Did you know that all the gold extracted by humanity from the dawn of history until today can fit inside a cube with sides no longer than 22 meters? This number seems small compared to the value of the yellow metal, which is one of the pillars of the global economy.



According to data from the World Gold Council, the total amount of gold extracted by the end of 2024 is about 219,000 tons, most of which was produced after 1950, reflecting the acceleration of mining operations in the modern era.



The most important feature of gold is that it is a metal that does not deteriorate or rust, which means that most of the gold extracted throughout history still exists today, whether in the vaults of central banks or in the form of jewelry or investment bars. Theoretically, some of the gold from ancient civilizations may still be preserved within the modern financial system.



When gold is distributed globally, the numbers present the following picture:

44% Jewelry

23% Bars, coins, and investment funds

18% Held by central banks

The remaining percentage is used in industry and technology



But the question that arises is: Can gold run out?

Estimates indicate that the known and extractable stock is about 55,000 tons only, while potential resources reach about 132,000 tons, although part of it is not economically or technically feasible to mine.

This relative scarcity explains why gold remains a strategic asset and a safe haven in times of crises, and why its value continues to influence the equations of the global economy for many years to come.