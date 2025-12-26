تامر عاشور يطرب جمهور الرياض في ليلة غنائية استثنائية بمسرح أبو بكر سالم

The artist Tamer Ashour revived a special musical night as part of the Riyadh Season activities, held at the Abu Bakr Salem Theater, amidst a large audience that interacted with a selection of his most famous songs, which have marked significant milestones in his artistic journey.



During the concert, Ashour presented a collection of his songs that the audience sang along with, in an atmosphere filled with emotion and romance, reaffirming his artistic stature and ability to connect directly with his audience, on a night characterized by high organization and notable interaction.

After the concert, Tamer Ashour expressed his feelings towards the audience and Riyadh, writing on his account on the "X" platform:

“Always all the sweet nights with you,”

emphasizing his great love for the Riyadh audience and his appreciation for the warm welcome that artists receive during their participation in the Riyadh Season.

This concert is part of a series of musical evenings hosted by the Riyadh Season, which brings together a selection of Arab singing stars, as part of the season's commitment to providing diverse artistic experiences that cater to various tastes, enhancing Riyadh's status as a prominent artistic and cultural destination.

