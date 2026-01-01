أكدت سفارة المملكة لدى روسيا الاتحادية أن اتفاقية الإعفاء المتبادل من تأشيرة الدخول بين البلدين لم تدخل حيز التنفيذ حتى الآن.
استكمال الإجراءات
وأوضحت السفارة أن سريان الاتفاقية ما زال مرهونًا باستكمال الإجراءات النظامية اللازمة بين الجانبين وفق الأطر المعتمدة، رغم الإعلان السابق الصادر عن وزارة الخارجية في الأول من ديسمبر 2025.
التزام بالإعلان
وشددت السفارة على حرصها الدائم على إطلاع المواطنين الراغبين في زيارة روسيا على أي مستجدات تتعلق بالاتفاقية.
وأكدت أنه سيتم الإعلان رسميًا عن موعد بدء سريان الإعفاء فور اعتماد الاتفاقية من الجهات المختصة في البلدين.
The Embassy of the Kingdom in the Russian Federation confirmed that the mutual visa exemption agreement between the two countries has not yet come into effect.
Completion of Procedures
The embassy clarified that the implementation of the agreement is still contingent upon the completion of the necessary regulatory procedures between the two sides according to the approved frameworks, despite the previous announcement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on December 1, 2025.
Commitment to the Announcement
The embassy emphasized its ongoing commitment to keep citizens wishing to visit Russia informed of any updates related to the agreement.
It confirmed that an official announcement regarding the start date of the exemption will be made as soon as the agreement is approved by the relevant authorities in both countries.