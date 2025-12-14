في أقصى شمال اليابان، تتألق جزيرة هوكايدو كواحة ساحرة لعشاق الطبيعة والمغامرات، وللذواقة الباحثين عن تجربة طعام استثنائية. ليست فقط المناظر الخضراء والهواء الجبلي العليل ما يميز الجزيرة، بل أيضًا المأكولات المحلية الفاخرة والتراث الثقافي الغني الذي يجعلها وجهة متكاملة للسياحة الصيفية.

تمثل سابورو عاصمة هوكايدو قِبلة الذواقة، حيث تتناغم المأكولات البحرية الطازجة ومنتجات الألبان مع التقاليد المحلية، لتقدم تجربة فريدة من نوعها. ويعد طبق «رامن ميسو» المميز من أبرز ما تقدمه المطاعم المحلية، بينما يتيح منتزه شيروي كويبيتو لزواره مشاهدة صناعة الحلويات اليابانية الشهيرة، والمشاركة في ورش عمل لصنع الكعك، وسط حدائق خلابة ومعمار مستوحى من الطراز الأوروبي.

للمهتمين بالمغامرات، تتحول نيسيكو الصيفية إلى ملعب مفتوح للأنشطة الخارجية، من التجديف في الأنهار الجبلية، إلى المشي لمسافات طويلة وركوب الدراجات عبر الغابات والمزارع، مع إمكانية تجربة ملاعب الغولف المصممة بإطلالات جبلية ساحرة.

أما محبو الطبيعة الهادئة والتقاليد اليابانية الأصيلة، فبحيرة أكان في شرق هوكايدو تقدم لهم تجربة فريدة. تحيط بها الغابات الكثيفة والجبال البركانية، وتحتضن طحالب «الماريمو» النادرة التي تُحتفل بها سنويًا في مهرجان مخصص. كما توفر البحيرة فرصة للتعرف على ثقافة شعب الأينو من خلال قرية أينو كوتان، حيث يمكن تعلم الحرف التقليدية ومتابعة عروض الفولكلور والمشاركة في ورش عمل تفاعلية.

وللباحثين عن الرفاهية والخصوصية، يقدم كورنيش هيرافو إقامة استثنائية في قلب نيسيكو، مع تصميم أنيق وإطلالات طبيعية خلابة، على بعد دقائق من المطاعم والمتاجر والمنحدرات الجبلية، ليجمع بين الراحة والهدوء في آن واحد.

وتجمع هوكايدو بين مغامرات الطبيعة، والطعام الفاخر، والتقاليد اليابانية الأصيلة، لتمنح الزائر تجربة صيفية متكاملة لا تُنسى.