كشفت القناة 14 الإسرائيلية عن سبب اعتراف إسرائيل الرسمي بجمهورية «أرض الصومال» كدولة مستقلة .


وقالت القناة، اليوم (السبت)، إن الاعتراف يأتي مقابل موافقة أرض الصومال على استقبال سكان من قطاع غزة.


ويشمل الإعلان إقامة علاقات دبلوماسية كاملة بين الجانبين، وفتح سفارات، وتبادل تعيين السفراء، إلى جانب تعاون إستراتيجي في مجالات متعددة.


وعلى الصعيد غير السياسي، تخطط إسرائيل بحسب القناة 14 لتوسيع التعاون مع أرض الصومال بشكل فوري في مجالات مدنية أساسية، تشمل الزراعة والتكنولوجيا عبر نقل المعرفة الإسرائيلية وتطوير مشاريع مشتركة، إضافة إلى تعزيز أنظمة الرعاية الصحية وتوسيع التبادل التجاري بين الجانبين.


وهنأ نتنياهو رئيس أرض الصومال وقيادته، وأشاد بالتزامه بتعزيز الاستقرار والسلام في المنطقة، ودعاه لزيارة رسمية إلى إسرائيل.


من جانبه، أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب في مقابلة نشرت، الجمعة، رفضه الاعتراف باستقلال «أرض الصومال».


وأجاب ترمب بـ «لا» عندما سئل في مقابلة مع صحيفة نيويورك بوست، إن كان سيحذو حذو رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو ويعترف بها، متسائلا «هل يعرف أحد ما هي أرض الصومال، حقا»؟.


وأضاف أن «كل شيء قيد الدراسة»، موضحا: «سندرس الأمر. أنا أدرس الكثير من الأمور، ودائماً ما أتخذ قرارات صائبة، وتثبت صحتها».


وأصبحت إسرائيل أول دولة تعترف بإقليم «أرض الصومال» الانفصالي في الصومال.