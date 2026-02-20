مونديليز الدولية تعيّن زياد عبلا مديرًا عامًا لعملياتها في السعودية

Mondelez International (listed on NASDAQ under the symbol: MDLZ) has announced the appointment of Ziad Abla as General Manager of Mondelez Arabia, in a move that reflects the company's long-term commitment to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and enhances its presence in one of its most strategically important global markets.

Ziad Abla has over 25 years of experience with Mondelez, covering the Middle East, Africa, Turkey, and emerging markets, where he has built a leadership career focused on accelerating growth, enhancing commercial performance, and establishing high-efficiency teams. His appointment to this position marks a new strategic milestone for Mondelez in the Kingdom, considering it a pivotal and important market for the company.

Ziad Abla will lead the company's operations in the Kingdom, setting a clear vision and strategy for growth, with a focus on expanding product categories, deepening partnerships, and enhancing institutional capabilities, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. He will also oversee supply chain performance to ensure the highest levels of flexibility, efficiency, and reliability across various value chains, meeting the aspirations of the market, customers, and consumers, while supporting the company's sustainable growth ambitions. His leadership approach is based on seizing new growth opportunities, enhancing commercial excellence, and building a more locally empowering and future-ready ecosystem.

Before taking the lead in the Saudi market, Ziad Abla served as General Manager for the Gulf region and emerging markets, where he successfully repositioned the company's operations as a key growth driver, achieving strong performance with double-digit growth rates, significant market share increases, and acceleration in digital commerce. His regional experience also included direct oversight of the integration between business operations and supply chains, which enhanced service levels and execution quality across diverse markets.

In line with national priorities, Ziad will continue to drive Mondelez Arabia's efforts in developing Saudi competencies, enhancing governance, and supporting long-term sustainability. His expertise in operational excellence, renewable energy initiatives, and building corporate culture will contribute to the company's role in achieving the Kingdom's economic and social goals.

Commenting on the appointment, Ziad Abla said: "The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia represents a market rich in opportunities, and I am honored to lead Mondelez Arabia at this pivotal stage. We will continue to invest in local talent, deepen our partnerships, and achieve sustainable growth that aligns with the comprehensive transformation journey taking place in the Kingdom."