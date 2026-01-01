أكد رئيس مجلس السيادة في السودان عبدالفتاح البرهان اليوم (الخميس) أن أبواب المصالحة الوطنية مازالت مفتوحة وأن الوطن يسع الجميع.
وقال البرهان بمناسبة الذكرى السبعين لعيد الاستقلال، إن المعركة التي يخوضها السودان تمثل معركة وجودية، مطمئنا السودانيين بأن النصر قادم، وسيكون حليف الشعب السوداني.
وجدد البرهان التأكيد على التزام القوات المسلحة والقوات المساندة بالوقوف إلى جانب الشعب السوداني وتحقيق تطلعاته في الحرية والسلام والعدالة، موضحاً أن استقلال السودان تحقق بتضحيات الأجداد في محطات تاريخية مفصلية.
وأشار إلى أن الشعب السوداني يعيد صناعة تاريخه من جديد، كما فعل في عامي 1885 و1956.
من جهة أخرى، أعلنت لجنة تأهيل مطار الخرطوم الدولي الانتهاء من أعمال التطوير، مؤكدة أن المطار شهد طفرة في البنية التحتية وتحول إلى مطار جديد كلياً بصالات وصول ومغادرة تتبنى أعلى المعايير الدولية.
وأكد مدير شركة مطارات السودان، مبارك عثمان، أن المطار بات جاهزاً فوراً لاستقبال المواطنين العائدين، مشيراً إلى أن أعمال التأهيل استوفت كافة الشروط العالمية الخاصة بالمطارات رغم التكاليف الباهظة في قطاع الطيران.
The Chairman of the Sovereignty Council in Sudan, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, affirmed today (Thursday) that the doors for national reconciliation remain open and that the homeland accommodates everyone.
Al-Burhan stated on the occasion of the seventieth anniversary of Independence Day that the battle Sudan is fighting represents an existential struggle, reassuring Sudanese citizens that victory is coming and will be the ally of the Sudanese people.
He reiterated the commitment of the armed forces and supporting forces to stand by the Sudanese people and achieve their aspirations for freedom, peace, and justice, explaining that Sudan's independence was achieved through the sacrifices of ancestors at pivotal historical moments.
He pointed out that the Sudanese people are reshaping their history anew, as they did in 1885 and 1956.
On another note, the Committee for the Rehabilitation of Khartoum International Airport announced the completion of development works, confirming that the airport has witnessed a leap in infrastructure and has transformed into a completely new airport with arrival and departure halls that adopt the highest international standards.
The Director of Sudan Airports Company, Mubarak Othman, confirmed that the airport is now ready to immediately receive returning citizens, noting that the rehabilitation works have met all global standards for airports despite the high costs in the aviation sector.