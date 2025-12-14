The authorities responsible for the "Desert Dream" train have announced that the application for booking cabins on this luxury train is now open.

The "Desert Dream" journeys will commence in 2026. Engineer and interior designer Alin Asmar Daman explained that the journey of the new train celebrates traditional Saudi crafts. She added that the "Desert Dream" train will pull 14 carriages, which include 33 luxury cabins. The train accommodates 66 passengers on each trip, who enjoy services in their rooms throughout the day. Ticket prices start at 30,000 riyals per night on board the train. Those wishing to book must pay a deposit of 2,500 riyals for each suite they reserve, which is refundable. "Okaz" learned that the "Desert Dream" journeys offer travelers five options:

• Northern Sands: This journey departs from Riyadh to explore the history of the city of Diriyah. After Diriyah, the train heads near the Al-Jawf region, where travelers will have the opportunity to see Marid Castle and Jubbah rocks before returning to Riyadh.

• Al-Ula Heritage: This trip will take place from October to May. It starts from Riyadh, then Al-Jawf, and continues to Jubbah, where travelers can witness the colors of the sunset on the desert sands. The train then heads to Al-Ula, where luxurious hotels and well-planned individual experiences are available.

• Jubbah Whispers: The shortest of the "Desert Dream" journeys, lasting two days and one night. It departs from Riyadh to Jubbah, where travelers can see the remnants of ancient civilization in the Arabian Peninsula and hear its ancient echoes. The trip includes a stay in a desert camp.

• Ramadan Nights: A journey through the enchanting desert, including Suhoor and Iftar during Ramadan. It includes a stop in Al-Qassim on a star-lit night.

• Summer Mirage: This trip lasts two days and one night from June to September. The journey begins in Riyadh, and the train returns to Riyadh after the trip concludes.