The Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, represented by the White Land and Vacant Properties Fee Program, has announced the issuance of more than 60,000 invoices for white land fees in Riyadh, as part of its efforts to organize the real estate market and achieve a balance between supply and demand, extending the directives of the Crown Prince.

The ministry clarified that the issuance of invoices comes in implementation of the provisions of the White Land and Vacant Properties Fee System and its executive regulations, after completing the organizational and technical procedures, and based on the approved geographical areas and the specific categories outlined in the executive regulations. It emphasized that the application is carried out according to clear controls and regulatory standards that ensure fairness and transparency.

It indicated that the system allows those obligated to benefit from the payment grace period provided for those serious about developing their lands, according to specific technical controls, as requests for additional development periods are considered by the specialized committees. It noted that completing development within the regulatory periods helps alleviate the financial burdens associated with the land.

It confirmed that the system guarantees the right of the obligated party to contest the fee invoice before the specialized committee within sixty days from the date of notification, with a decision on the objection to be made within a period not exceeding sixty days from the date of submission, according to the approved procedures and mechanisms.

The ministry called on landowners located within the application areas to review the details of the invoices through the White Land and Vacant Properties Fee Portal and to take advantage of the available services that contribute to expediting development procedures.

It also pointed out that the Developer Services Center "Etmam" provides direct support to white landowners wishing to develop their lands by facilitating and expediting licensing and approval procedures, and coordinating with government and service agencies, which helps enable owners to complete their projects within the regulatory frameworks.