توفي المطرب الشعبي الشهير إسماعيل الليثي اليوم (الإثنين) متأثراً بإصاباته البالغة جراء حادثة سير مروعة وقعت في محافظة المنيا قبل 3 أيام، حيث كان يرقد في غيبوبة داخل العناية المركزة بمستشفى ملوي التخصصي.

يأتي رحيل الليثي، البالغ من العمر 45 عاماً، ليضيف صفحة مأساوية أخرى إلى سيرته، بعد فقدانه ابنه الوحيد في حادثة مماثلة قبل عام كامل، ما أثار موجة من التضامن والدعاء من الجمهور والفنانين.

تفاصيل الحادثة والرحيل

في فجر يوم الجمعة 7 نوفمبر تعرضت سيارة إسماعيل الليثي لتصادم عنيف مع سيارة أخرى على الطريق الصحراوي الشرقي قرب مركز ملوي جنوب المنيا، أثناء عودته من إحياء حفل زفاف شعبي ناجح في المنطقة.

وأسفرت الحادثة عن وفاة 4 أشخاص فوراً، بينهم 3 من أعضاء فرقته الموسيقية، وإصابة 7 آخرين بجروح متفاوتة الخطورة، منهم الليثي نفسه الذي نقل إلى المستشفى في حالة حرجة.

ووفقاً لتقارير الطب الشرعي، أُصيب الليثي بكسر في الجمجمة، ونزيف داخلي شديد في المخ، وإصابات في الصدر أثرت على التنفس، ما استدعى وضعه على أجهزة التنفس الاصطناعي.

وخلال الأيام الثلاثة الماضية، انتشرت شائعات متضاربة حول وفاته، أكدتها بعض الصفحات على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، لكن تم نفيها من إدارة المستشفى ومدير أعماله مراراً، مؤكدين أن حالته مستقرة نسبياً مع تحسن طفيف في النزيف.

ومع ذلك، تفاقمت الإصابات صباح اليوم، ما أدى إلى إعلان الوفاة الرسمي من قبل الطبيب المعالج.

أزمات إسماعيل الليثي

رغم نجاحه، عاش الليثي أزمات شخصية قاسية، أبرزها وفاة ابنه رضا في سبتمبر 2024، بعد سقوطه من الطابق العاشر في منزلهم بالمنيرة الغربية أثناء اللعب، في حادثة وُصفت بـ«المأساوية»، وأثارت حملات تضامن واسعة.

وكتب الليثي حينها: «ضاضا في القلب إلى الأبد»، وكان يخطط لمشاركته في عمل فني مع الفنانة منة شلبي قبل الحادثة.

صفحته الرسمية على فيسبوك، التي يتابعها أكثر من 1.2 مليون شخص، شهدت تدفقاً هائلاً من الرسائل الحزينة بعد الخبر.

ردود الفعل والتضامن

أثار الخبر موجة من الحزن على وسائل التواصل، حيث تصدر هاشتاغ «#إسماعيل_الليثي» التريند في مصر. وغرد مغني المهرجانات حمو بيكا: «إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون، ربنا يرحمه ويجمعنا في الجنة مع ضاضا».

كما عبرت زوجته شيماء سعيد، التي دخلت في حالة انهيار بعد الحادثة، عن ألمها في فيديو على تيك توك: «الله يصبرنا، كان أب حنون وفنان عظيم».