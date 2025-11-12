هل ما زلت تتصل بشبكات الـ«واي فاي» العامة دون تردد؟ قد ترغب في إعادة التفكير! فعملاق التكنولوجيا «قوقل» أطلقت تحذيراً عاجلاً يمس أكثر من 3 مليارات مستخدم حول العالم، محذرة من خطرٍ خفي يترصد كل نقرة على الشبكات المفتوحة.
وأوضحت «قوقل» أن استخدام هذه الشبكات في المقاهي، والمطارات، والأماكن العامة، يعرض البيانات الشخصية والحسابات المصرفية لمخاطر فعلية.
أسباب الخطر
وبينت «قوقل» أن شبكات الواي فاي المفتوحة غالباً ما تفتقر إلى التشفير الكافي، ما يتيح للمهاجمين اعتراض حركة البيانات أو التجسس على المعلومات عند الاتصال.
وأضافت أن أجهزة «أندرويد» الحديثة قد تكشف تلقائياً وجود مخاطر أو تنبه المستخدم عند الاتصال بشبكة مشبوهة، لكن الخيار الأفضل هو تجنب الشبكات العامة كلما أمكن.
ضرورة الحذر
من منظور المستخدم، يعني ذلك ضرورة الحذر عند اختيار الاتصال بشبكة «واي فاي» عامة. وأشارت «قوقل» إلى أنه عند الضرورة يُفضل الاعتماد على بيانات الجوال أو انتظار الاتصال بشبكة أكثر أماناً.
إلى جانب ذلك، تنصح «قوقل» المستخدمين بمراقبة حساباتهم المصرفية وتقارير الائتمان بشكل منتظم، إذ تقدم بعض البنوك أدوات مراقبة مجانية قد تفيد في كشف أي نشاط غير مألوف.
ما وراء التحذير
يُظهر هذا التحذير أن «قوقل» تركز ليس فقط على جانب التطبيقات والنظام، بل أيضاً على الأمن العام لمستخدمي الهواتف الذكية. ومع تزايد عدد الهجمات السيبرانية التي تستهدف الشبكات المفتوحة والمستخدمين الغافلين، تبدو هذه الخطوة جزءاً من إستراتيجية أوسع للحفاظ على الخصوصية والأمان الرقمي.
ويعكس هذا التحذير ما أشارت إليه تحذيرات سابقة صدرت عن وكالات أمنية حول مخاطر شبكات «واي فاي» المفتوحة، ما يدل على سرعة انتشار هذا النوع من الهجمات.
التوصيات والخلاصة
لتقليل المخاطر، ينصح خبراء الأمن بعدم الاتصال التلقائي بشبكات «واي فاي» العامة، ومتابعة إشعارات الأمان في الهاتف باستمرار. كما أن من المهم ضبط الإعدادات بحيث لا يتم الاتصال التلقائي بشبكات غير معروفة، واستخدام نقطة اتصال شخصية (Hotspot) من هاتف آخر عند الضرورة.
