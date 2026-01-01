The Chairman of the Sovereignty Council in Sudan, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, affirmed today (Thursday) that the doors for national reconciliation remain open and that the homeland accommodates everyone.



Al-Burhan stated on the occasion of the seventieth anniversary of Independence Day that the battle Sudan is fighting represents an existential struggle, reassuring Sudanese citizens that victory is coming and will be the ally of the Sudanese people.



He reiterated the commitment of the armed forces and supporting forces to stand by the Sudanese people and achieve their aspirations for freedom, peace, and justice, explaining that Sudan's independence was achieved through the sacrifices of ancestors at pivotal historical moments.



He pointed out that the Sudanese people are reshaping their history anew, as they did in 1885 and 1956.



On another note, the Committee for the Rehabilitation of Khartoum International Airport announced the completion of development works, confirming that the airport has witnessed a leap in infrastructure and has transformed into a completely new airport with arrival and departure halls that adopt the highest international standards.



The Director of Sudan Airports Company, Mubarak Othman, confirmed that the airport is now ready to immediately receive returning citizens, noting that the rehabilitation works have met all global standards for airports despite the high costs in the aviation sector.