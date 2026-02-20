مونديليز الدولية تعيّن زياد عبلا مديرًا عامًا لعملياتها في السعودية

أعلنت شركة مونديليز الدولية (المدرجة في بورصة ناسداك تحت الرمز: MDLZ) عن تعيين زياد عبلا مديرًا عامًا لشركة مونديليز العربية، في خطوة تعكس التزام الشركة طويل الأمد بالمملكة العربية السعودية وتعزز حضورها في أحد أهم أسواقها الإستراتيجية عالميًا.
ويتمتع زياد عبلا بخبرة تمتد لأكثر من 25 عامًا ضمن عمله في مونديليز، شملت الشرق الأوسط وأفريقيا وتركيا والأسواق الناشئة، حيث بنى مسيرة قيادية في تسريع وتيرة النمو، وتعزيز الأداء التجاري، وتأسيس فرق عمل عالية الكفاءة. ويأتي تعيينه في هذا المنصب ليشكّل محطة إستراتيجية جديدة في مسيرة مونديليز داخل المملكة، باعتبارها سوقًا محوريًا ومهماً لدى الشركة.
وسيتولى زياد عبلا قيادة أعمال الشركة في المملكة، واضعًا رؤية وإستراتيجية واضحة للنمو، مع التركيز على توسيع فئات المنتجات، وتعميق الشراكات، وتعزيز القدرات المؤسسية، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030. كما سيشرف على أداء سلاسل الإمداد لضمان أعلى مستويات المرونة والكفاءة والموثوقية عبر مختلف سلاسل القيمة، بما يلبي تطلعات السوق والعملاء والمستهلكين، ويدعم طموحات النمو المستدام للشركة. ويرتكز نهجه القيادي على اغتنام فرص نمو جديدة، وتعزيز التميز التجاري، وبناء منظومة أكثر تمكينًا محليًا وجاهزية للمستقبل.
وقبل توليه قيادة السوق السعودي، شغل زياد عبلا منصب المدير العام لمنطقة الخليج والأسواق النامية، حيث نجح في إعادة تموضع أعمال الشركة كمحرّك رئيسي للنمو، محققًا أداءً قويًا بمعدلات نمو مزدوجة الرقم، وزيادات ملحوظة في الحصص السوقية، وتسارعًا في التجارة الرقمية. كما شملت خبرته الإقليمية الإشراف المباشر على التكامل بين العمليات التجارية وسلاسل الإمداد، بما عزز مستويات الخدمة وجودة التنفيذ عبر أسواق متعددة ومتنوعة.
وانسجامًا مع الأولويات الوطنية، سيواصل زياد دفع جهود مونديليز العربية في تطوير الكفاءات السعودية، وتعزيز الحوكمة، ودعم الاستدامة طويلة الأمد. كما ستسهم خبرته في مجالات التميز التشغيلي، ومبادرات الطاقة المتجددة، وبناء الثقافة المؤسسية، في تعزيز مساهمة الشركة في تحقيق الأهداف الاقتصادية والاجتماعية للمملكة.
وفي تعليقه على التعيين، قال زياد عبلا: «تمثل المملكة العربية السعودية سوقًا غنيًا بالفرص، ويشرفني أن أتولى قيادة مونديليز العربية في هذه المرحلة المفصلية. سنواصل الاستثمار في المواهب المحلية، وتعميق شراكاتنا، وتحقيق نمو مستدام يتماشى مع مسيرة التحول الشاملة التي تشهدها المملكة».
Mondelez International (listed on NASDAQ under the symbol: MDLZ) has announced the appointment of Ziad Abla as General Manager of Mondelez Arabia, in a move that reflects the company's long-term commitment to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and enhances its presence in one of its most strategically important global markets.
Ziad Abla has over 25 years of experience with Mondelez, covering the Middle East, Africa, Turkey, and emerging markets, where he has built a leadership career focused on accelerating growth, enhancing commercial performance, and establishing high-efficiency teams. His appointment to this position marks a new strategic milestone for Mondelez in the Kingdom, considering it a pivotal and important market for the company.
Ziad Abla will lead the company's operations in the Kingdom, setting a clear vision and strategy for growth, with a focus on expanding product categories, deepening partnerships, and enhancing institutional capabilities, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. He will also oversee supply chain performance to ensure the highest levels of flexibility, efficiency, and reliability across various value chains, meeting the aspirations of the market, customers, and consumers, while supporting the company's sustainable growth ambitions. His leadership approach is based on seizing new growth opportunities, enhancing commercial excellence, and building a more locally empowering and future-ready ecosystem.
Before taking the lead in the Saudi market, Ziad Abla served as General Manager for the Gulf region and emerging markets, where he successfully repositioned the company's operations as a key growth driver, achieving strong performance with double-digit growth rates, significant market share increases, and acceleration in digital commerce. His regional experience also included direct oversight of the integration between business operations and supply chains, which enhanced service levels and execution quality across diverse markets.
In line with national priorities, Ziad will continue to drive Mondelez Arabia's efforts in developing Saudi competencies, enhancing governance, and supporting long-term sustainability. His expertise in operational excellence, renewable energy initiatives, and building corporate culture will contribute to the company's role in achieving the Kingdom's economic and social goals.
Commenting on the appointment, Ziad Abla said: "The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia represents a market rich in opportunities, and I am honored to lead Mondelez Arabia at this pivotal stage. We will continue to invest in local talent, deepen our partnerships, and achieve sustainable growth that aligns with the comprehensive transformation journey taking place in the Kingdom."