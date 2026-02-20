حذرت اللجنة الأمنية بالعاصمة المؤقتة عدن كل من يحاول العبث بأمن العاصمة، مؤكدة أنها ستطبق القانون بحزم ولن تتهاون مع أي أعمال فوضى أو تحريض أو اعتداء على القوات الأمنية.


تحديد العناصر المحرضة


ولفتت إلى أن لجان التحقيق التي شكلت عقب الأحداث التي شهدتها عدن باشرت عملها وتم تحديد العناصر المحرضة والمتورطة التي تقف خلف ما حدث وسيتم الإعلان عن أسمائهم واتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية بحقهم.


وأكدت اللجنة الأمنية في العاصمة المؤقتة عدن التزامها الكامل بحفظ الأمن والاستقرار في عدن والتعامل وفق القانون مع أي محاولات تستهدف السكينة العامة أو المنشآت السيادية.


وأصدرت اللجنة الأمنية اليوم (الجمعة)، بيانًا رسميًا في أول تعليق رسمي على الأحداث التي شهدتها المدينة في محيط قصر معاشيق، مقر الحكومة ومجلس القيادة الرئاسي وأكدت على أن الحق في التعبير السلمي مكفول دستورياً وتحترمه الدولة، شريطة الالتزام بالقوانين وعدم الإضرار بالأمن أو الممتلكات العامة والخاصة، مشيرة إلى أن الأجهزة الأمنية تعاملت مع تطورات الأيام الماضية بأقصى درجات ضبط النفس.


عرقلة عمل الحكومة


ولفت البيان إلى أن دعوات التحريض وإثارة الفوضى التي أطلقها البعض خلال الأيام الماضية هدفت إلى عرقلة عمل الحكومة، موضحاً أنه تم حشد مجاميع مسلحة أمام بوابة مقر الحكومة في قصر معاشيق أمس (الخميس)، على إثرها وقعت أعمال شغب وقطع للطرقات واعتداءات على رجال الأمن والمصالح العامة، قبل أن تتمكن الأجهزة الأمنية من تفريق التجمع دون تسجيل أي إصابات.


وأضاف أن عناصر مسلحة عادت مساء اليوم ذاته للتجمع مجددًا ومحاولة التسلل لتنفيذ أعمال تخريبية، لافتا إلى أن تلك العناصر حاولت اقتحام البوابة الخارجية لقصر معاشيق واستهدفت قوات الأمن، وهو ما اعتبرته اللجنة اعتداءً منظماً ومعدًا مسبقًا، ما اضطر القوات الأمنية للتدخل وفق القوانين النافذة لحماية المنشآت السيادية والحفاظ على الأمن والاستقرار. ودعت اللجنة جميع الأسر والمواطنين إلى تحمل مسؤولياتهم المجتمعية وتوعية أبنائهم بعدم الانجرار خلف ما وصفته بالدعوات المشبوهة المدعومة من الخارج والتي تسعى لزعزعة السكينة العامة وتعطيل مسار الاستقرار.


تعزيزات عسكرية


وشهدت العاصمة المؤقتة فجر اليوم (الجمعة) انتشارا كثيفا للقوات الحكومية لحماية أمن عدن، فيما وصلت تعزيزات عسكرية ضخمة تابعة لألوية العمالقة، في تحرك يراه مراقبون هو الأكبر منذ أسابيع.


وأفادت المصادر بأن أطقما عسكرية محملة بمئات الجنود قدمت من مناطق الصبيحة محافظة لحج دخلت مدينة عدن وذلك بالتزامن مع حالة استنفار أمني عقب الأحدث الأمنية التي عاشتها المدينة جراء اشتباكات مسلحة تسببت بها عناصر تابعة للمجلس الانتقالي المنحل وقعت بالقرب من بوابة المعاشيق حيث مقر الحكومة اليمنية.


ويأتي وصول تلك التعزيزات في وقت يسود في المدينة حالة من الهدوء الحذر في هذه الأثناء بعد اشتباكات مسلحة بين القوات الحكومية وعناصر تابعة للانتقالي المنحل حاولت اقتحام الحاجز الأمني القريب من المجمع الرئاسي جنوب عدن.


وذكرت المصادر الطبية أن تلك المواجهات تسببت في إصابة 12 بجروح متفاوتة تم نقلهم إلى مستشفى عبود العسكري بالمدينة بحسب مصادر «عكاظ»، في وقت أشارت مصادر أخرى إلى أن الجرحى قادمون من محافظات قريبة باستثناء اثنين منهم من عدن وأن جميع الجرحى الذين تم نقلهم للعلاج هم عسكريون بلباس مدني، ويرجح أنهم من أنصار المجلس الانتقالي المنحل.