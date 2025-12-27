سجلت أسعار الذهب ارتفاعاً قياسياً في عام 2025، متجاوزة 4,530 دولاراً للأوقية، مع زيادة الطلب من المستثمرين والبنوك المركزية على حدٍّ سواء، في ظل تراجع الثقة بالعملات العالمية وتصاعد المخاطر الاقتصادية والجيوسياسية.


ولم يشتر المستثمرون الذهب بحثاً عن الربح فقط، بل اعتبروه ملاذاً آمناً للهروب من المجهول المالي والسياسي، إذ أدت الحروب التجارية والضغوط على استقلال البنوك المركزية والعجز المالي الحكومي إلى زيادة الإقبال على المعدن الأصفر، وفقا لتقرير نشرته «بلومبرغ» واطلعت عليه «العربية Business».


كما أن انخفاض معدلات الفائدة جعل الذهب، رغم عدم توزيعه لأرباح أو دفعه فوائد، أكثر جاذبية مقارنة بالأصول الأخرى، لامتلاكه ميزة فريدة كونه أصلاً لا يمكن طباعته أو تجميده أو إفلاسه.


مخاوف عالمية


وواصلت البنوك المركزية، ولا سيما الصينية، شراء الذهب على مدى 13 شهراً متتالية حتى نوفمبر 2025، في مسعى لتقليل الاعتماد على الدولار، ويُتوقع أن تستمر هذه السياسات خلال عام 2026.


وأغلق الذهب عام 2024 عند مستوى 2,620 دولاراً للأوقية، ليحقق بذلك ارتفاعاً يقارب 65% خلال عام واحد، وهو مؤشر على تصاعد المخاوف العالمية وسط بيئة اقتصادية وجيوسياسية متقلبة.