شهدت مدن في الولايات المتحدة وأوروبا تصاعدًا ملحوظًا في سرقات النحاس، بالتزامن مع الارتفاع الحاد في أسعار المعدن عالمياً؛ ما تسبب في تعطّل خدمات أساسية شملت الاتصالات، والإنارة العامة، وإشارات المرور.


وبحسب بيانات السوق، قفزت أسعار النحاس بأكثر من 30% في الولايات المتحدة خلال الفترة الأخيرة، مدفوعة بزيادة الطلب من مراكز البيانات ومشروعات الطاقة، إلى جانب مخاوف من فرض رسوم جمركية جديدة على الواردات.


مهمة معقدة وضعف رقابة


وقالت شركات مرافق واتصالات: «هذا الارتفاع حوّل النحاس إلى سلعة سريعة التداول في السوق السوداء، ما شجع لصوصاً على استهداف الكابلات الهوائية والمدفونة، وسرقتها خلال دقائق، ثم بيعها بعد تجريدها من أي علامات تعريف».


وأشارت تقارير محلية إلى أن السرقات طالت خطوط الهاتف، وكابلات الإنترنت، وأسلاك الكهرباء، ما أدى إلى انقطاعات متكررة في الخدمة، وتأثر مستشفيات ومرافق طوارئ في بعض المناطق.


وأفادت التقارير أن تتبع النحاس المسروق يظل مهمة معقدة، إذ يُباع عادة على شكل «نحاس عارٍ» لتجار خردة، في ظل ضعف الرقابة في بعض الأسواق.


تحديات وتكلفة مرتفعة


وفي محاولة للحد من هذه الظاهرة، بدأت شركات الاتصالات في عدد من الدول تسريع خطط استبدال شبكات النحاس بالألياف الضوئية، إلا أن العملية تواجه تحديات تقنية وتكلفة مرتفعة، خصوصاً مع استمرار اعتماد ملايين المستخدمين على البنية التحتية القديمة.


ويحذّر خبراء من أن استمرار ارتفاع أسعار النحاس قد يؤدي إلى مزيد من السرقات وتعطّل الخدمات، ما لم تُشدد الرقابة على تجارة الخردة وتُسرّع خطط تحديث الشبكات.