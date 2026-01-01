25 Russians were killed and 50 others were injured today (Thursday) in an attack carried out by the Ukrainian armed forces using drones on a café in Kherson province, according to the provincial governor Vladimir Saldo.



Saldo stated that the Ukrainian attack occurred last night on a site where civilians were celebrating the New Year, using 3 drones that targeted a café and a hotel on the Black Sea coast in the village of Khurla, indicating that the attack was deliberate to target civilians.



Drone Attack



He noted that one of the drones was loaded with a flammable mixture, adding: this is a crime in its nature equivalent to the Trade Union House incident in Odessa.. and the particular irony lies in the fact that the strike was carried out after monitoring the reconnaissance drone, almost before midnight.



He pointed out that the control of the fire resulting from the attack was only achieved early today, while doctors continue to work to save the lives of the injured, and emergency teams are working to recover the victims and provide first aid to the wounded, while authorities continue to investigate the circumstances of the attack.



The Russian news agency "Sputnik" reported that many victims were burned alive.



American Reports Exonerate Kyiv from the Attack on Putin



On another note, the "Wall Street Journal" reported yesterday that U.S. national security officials concluded that Ukraine did not target Russian President Vladimir Putin or any of his residences in a drone attack this week, which contradicts Moscow's assertions that Kyiv sought to "assassinate" the Russian president.



An American official familiar with intelligence information stated that "this assessment is supported by an estimate from the CIA that concluded there was no attempt to target Putin."



The official indicated that Ukraine was aiming to strike a military target it had previously targeted in the same area where Putin's rural residence is located, but it is not close to the residence site.



Russia had accused Kyiv of targeting Putin's residence in the Novgorod region with about 91 long-range attack drones, which Ukraine denied.