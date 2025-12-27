دانت مصر بأشد العبارات اعتراف إسرائيل الأحادي بما يسمى «أرض الصومال»، مؤكدة أن الاعتراف يعتبر انتهاكاً صارخاً لمبادئ القانون الدولي وميثاق الأمم المتحدة، ويقوّض أسس السلم والأمن الدوليين، ويُسهم في زعزعة الاستقرار في منطقة القرن الأفريقي.


وجددت مصر، اليوم (السبت)، رفضها التام للاعتراف بأي كيانات موازية أو انفصال بطرق غير شرعية وغير قانونية، مؤكدة دعمها الكامل لوحدة وسيادة وسلامة الأراضي الصومالية، اتساقاً مع مبادئ القانون الدولي وميثاق الأمم المتحدة.


وشددت على رفضها أي إجراءات أحادية من شأنها المساس بالسيادة الصومالية أو تقويض أسس الاستقرار في البلاد، مؤكدة رفضها التام للإجراءات الأحادية التي تمس سيادة الدول ووحدة وسلامة أراضيها وتتعارض مع الأسس الراسخة للقانون الدولي وميثاق الأمم المتحدة.


وكان رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، أعلن اعتراف بلاده، بأرض الصومال التي تسعى للانفصال عن جمهورية الصومال الفيدرالية.


وأعلن نتنياهو التوقيع على إعلان مشترك مع وزير الخارجية جدعون ساعر ورئيس ما تسمى أرض الصومال عبدالرحمن محمد عبدالله (عرو)، وزعم أن هذه الخطوة «في روح اتفاقيات إبراهيم» إذ يتضمن الاتفاق إقامة علاقات دبلوماسية كاملة، فتح سفارات، وتعاون في مجالات الزراعة والصحة والتكنولوجيا.


يأتي الاعتراف وسط توترات في القرن الأفريقي، خصوصاً بعد مذكرة التفاهم بين إثيوبيا وأرض الصومال يناير 2024 التي منحت أديس أبابا منفذاً بحرياً مقابل اعتراف محتمل، ما أثار غضب مقديشو.