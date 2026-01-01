أكدت سفارة المملكة لدى روسيا الاتحادية أن اتفاقية الإعفاء المتبادل من تأشيرة الدخول بين البلدين لم تدخل حيز التنفيذ حتى الآن.

استكمال الإجراءات

وأوضحت السفارة أن سريان الاتفاقية ما زال مرهونًا باستكمال الإجراءات النظامية اللازمة بين الجانبين وفق الأطر المعتمدة، رغم الإعلان السابق الصادر عن وزارة الخارجية في الأول من ديسمبر 2025.

التزام بالإعلان

وشددت السفارة على حرصها الدائم على إطلاع المواطنين الراغبين في زيارة روسيا على أي مستجدات تتعلق بالاتفاقية.

وأكدت أنه سيتم الإعلان رسميًا عن موعد بدء سريان الإعفاء فور اعتماد الاتفاقية من الجهات المختصة في البلدين.