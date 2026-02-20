The security committee in the temporary capital, Aden, has warned anyone attempting to tamper with the security of the capital, confirming that it will enforce the law firmly and will not tolerate any acts of chaos, incitement, or attacks on security forces.



Identifying Inciting Elements



It pointed out that the investigation committees formed after the events witnessed in Aden have begun their work and have identified the inciting and involved elements behind what happened, and their names will be announced with legal actions taken against them.



The security committee in the temporary capital, Aden, confirmed its full commitment to maintaining security and stability in Aden and dealing according to the law with any attempts targeting public tranquility or sovereign facilities.



Today (Friday), the security committee issued an official statement as the first official comment on the events that took place in the vicinity of the Maasheeq Palace, the headquarters of the government and the Presidential Leadership Council. It emphasized that the right to peaceful expression is constitutionally guaranteed and respected by the state, provided that laws are adhered to and that security or public and private properties are not harmed, noting that the security forces dealt with the developments of the past days with the utmost restraint.



Obstructing Government Work



The statement indicated that the calls for incitement and chaos made by some in recent days aimed to obstruct government work, clarifying that armed groups were mobilized in front of the government headquarters at Maasheeq Palace yesterday (Thursday), which led to riots, roadblocks, and assaults on security personnel and public interests, before the security forces managed to disperse the gathering without any injuries reported.



It added that armed elements returned that same evening to regroup and attempted to infiltrate to carry out sabotage acts, noting that these elements tried to storm the outer gate of Maasheeq Palace and targeted security forces, which the committee considered a premeditated and organized attack, prompting the security forces to intervene according to the applicable laws to protect sovereign facilities and maintain security and stability. The committee called on all families and citizens to assume their community responsibilities and to educate their children not to be drawn into what it described as suspicious calls supported from abroad that aim to destabilize public tranquility and disrupt the path to stability.



Military Reinforcements



The temporary capital witnessed a heavy deployment of government forces early today (Friday) to protect the security of Aden, while massive military reinforcements from the Giants Brigades arrived, in a move observers see as the largest in weeks.



Sources reported that military convoys carrying hundreds of soldiers came from the Subaiha areas in Lahij Governorate and entered the city of Aden, coinciding with a state of security alert following the security incidents that the city experienced due to armed clashes caused by elements affiliated with the dissolved Transitional Council that occurred near the Maasheeq Palace, where the Yemeni government is based.



The arrival of these reinforcements comes at a time when the city is experiencing a state of cautious calm after armed clashes between government forces and elements affiliated with the dissolved Transitional Council attempted to storm the security barrier near the presidential complex in southern Aden.



Medical sources reported that these confrontations resulted in 12 injuries of varying degrees, who were transported to Aboud Military Hospital in the city, according to sources from "Okaz," while other sources indicated that the injured came from nearby governorates, except for two from Aden, and that all the injured transported for treatment were military personnel in civilian clothing, likely supporters of the dissolved Transitional Council.