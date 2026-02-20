هناك أصدقاء صحبتهم شرف ورفقتهم أمان ونسيانهم مستحيل، فأجمل مافي الحياة صديق تحكي له كما تشاء، تشاركه ويشاركك الأفراح والأتراح، يحس بك وتحس به، حتى لتكادا تكونان روحًا واحدة في جسدين، فهو صديق يغنيك عن مئة صديق، ومن هؤلاء معالي الشيخ محمد السويلم يرحمه الله، والذي امتدت علاقتي به لأكثر من ٣٦ عاماً، كنا خلالها نلتقي أسبوعياً، نتبادل الأفكار والقصص الجميلة، ولهذا كانت صدمتي كبيرة بفقده، كأنني فقدت جزءاً من نفسي، إذ كان يرحمه الله صديقاً مخلصاً، عفيف اللسان والقلب، ذا روح سمحة محباً للناس، لا يبخل بعطائه على أحد، ولا يكل عن فعل الخير وخدمة الآخرين بخاصة الفقراء والمساكين والأرامل، يقضي حوائج المحتاجين في صمت ودون منة، كان باختصار رجلاً ذا صفات خيرة ومناقب كثيرة حميدة، وفضائل عديدة، مخلصاً لوطنه وولاة أمره.


إما بالنسبة لي فكان الأخ الذي لم تلده أمي، كنا كلما كبرنا في عدد السنين، كلما نما الحب في القلب وتعززت مكانته في نفسينا، أرى نفسَك من خلالِه وإن تاهت نفسي أجدها عنده، وهو بدوره لا يطلب مني التعبير عن حبي له، فهو يدرك مكانَه المختلِف جداً في قلبي عن الآخرين.


عفواً للأصدقاء الذين قد يلمسون نبرة الوجع في كلماتي، فالمصاب أليم، والصمت الذي يغلف حزني ضاق به قلبي، فليس أصعب على المرء أن يدفن صديقاً عزيزاً هو أقرب للأخ، والأصعب أن يقنع قلبه بوفاته، فالقلوب حينئذ تصبح كالمقبرة حين تضم رفات الأصدقاء، حينئذ تسكنها الوحشة.


صحيح أن لكل منا له طريقه في الحياة، ومحطة نهاية ينزل فيها من قطار العمر الصاخب حين يحل موعده، فهذ سنة الحياة لكنه ألم الفراق يعتصر النفس، وأينما ذهبنا فكل صديق يحمل جزءاً من الآخر، بخاصة حين يكون الراحل صديقاً وفياً جميلاً وحلو المعشر مثل الراحل الكريم.


وأنا هنا لا أنعيه، لكني أعزي نفسي فيه، داعياً الله عز وجل أن يسكنه فسيح جناته، سائلاً المولى عز وجل أن يكرم نزله، ويوسع مدخله، ويغسله بالماء والثلج.


وإنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون.