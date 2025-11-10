توفي المطرب الشعبي الشهير إسماعيل الليثي اليوم (الإثنين) متأثراً بإصاباته البالغة جراء حادثة سير مروعة وقعت في محافظة المنيا قبل 3 أيام، حيث كان يرقد في غيبوبة داخل العناية المركزة بمستشفى ملوي التخصصي.
يأتي رحيل الليثي، البالغ من العمر 45 عاماً، ليضيف صفحة مأساوية أخرى إلى سيرته، بعد فقدانه ابنه الوحيد في حادثة مماثلة قبل عام كامل، ما أثار موجة من التضامن والدعاء من الجمهور والفنانين.
تفاصيل الحادثة والرحيل
في فجر يوم الجمعة 7 نوفمبر تعرضت سيارة إسماعيل الليثي لتصادم عنيف مع سيارة أخرى على الطريق الصحراوي الشرقي قرب مركز ملوي جنوب المنيا، أثناء عودته من إحياء حفل زفاف شعبي ناجح في المنطقة.
وأسفرت الحادثة عن وفاة 4 أشخاص فوراً، بينهم 3 من أعضاء فرقته الموسيقية، وإصابة 7 آخرين بجروح متفاوتة الخطورة، منهم الليثي نفسه الذي نقل إلى المستشفى في حالة حرجة.
ووفقاً لتقارير الطب الشرعي، أُصيب الليثي بكسر في الجمجمة، ونزيف داخلي شديد في المخ، وإصابات في الصدر أثرت على التنفس، ما استدعى وضعه على أجهزة التنفس الاصطناعي.
وخلال الأيام الثلاثة الماضية، انتشرت شائعات متضاربة حول وفاته، أكدتها بعض الصفحات على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، لكن تم نفيها من إدارة المستشفى ومدير أعماله مراراً، مؤكدين أن حالته مستقرة نسبياً مع تحسن طفيف في النزيف.
ومع ذلك، تفاقمت الإصابات صباح اليوم، ما أدى إلى إعلان الوفاة الرسمي من قبل الطبيب المعالج.
أزمات إسماعيل الليثي
رغم نجاحه، عاش الليثي أزمات شخصية قاسية، أبرزها وفاة ابنه رضا في سبتمبر 2024، بعد سقوطه من الطابق العاشر في منزلهم بالمنيرة الغربية أثناء اللعب، في حادثة وُصفت بـ«المأساوية»، وأثارت حملات تضامن واسعة.
وكتب الليثي حينها: «ضاضا في القلب إلى الأبد»، وكان يخطط لمشاركته في عمل فني مع الفنانة منة شلبي قبل الحادثة.
صفحته الرسمية على فيسبوك، التي يتابعها أكثر من 1.2 مليون شخص، شهدت تدفقاً هائلاً من الرسائل الحزينة بعد الخبر.
ردود الفعل والتضامن
أثار الخبر موجة من الحزن على وسائل التواصل، حيث تصدر هاشتاغ «#إسماعيل_الليثي» التريند في مصر. وغرد مغني المهرجانات حمو بيكا: «إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون، ربنا يرحمه ويجمعنا في الجنة مع ضاضا».
كما عبرت زوجته شيماء سعيد، التي دخلت في حالة انهيار بعد الحادثة، عن ألمها في فيديو على تيك توك: «الله يصبرنا، كان أب حنون وفنان عظيم».
The famous popular singer Ismail El-Laythi passed away today (Monday) due to severe injuries sustained in a horrific traffic accident that occurred in Minya Governorate three days ago, where he had been in a coma in the intensive care unit of Malawy Specialized Hospital.
The death of El-Laythi, who was 45 years old, adds another tragic chapter to his story, following the loss of his only son in a similar accident a full year ago, which sparked a wave of solidarity and prayers from the public and artists.
Details of the Incident and Passing
In the early hours of Friday, November 7, Ismail El-Laythi's car was involved in a violent collision with another vehicle on the eastern desert road near Malawy Center south of Minya, while he was returning from a successful popular wedding performance in the area.
The accident resulted in the immediate death of four people, including three members of his musical band, and left seven others with varying degrees of injuries, including El-Laythi himself, who was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
According to forensic reports, El-Laythi suffered a skull fracture, severe internal bleeding in the brain, and chest injuries that affected his breathing, necessitating the use of artificial respiration machines.
Over the past three days, conflicting rumors about his death circulated, confirmed by some social media pages, but were repeatedly denied by the hospital administration and his manager, who stated that his condition was relatively stable with slight improvement in the bleeding.
However, his injuries worsened this morning, leading to the official announcement of his death by the attending physician.
Ismail El-Laythi's Crises
Despite his success, El-Laythi faced harsh personal crises, the most notable being the death of his son Reda in September 2024, after he fell from the tenth floor of their home in Al-Munira Al-Gharbia while playing, in an incident described as "tragic," which sparked widespread solidarity campaigns.
At that time, El-Laythi wrote: "A wound in the heart forever," and he had been planning to collaborate with actress Menna Shalaby on an artistic project before the incident.
His official Facebook page, which has over 1.2 million followers, witnessed a massive influx of sorrowful messages following the news.
Reactions and Solidarity
The news sparked a wave of sadness on social media, with the hashtag “#Ismail_El-Laythi” trending in Egypt. Festival singer Hamou Bika tweeted: “Indeed, we belong to Allah and indeed to Him we shall return. May God have mercy on him and reunite us in paradise with Reda.”
His wife, Shaimaa Said, who fell into a state of collapse after the incident, expressed her pain in a video on TikTok: “May God give us patience; he was a caring father and a great artist.”