أعلنت الجهات المسؤولة عن قطار «حلم الصحراء»، أن باب التقدم لحجز مقصورات على متن هذا القطار الفاخر مفتوح الآن.
وتنطلق رحلات «حلم الصحراء» خلال العام 2026. وأوضحت مهندس القطار ومصممته الداخلية ألين أسمر دامان، أن رحلة القطار الجديد تمثل احتفاءً بالحرف التقليدية السعودية. وأضافت، أن قطار «حلم الصحراء» سيجرُّ 14 مقطورة، تتضمن 33 كابينة فاخرة. ويتسع القطار لـ 66 راكباً في كل رحلة، يتمتعون بخدمات في غرفهم على مدار ساعات اليوم. وتبدأ أسعار التذاكر من 30 ألف ريال لليلة على متن القطار. وعلى من يرغب في الحجز دفع مقدم قدره 2,500 ريال مقابل كل جناح يحجزه. وهو مبلغ قابل للإرجاع. وعلمت «عكاظ»، أن رحلات «حلم الصحراء» تمنح المسافر خمسة خيارات:
• الرمال الشمالية: وتنطلق من الرياض لاستكشاف تاريخ مدينة الدرعية. وينطلق القطار بعد الدرعية ليتجه إلى قريب من منطقة الجوف، حيث سيتاح للمسافر أن يشاهد قلعة مارد وصخور جُبّة، قبل العودة للرياض.
• آثار العُلا: ستنطلق هذه الرحلة خلال الفترة من أكتوبر إلى مايو. وتبدأ من الرياض، ثم الجوف، وتتواصل إلى جبة، حيث يشاهد المسافر ألوان غروب الشمس على رمال الصحراء. ويتجه القطار إلى العلا، حيث تتوافر فنادق فخمة، وتجارب فردية مخططة بشكل جيد.
• همسات جُبّة: أقصر رحلات «حلم الصحراء»، إذ تستغرق يومين وليلة. وتنطلق من الرياض إلى جبة، حيث يمكن للمسافر أن يشاهد أثر الحضارة القديمة في الجزيرة العربية، ويسمع أصداءها القديمة. وتشمل الرحلة إقامة في مخيم صحراوي.
• ليالي رمضان: رحلة عبر الصحراء الساحرة، تشمل تناول السحور وإفطار رمضان. وتشمل وقفة عند القصيم خلال ليلة تضيئها النجوم.
• سراب الصيف: تستغرق هذه الرحلة يومين وليلة خلال الفترة من يونيو إلى سبتمبر. وتبدأ الرحلة من الرياض، ويعود القطار للرياض بعد انتهاء الرحلة.
The authorities responsible for the "Desert Dream" train have announced that the application for booking cabins on this luxury train is now open.
The "Desert Dream" journeys will commence in 2026. Engineer and interior designer Alin Asmar Daman explained that the journey of the new train celebrates traditional Saudi crafts. She added that the "Desert Dream" train will pull 14 carriages, which include 33 luxury cabins. The train accommodates 66 passengers on each trip, who enjoy services in their rooms throughout the day. Ticket prices start at 30,000 riyals per night on board the train. Those wishing to book must pay a deposit of 2,500 riyals for each suite they reserve, which is refundable. "Okaz" learned that the "Desert Dream" journeys offer travelers five options:
• Northern Sands: This journey departs from Riyadh to explore the history of the city of Diriyah. After Diriyah, the train heads near the Al-Jawf region, where travelers will have the opportunity to see Marid Castle and Jubbah rocks before returning to Riyadh.
• Al-Ula Heritage: This trip will take place from October to May. It starts from Riyadh, then Al-Jawf, and continues to Jubbah, where travelers can witness the colors of the sunset on the desert sands. The train then heads to Al-Ula, where luxurious hotels and well-planned individual experiences are available.
• Jubbah Whispers: The shortest of the "Desert Dream" journeys, lasting two days and one night. It departs from Riyadh to Jubbah, where travelers can see the remnants of ancient civilization in the Arabian Peninsula and hear its ancient echoes. The trip includes a stay in a desert camp.
• Ramadan Nights: A journey through the enchanting desert, including Suhoor and Iftar during Ramadan. It includes a stop in Al-Qassim on a star-lit night.
• Summer Mirage: This trip lasts two days and one night from June to September. The journey begins in Riyadh, and the train returns to Riyadh after the trip concludes.