قتل 25 روسياً وأصيب 50 آخرين اليوم (الخميس) في هجوم شنته القوات المسلحة الأوكرانية بطائرات مسيرة على ومقهى في مقاطعة خيرسون، وفقاً لما أعلنه حاكم المقاطعة فلاديمير سالدو.


وقال سالدو إن الهجوم الأوكراني، وقع الليلة الماضية، على موقع كان فيه المدنيون يحتفلون بحلول رأس السنة، باستخدام 3 طائرات مسيرة استهدفت مقهى وفندقاً على ساحل البحر الأسود في قرية خورلا، مبيناً أن الهجوم كان متعمداً لاستهداف المدنيين.


هجوم المسيرات


وأشار إلى أن إحدى الطائرات المسيرة كانت محملة بمزيج قابل للاشتعال، مضيفاً: هذه جريمة في طبيعتها تعادل حادثة دار النقابات في أوديسا.. والسخرية الخاصة تكمن في أن الضربة نُفذت بعد مراقبة الطائرة الاستطلاعية، تقريبًا قبل منتصف الليل.


ولفت إلى أن السيطرة على الحريق الناجم عن الهجوم تمت فجر اليوم فقط، فيما يواصل الأطباء العمل لإنقاذ حياة المصابين، كما تعمل فرق الطوارئ على انتشال الضحايا وتقديم الإسعافات للجرحى، بينما تواصل السلطات التحقيق في ملابسات الهجوم.


وكانت وكالة الأنباء الروسية «سبوتنيك»، قد قالت إن هناك العديد من الضحايا احترقوا أحياء.


تقارير أمريكية تبرئ كييف من الهجوم على بوتين


من جهة أخرى، ذكرت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال»، أمس، أن مسؤولي الأمن القومي بالولايات المتحدة، خلصوا إلى أن أوكرانيا لم تستهدف الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين ولا أحد مقرات إقامته في هجوم بطائرة مسيّرة هذا الأسبوع، وهو ما يتعارض مع تأكيدات موسكو بأن كييف سعت إلى «اغتيال» الرئيس الروسي.


وقال مسؤول أمريكي مطلع على معلومات استخباراتية إن «هذا التقييم مدعوم بتقدير صادر عن وكالة الاستخبارات المركزية الأمريكية خلص إلى عدم وقوع أي محاولة لاستهداف بوتين».


وأشار المسؤول إلى أن أوكرانيا كانت تسعى إلى ضرب هدف عسكري سبق أن استهدفته في المنطقة نفسها التي يقع فيها مقر إقامة بوتين الريفي، لكنه ليس قريباً من موقع الإقامة.


وكانت روسيا قد اتهمت كييف باستهداف مقر إقامة بوتين بمنطقة نوفجورود بنحو 91 طائرة مسيرة هجومية بعيدة المدى، وهو ما نفته أوكرانيا.