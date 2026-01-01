The Embassy of the Kingdom in the Russian Federation confirmed that the mutual visa exemption agreement between the two countries has not yet come into effect.

Completion of Procedures

The embassy clarified that the implementation of the agreement is still contingent upon the completion of the necessary regulatory procedures between the two sides according to the approved frameworks, despite the previous announcement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on December 1, 2025.

Commitment to the Announcement

The embassy emphasized its ongoing commitment to keep citizens wishing to visit Russia informed of any updates related to the agreement.

It confirmed that an official announcement regarding the start date of the exemption will be made as soon as the agreement is approved by the relevant authorities in both countries.