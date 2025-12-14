أعلنت الجهات المسؤولة عن قطار «حلم الصحراء»، أن باب التقدم لحجز مقصورات على متن هذا القطار الفاخر مفتوح الآن.

وتنطلق رحلات «حلم الصحراء» خلال العام 2026. وأوضحت مهندس القطار ومصممته الداخلية ألين أسمر دامان، أن رحلة القطار الجديد تمثل احتفاءً بالحرف التقليدية السعودية. وأضافت، أن قطار «حلم الصحراء» سيجرُّ 14 مقطورة، تتضمن 33 كابينة فاخرة. ويتسع القطار لـ 66 راكباً في كل رحلة، يتمتعون بخدمات في غرفهم على مدار ساعات اليوم. وتبدأ أسعار التذاكر من 30 ألف ريال لليلة على متن القطار. وعلى من يرغب في الحجز دفع مقدم قدره 2,500 ريال مقابل كل جناح يحجزه. وهو مبلغ قابل للإرجاع. وعلمت «عكاظ»، أن رحلات «حلم الصحراء» تمنح المسافر خمسة خيارات:

• الرمال الشمالية: وتنطلق من الرياض لاستكشاف تاريخ مدينة الدرعية. وينطلق القطار بعد الدرعية ليتجه إلى قريب من منطقة الجوف، حيث سيتاح للمسافر أن يشاهد قلعة مارد وصخور جُبّة، قبل العودة للرياض.

• آثار العُلا: ستنطلق هذه الرحلة خلال الفترة من أكتوبر إلى مايو. وتبدأ من الرياض، ثم الجوف، وتتواصل إلى جبة، حيث يشاهد المسافر ألوان غروب الشمس على رمال الصحراء. ويتجه القطار إلى العلا، حيث تتوافر فنادق فخمة، وتجارب فردية مخططة بشكل جيد.

• همسات جُبّة: أقصر رحلات «حلم الصحراء»، إذ تستغرق يومين وليلة. وتنطلق من الرياض إلى جبة، حيث يمكن للمسافر أن يشاهد أثر الحضارة القديمة في الجزيرة العربية، ويسمع أصداءها القديمة. وتشمل الرحلة إقامة في مخيم صحراوي.

• ليالي رمضان: رحلة عبر الصحراء الساحرة، تشمل تناول السحور وإفطار رمضان. وتشمل وقفة عند القصيم خلال ليلة تضيئها النجوم.

• سراب الصيف: تستغرق هذه الرحلة يومين وليلة خلال الفترة من يونيو إلى سبتمبر. وتبدأ الرحلة من الرياض، ويعود القطار للرياض بعد انتهاء الرحلة.