتي هذه التسوية بعد كشف وزارة العدل الأمريكية ملايين الوثائق والصور والفيديوهات حول شبكته، التي ضمت سياسيين ورجال أعمال ومشاهير. العلاقة بالإبستين ألحقت ضرراً كبيراً بسمعة العديد من الأسماء العالمية.

وبهذه الخطوة فإن نهاية إبستين قد تكون على الورق، لكن أثر شبكته ومستوى الضرر الذي ألحقته مستمر على نطاق واسع، والتسوية المالية خطوة أولى نحو تحقيق العدالة للضحايا.