في مشهد يجمع بين عبق التاريخ وروح الابتكار، تحوّل متحف السيارات الملكي في عمّان إلى منصة فريدة تدمج الماضي مع المستقبل، إذ تصطف السيارات الكلاسيكية التي تحكي قصة الأردن التاريخية، وبينها يظهر روبوت حديث الصنع يقدم القهوة دون أي لمسة بشرية، ليمنح الزائر تجربة لا تُنسى.

يمتد ذراع الروبوت المعدني بخفة ودقة بين أجنحة المتحف، محوّلاً عملية إعداد القهوة إلى عرض تفاعلي، يتيح للزوار متابعة كل خطوة من التقاط الكوب ووضعه على الميزان، وصولاً إلى تعبئة المشروب والتحقق النهائي، ما يحوّل طلب القهوة إلى تجربة تعليمية وترفيهية في الوقت نفسه.

هذا الدمج بين الماضي والحاضر لا يقتصر على مجرد إثارة الدهشة، بل يعكس رؤية متقدمة لتوظيف التكنولوجيا في السياحة والثقافة. المتحف الذي يعرض سيارات الملك عبدالله الأول ومركبات نادرة أخرى، أصبح منصة تعليمية وتفاعلية، إذ يمكن للزوار استكشاف مراحل تطور السيارات في الأردن منذ القرن العشرين، وسط تجربة مبتكرة تجعل المستقبل جزءاً من الهوية السياحية.

وقد أثنى الزوار على التجربة، مثل المهندس يحيى البوريني الذي وصف شعوره بأنه «مزج غريب بين الماضي والمستقبل»، مشيراً إلى أن النظام الإلكتروني سهل الاستخدام يجعل عملية الطلب والدفع سلسة وممتعة، خصوصاً للأطفال والسياح الذين يوثقون التجربة عبر هواتفهم.

ويؤكد عبدالإله السرور من قسم التسويق بالمتحف أن الروبوت يعكس اهتمام الأردن بالمزج بين القديم والحديث، ويقدّم نموذجاً لتطوير السياحة باستخدام التكنولوجيا الحديثة، بحيث تصبح زيارة المتحف رحلة تعليمية وترفيهية في آن واحد، إذ يتلاقى إرث السيارات الملكية مع الذكاء الصناعي لتقديم تجربة فريدة للزائرين.