أكد رئيس مجلس السيادة في السودان عبدالفتاح البرهان اليوم (الخميس) أن أبواب المصالحة الوطنية مازالت مفتوحة وأن الوطن يسع الجميع.


وقال البرهان بمناسبة الذكرى السبعين لعيد الاستقلال، إن المعركة التي يخوضها السودان تمثل معركة وجودية، مطمئنا السودانيين بأن النصر قادم، وسيكون حليف الشعب السوداني.


وجدد البرهان التأكيد على التزام القوات المسلحة والقوات المساندة بالوقوف إلى جانب الشعب السوداني وتحقيق تطلعاته في الحرية والسلام والعدالة، موضحاً أن استقلال السودان تحقق بتضحيات الأجداد في محطات تاريخية مفصلية.


وأشار إلى أن الشعب السوداني يعيد صناعة تاريخه من جديد، كما فعل في عامي 1885 و1956.


من جهة أخرى، أعلنت لجنة تأهيل مطار الخرطوم الدولي الانتهاء من أعمال التطوير، مؤكدة أن المطار شهد طفرة في البنية التحتية وتحول إلى مطار جديد كلياً بصالات وصول ومغادرة تتبنى أعلى المعايير الدولية.


وأكد مدير شركة مطارات السودان، مبارك عثمان، أن المطار بات جاهزاً فوراً لاستقبال المواطنين العائدين، مشيراً إلى أن أعمال التأهيل استوفت كافة الشروط العالمية الخاصة بالمطارات رغم التكاليف الباهظة في قطاع الطيران.