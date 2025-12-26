أحيا الفنان تامر عاشور ليلة غنائية مميزة ضمن فعاليات موسم الرياض، وذلك على مسرح أبو بكر سالم، وسط حضور جماهيري كثيف تفاعل مع باقة من أشهر أعماله الغنائية التي شكّلت محطات بارزة في مسيرته الفنية.
تامر عاشور يطرب جمهور الرياض في ليلة غنائية استثنائية بمسرح أبو بكر سالم

وقدّم عاشور خلال الحفل مجموعة من أغنياته التي ردّدها الجمهور معه، في أجواء طغى عليها الإحساس والرومانسية، ليؤكد مجددًا مكانته الفنية وقدرته على التواصل المباشر مع جمهوره، في ليلة اتسمت بالتنظيم العالي والتفاعل اللافت.

وعقب انتهاء الحفل، عبّر الفنان تامر عاشور عن مشاعره تجاه الجمهور والرياض، حيث كتب عبر حسابه في منصة «إكس»:

«دائمًا كل الليالي الحلوة معاكم»،
مؤكدًا حبه الكبير لجمهور الرياض وتقديره للحفاوة التي يحظى بها الفنانون خلال مشاركاتهم في موسم الرياض.

ويأتي هذا الحفل ضمن سلسلة من الأمسيات الغنائية التي يحتضنها موسم الرياض، والتي تجمع نخبة من نجوم الغناء العربي، في إطار حرص الموسم على تقديم تجارب فنية متنوّعة تلبي مختلف الأذواق، وتعزز من مكانة الرياض كوجهة فنية وثقافية بارزة.
