Are you still connecting to public Wi-Fi networks without hesitation? You might want to reconsider! The tech giant "Google" has issued an urgent warning affecting over 3 billion users worldwide, cautioning about a hidden danger lurking with every click on open networks.

Google explained that using these networks in cafes, airports, and public places exposes personal data and bank accounts to real risks.

Reasons for the Danger

Google indicated that open Wi-Fi networks often lack sufficient encryption, allowing attackers to intercept data traffic or spy on information when connected.

It added that modern Android devices may automatically detect risks or alert users when connecting to a suspicious network, but the best option is to avoid public networks whenever possible.

The Need for Caution

From the user's perspective, this means exercising caution when choosing to connect to a public Wi-Fi network. Google noted that when necessary, it is preferable to rely on mobile data or wait to connect to a more secure network.

Additionally, Google advises users to regularly monitor their bank accounts and credit reports, as some banks offer free monitoring tools that can help detect any unusual activity.

Behind the Warning

This warning shows that Google is focusing not only on the application and system aspects but also on the overall security of smartphone users. With the increasing number of cyberattacks targeting open networks and unsuspecting users, this step appears to be part of a broader strategy to maintain privacy and digital security.

This warning reflects what previous alerts from security agencies have indicated about the risks of open Wi-Fi networks, highlighting the rapid spread of this type of attack.

Recommendations and Conclusion

To reduce risks, security experts recommend not automatically connecting to public Wi-Fi networks and continuously monitoring security notifications on the phone. It is also important to adjust settings so that automatic connections to unknown networks do not occur, and to use a personal hotspot from another phone when necessary.