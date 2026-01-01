ضبطت القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي مواطنًا مخالفًا لنظام البيئة، لنقله مترين مكعبين من الحطب المحلي في منطقة الرياض، وتم تطبيق الإجراءات النظامية بحقه، وتسليم الكميات المضبوطة للجهة المختصة.
وأوضحت القوات أن عقوبة نقل الحطب والفحم المحليين تصل إلى (16,000) ريال لكل متر مكعب، حاثةً على الإبلاغ عن أي حالات تمثل اعتداءً على البيئة أو الحياة الفطرية على الرقم (911) بمناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، و (999) و (996) في بقية مناطق المملكة، وستعامل جميع البلاغات بسرية تامة دون أدنى مسؤولية على المبلّغ.
The Special Forces for Environmental Security apprehended a citizen violating environmental regulations for transporting two cubic meters of local firewood in the Riyadh region. Legal procedures were applied against him, and the seized quantities were handed over to the relevant authority.
The forces clarified that the penalty for transporting local firewood and charcoal can reach (16,000) riyals for each cubic meter, urging the public to report any cases that represent an assault on the environment or wildlife at the number (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (999) and (996) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality, with no liability on the reporter.