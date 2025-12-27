Cities in the United States and Europe have witnessed a notable increase in copper thefts, coinciding with a sharp rise in global metal prices; this has led to disruptions in essential services including communications, public lighting, and traffic signals.



According to market data, copper prices have jumped by more than 30% in the United States recently, driven by increased demand from data centers and energy projects, alongside fears of new tariffs on imports.



A Complex Task and Weak Oversight



Utility and telecommunications companies stated: “This rise has turned copper into a fast-traded commodity in the black market, encouraging thieves to target both overhead and buried cables, stealing them within minutes, and then selling them after stripping any identifying marks.”



Local reports indicated that the thefts have affected telephone lines, internet cables, and electrical wires, leading to repeated service interruptions, impacting hospitals and emergency facilities in some areas.



Reports have indicated that tracking stolen copper remains a complex task, as it is usually sold as “bare copper” to scrap dealers, amid weak oversight in some markets.



Challenges and High Costs



In an attempt to curb this phenomenon, telecommunications companies in several countries have begun to accelerate plans to replace copper networks with fiber optics, but the process faces technical challenges and high costs, especially with millions of users still relying on the old infrastructure.



Experts warn that the continued rise in copper prices may lead to more thefts and service disruptions unless oversight on scrap trading is tightened and network upgrade plans are expedited.