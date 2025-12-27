Egypt strongly condemned Israel's unilateral recognition of what is called "Somaliland," asserting that this recognition constitutes a blatant violation of the principles of international law and the United Nations Charter, undermining the foundations of international peace and security, and contributing to destabilization in the Horn of Africa.



Egypt reiterated today (Saturday) its complete rejection of the recognition of any parallel entities or secession through illegal and illegitimate means, affirming its full support for the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Somalia, in line with the principles of international law and the United Nations Charter.



It emphasized its rejection of any unilateral actions that would affect Somali sovereignty or undermine the foundations of stability in the country, firmly rejecting unilateral measures that infringe on the sovereignty of states and the unity and integrity of their territories, which contradict the established principles of international law and the United Nations Charter.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced his country's recognition of Somaliland, which seeks to secede from the Federal Republic of Somalia.



Netanyahu announced the signing of a joint declaration with Foreign Minister Gidon Sa'ar and the leader of what is called Somaliland, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi (Irro), claiming that this step is "in the spirit of the Abraham Accords," as the agreement includes the establishment of full diplomatic relations, opening embassies, and cooperation in the fields of agriculture, health, and technology.



This recognition comes amid tensions in the Horn of Africa, particularly following the memorandum of understanding between Ethiopia and Somaliland in January 2024, which granted Addis Ababa a maritime outlet in exchange for potential recognition, provoking anger in Mogadishu.