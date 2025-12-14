In a scene that combines the fragrance of history with the spirit of innovation, the Royal Automobile Museum in Amman has transformed into a unique platform that merges the past with the future, as classic cars that tell the historical story of Jordan line up, alongside a modern robot that serves coffee without any human touch, providing visitors with an unforgettable experience.

The metallic arm of the robot moves gracefully and precisely between the museum's wings, turning the coffee-making process into an interactive show, allowing visitors to follow every step from picking up the cup and placing it on the scale, to filling the drink and the final check, transforming the coffee order into both an educational and entertaining experience.

This blend of past and present is not limited to mere astonishment; it reflects an advanced vision for employing technology in tourism and culture. The museum, which showcases cars of King Abdullah I and other rare vehicles, has become an educational and interactive platform, where visitors can explore the evolution of cars in Jordan since the twentieth century, amidst an innovative experience that makes the future a part of the tourism identity.

Visitors have praised the experience, such as engineer Yahya Al-Bourini, who described his feeling as a “strange blend of the past and the future,” noting that the user-friendly electronic system makes the ordering and payment process smooth and enjoyable, especially for children and tourists who document the experience through their phones.

Abdul Ilah Al-Sarour from the museum's marketing department confirms that the robot reflects Jordan's interest in blending the old with the new, and presents a model for developing tourism using modern technology, making a visit to the museum an educational and entertaining journey at the same time, where the legacy of royal cars meets artificial intelligence to provide a unique experience for visitors.