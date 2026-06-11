The Muslim World League condemned -with strong disapproval- Iran's continued aggression against the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the State of Kuwait.

In a statement from the League's General Secretariat, the Secretary-General, Chairman of the Association of Muslim Scholars, His Eminence Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, reiterated the condemnation of the repeated Iranian criminal assaults, which violate all religious values, international and humanitarian laws and norms, and undermine efforts to restore security and stability in the region. His Eminence called for sparing the region and the world the dangerous repercussions of escalation by returning immediately to the negotiation table efficiently led by the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, along with the diligent efforts of the State of Qatar.

His Eminence emphasized full solidarity with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the State of Kuwait, in all measures they take to preserve their security, sovereignty, and the safety of their citizens and residents on their territories.