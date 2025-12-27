Gold prices recorded a record high in 2025, surpassing $4,530 per ounce, driven by increased demand from both investors and central banks, amid declining confidence in global currencies and rising economic and geopolitical risks.



Investors did not buy gold solely for profit; they considered it a safe haven to escape financial and political uncertainty, as trade wars, pressures on central bank independence, and government fiscal deficits led to increased interest in the yellow metal, according to a report published by Bloomberg and reviewed by Al Arabiya Business.



Additionally, the decline in interest rates made gold, despite not distributing dividends or paying interest, more attractive compared to other assets, due to its unique advantage of being an asset that cannot be printed, frozen, or bankrupted.



Global Concerns



Central banks, particularly the Chinese, continued to purchase gold for 13 consecutive months until November 2025, in an effort to reduce reliance on the dollar, and these policies are expected to continue into 2026.



Gold closed the year 2024 at $2,620 per ounce, achieving an increase of nearly 65% over the year, indicating rising global concerns amid a volatile economic and geopolitical environment.