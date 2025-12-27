سجلت أسعار الذهب ارتفاعاً قياسياً في عام 2025، متجاوزة 4,530 دولاراً للأوقية، مع زيادة الطلب من المستثمرين والبنوك المركزية على حدٍّ سواء، في ظل تراجع الثقة بالعملات العالمية وتصاعد المخاطر الاقتصادية والجيوسياسية.
ولم يشتر المستثمرون الذهب بحثاً عن الربح فقط، بل اعتبروه ملاذاً آمناً للهروب من المجهول المالي والسياسي، إذ أدت الحروب التجارية والضغوط على استقلال البنوك المركزية والعجز المالي الحكومي إلى زيادة الإقبال على المعدن الأصفر، وفقا لتقرير نشرته «بلومبرغ» واطلعت عليه «العربية Business».
كما أن انخفاض معدلات الفائدة جعل الذهب، رغم عدم توزيعه لأرباح أو دفعه فوائد، أكثر جاذبية مقارنة بالأصول الأخرى، لامتلاكه ميزة فريدة كونه أصلاً لا يمكن طباعته أو تجميده أو إفلاسه.
مخاوف عالمية
وواصلت البنوك المركزية، ولا سيما الصينية، شراء الذهب على مدى 13 شهراً متتالية حتى نوفمبر 2025، في مسعى لتقليل الاعتماد على الدولار، ويُتوقع أن تستمر هذه السياسات خلال عام 2026.
وأغلق الذهب عام 2024 عند مستوى 2,620 دولاراً للأوقية، ليحقق بذلك ارتفاعاً يقارب 65% خلال عام واحد، وهو مؤشر على تصاعد المخاوف العالمية وسط بيئة اقتصادية وجيوسياسية متقلبة.
Gold prices recorded a record high in 2025, surpassing $4,530 per ounce, driven by increased demand from both investors and central banks, amid declining confidence in global currencies and rising economic and geopolitical risks.
Investors did not buy gold solely for profit; they considered it a safe haven to escape financial and political uncertainty, as trade wars, pressures on central bank independence, and government fiscal deficits led to increased interest in the yellow metal, according to a report published by Bloomberg and reviewed by Al Arabiya Business.
Additionally, the decline in interest rates made gold, despite not distributing dividends or paying interest, more attractive compared to other assets, due to its unique advantage of being an asset that cannot be printed, frozen, or bankrupted.
Global Concerns
Central banks, particularly the Chinese, continued to purchase gold for 13 consecutive months until November 2025, in an effort to reduce reliance on the dollar, and these policies are expected to continue into 2026.
Gold closed the year 2024 at $2,620 per ounce, achieving an increase of nearly 65% over the year, indicating rising global concerns amid a volatile economic and geopolitical environment.