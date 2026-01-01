أعلنت وزارة البلديات والإسكان، ممثلة ببرنامج رسوم الأراضي البيضاء والعقارات الشاغرة، بدء إصدار أكثر من 60 ألف فاتورة لرسوم الأراضي البيضاء في مدينة الرياض، وذلك ضمن جهودها لتنظيم السوق العقاري وتحقيق التوازن بين العرض والطلب، وامتدادًا لتوجيهات ولي العهد.

وأوضحت الوزارة أن إصدار الفواتير يأتي إنفاذًا لأحكام نظام رسوم الأراضي البيضاء والعقارات الشاغرة واللائحة التنفيذية، وذلك بعد استكمال الإجراءات التنظيمية والفنية، وبالاستناد إلى النطاقات الجغرافية المعتمدة والشرائح المحددة في اللائحة التنفيذية، مؤكدة أن التطبيق يتم وفق ضوابط واضحة ومعايير نظامية تحقق العدالة والشفافية.

وبيّنت أن النظام يتيح للمكلفين الاستفادة من مهلة السداد المقدمة للجادين في تطوير أراضيهم، وفق ضوابط فنية محددة، حيث تُنظر طلبات المدد الإضافية للتطوير من خلال اللجان المختصة، مشيرة إلى أن إنجاز التطوير خلال المدد النظامية يسهم في تخفيف الأعباء المالية المترتبة على الأرض.

وأكدت أن النظام كفل حق المكلف في الاعتراض على فاتورة الرسم أمام اللجنة المختصة خلال ستين يومًا من تاريخ التبليغ، على أن يتم البت في الاعتراض خلال مدة لا تتجاوز ستين يومًا من تاريخ تقديمه، وفق الإجراءات والآليات المعتمدة.

ودعت الوزارة ملاك الأراضي الواقعة ضمن نطاقات التطبيق إلى الاطلاع على تفاصيل الفواتير عبر بوابة رسوم الأراضي البيضاء والعقارات الشاغرة، والاستفادة من الخدمات المتاحة التي تسهم في تسريع إجراءات التطوير.

كما أشارت إلى أن مركز خدمات المطورين «إتمام» يقدم دعمًا مباشرًا لملاك الأراضي البيضاء الراغبين في تطوير أراضيهم، من خلال تسهيل وتسريع إجراءات التراخيص والموافقات، والتنسيق مع الجهات الحكومية والخدمية، بما يسهم في تمكين الملاك من إنجاز مشاريعهم ضمن الأطر النظامية.