In a surprising move, the estate of Jeffrey Epstein announced its readiness to pay up to $35 million to compensate the women who fell victim to his global sex trafficking network, following years of sensational investigations that revealed shocking secrets.

The compensations relate to women who were subjected to assault, exploitation, or trafficking between 1995 and 2019, up until the moment of Epstein's suicide in his prison cell.

If the number of eligible victims reaches 40 women or more, the amount will be $35 million. If the number is lower, the compensation will be $25 million.

The agreement will be implemented by Epstein's former lawyer Darren Indyke and his accountant Richard Kahn, both of whom deny any responsibility for the crimes. However, the agreement does not imply an admission of wrongdoing; rather, it represents an important step for the victims to receive long-awaited compensation.

The final step before the settlement takes effect is the approval of a federal judge in New York, amid expectations that the actual number of victims may exceed forty women who have yet to receive any compensation.

This settlement comes after the U.S. Department of Justice revealed millions of documents, images, and videos related to his network, which included politicians, businessmen, and celebrities. The association with Epstein has caused significant damage to the reputations of many global names.

With this move, Epstein's end may be on paper, but the impact of his network and the level of harm it caused continues widely, and the financial settlement is a first step towards achieving justice for the victims.