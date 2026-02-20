هل تعلم أن كل الذهب الذي استخرجته البشرية منذ فجر التاريخ وحتى اليوم يمكن جمعه داخل مكعب لا يتجاوز طول ضلعه 22 متراً فقط؟ رقم يبدو صغيراً مقارنة بقيمة المعدن الأصفر الذي يشكّل أحد أعمدة الاقتصاد العالمي.


ووفق بيانات مجلس الذهب العالمي، بلغ إجمالي ما استُخرج من الذهب حتى نهاية عام 2024 نحو 219 ألف طن، أُنتج معظمها بعد عام 1950، ما يعكس تسارع عمليات التعدين في العصر الحديث.


الميزة الأهم للذهب أنه معدن لا يتلف ولا يصدأ، ما يعني أن معظم الذهب الذي استُخرج عبر التاريخ لا يزال موجوداً حتى اليوم، سواء في خزائن البنوك المركزية أو على شكل مجوهرات أو سبائك استثمارية. نظرياً، قد يكون جزء من ذهب الحضارات القديمة لا يزال محفوظاً ضمن النظام المالي الحديث.


وعند توزيع الذهب عالمياً، تظهر الأرقام الصورة التالية:

  • 44% مجوهرات
  • 23% سبائك وعملات وصناديق استثمار
  • 18% تحتفظ به البنوك المركزية
  • النسبة المتبقية تُستخدم في الصناعة والتكنولوجيا


لكن السؤال الذي يفرض نفسه: هل يمكن أن ينفد الذهب؟

تشير التقديرات إل أن المخزون المعروف والقابل للاستخراج يبلغ نحو 55 ألف طن فقط، فيما تصل الموارد المحتملة إلى نحو 132 ألف طن، إلا أن جزءاً منها غير قابل للتعدين اقتصادياً أو تقنياً.

هذه الندرة النسبية تفسر لماذا يظل الذهب أصلاً إستراتيجياً وملاذاً آمناً في أوقات الأزمات، ولماذا تبقى قيمته مؤثرة في معادلات الاقتصاد العالمي لسنوات طويلة قادمة.