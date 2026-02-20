مونديليز الدولية تعيّن زياد عبلا مديرًا عامًا لعملياتها في السعودية

أعلنت شركة مونديليز الدولية (المدرجة في بورصة ناسداك تحت الرمز: MDLZ) عن تعيين زياد عبلا مديرًا عامًا لشركة مونديليز العربية، في خطوة تعكس التزام الشركة طويل الأمد بالمملكة العربية السعودية وتعزز حضورها في أحد أهم أسواقها الإستراتيجية عالميًا.

ويتمتع زياد عبلا بخبرة تمتد لأكثر من 25 عامًا ضمن عمله في مونديليز، شملت الشرق الأوسط وأفريقيا وتركيا والأسواق الناشئة، حيث بنى مسيرة قيادية في تسريع وتيرة النمو، وتعزيز الأداء التجاري، وتأسيس فرق عمل عالية الكفاءة. ويأتي تعيينه في هذا المنصب ليشكّل محطة إستراتيجية جديدة في مسيرة مونديليز داخل المملكة، باعتبارها سوقًا محوريًا ومهماً لدى الشركة.

وسيتولى زياد عبلا قيادة أعمال الشركة في المملكة، واضعًا رؤية وإستراتيجية واضحة للنمو، مع التركيز على توسيع فئات المنتجات، وتعميق الشراكات، وتعزيز القدرات المؤسسية، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030. كما سيشرف على أداء سلاسل الإمداد لضمان أعلى مستويات المرونة والكفاءة والموثوقية عبر مختلف سلاسل القيمة، بما يلبي تطلعات السوق والعملاء والمستهلكين، ويدعم طموحات النمو المستدام للشركة. ويرتكز نهجه القيادي على اغتنام فرص نمو جديدة، وتعزيز التميز التجاري، وبناء منظومة أكثر تمكينًا محليًا وجاهزية للمستقبل.

وقبل توليه قيادة السوق السعودي، شغل زياد عبلا منصب المدير العام لمنطقة الخليج والأسواق النامية، حيث نجح في إعادة تموضع أعمال الشركة كمحرّك رئيسي للنمو، محققًا أداءً قويًا بمعدلات نمو مزدوجة الرقم، وزيادات ملحوظة في الحصص السوقية، وتسارعًا في التجارة الرقمية. كما شملت خبرته الإقليمية الإشراف المباشر على التكامل بين العمليات التجارية وسلاسل الإمداد، بما عزز مستويات الخدمة وجودة التنفيذ عبر أسواق متعددة ومتنوعة.

وانسجامًا مع الأولويات الوطنية، سيواصل زياد دفع جهود مونديليز العربية في تطوير الكفاءات السعودية، وتعزيز الحوكمة، ودعم الاستدامة طويلة الأمد. كما ستسهم خبرته في مجالات التميز التشغيلي، ومبادرات الطاقة المتجددة، وبناء الثقافة المؤسسية، في تعزيز مساهمة الشركة في تحقيق الأهداف الاقتصادية والاجتماعية للمملكة.

وفي تعليقه على التعيين، قال زياد عبلا: «تمثل المملكة العربية السعودية سوقًا غنيًا بالفرص، ويشرفني أن أتولى قيادة مونديليز العربية في هذه المرحلة المفصلية. سنواصل الاستثمار في المواهب المحلية، وتعميق شراكاتنا، وتحقيق نمو مستدام يتماشى مع مسيرة التحول الشاملة التي تشهدها المملكة».