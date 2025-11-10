The famous popular singer Ismail El-Laythi passed away today (Monday) due to severe injuries sustained in a horrific traffic accident that occurred in Minya Governorate three days ago, where he had been in a coma in the intensive care unit of Malawy Specialized Hospital.

The death of El-Laythi, who was 45 years old, adds another tragic chapter to his story, following the loss of his only son in a similar accident a full year ago, which sparked a wave of solidarity and prayers from the public and artists.

Details of the Incident and Passing

In the early hours of Friday, November 7, Ismail El-Laythi's car was involved in a violent collision with another vehicle on the eastern desert road near Malawy Center south of Minya, while he was returning from a successful popular wedding performance in the area.

The accident resulted in the immediate death of four people, including three members of his musical band, and left seven others with varying degrees of injuries, including El-Laythi himself, who was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

According to forensic reports, El-Laythi suffered a skull fracture, severe internal bleeding in the brain, and chest injuries that affected his breathing, necessitating the use of artificial respiration machines.

Over the past three days, conflicting rumors about his death circulated, confirmed by some social media pages, but were repeatedly denied by the hospital administration and his manager, who stated that his condition was relatively stable with slight improvement in the bleeding.

However, his injuries worsened this morning, leading to the official announcement of his death by the attending physician.

Ismail El-Laythi's Crises

Despite his success, El-Laythi faced harsh personal crises, the most notable being the death of his son Reda in September 2024, after he fell from the tenth floor of their home in Al-Munira Al-Gharbia while playing, in an incident described as "tragic," which sparked widespread solidarity campaigns.

At that time, El-Laythi wrote: "A wound in the heart forever," and he had been planning to collaborate with actress Menna Shalaby on an artistic project before the incident.

His official Facebook page, which has over 1.2 million followers, witnessed a massive influx of sorrowful messages following the news.

Reactions and Solidarity

The news sparked a wave of sadness on social media, with the hashtag “#Ismail_El-Laythi” trending in Egypt. Festival singer Hamou Bika tweeted: “Indeed, we belong to Allah and indeed to Him we shall return. May God have mercy on him and reunite us in paradise with Reda.”

His wife, Shaimaa Said, who fell into a state of collapse after the incident, expressed her pain in a video on TikTok: “May God give us patience; he was a caring father and a great artist.”