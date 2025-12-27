The Israeli Channel 14 revealed the reason behind Israel's official recognition of the Republic of "Somaliland" as an independent state.



The channel stated today (Saturday) that the recognition comes in exchange for Somaliland's agreement to receive residents from the Gaza Strip.



The announcement includes establishing full diplomatic relations between the two sides, opening embassies, exchanging ambassador appointments, as well as strategic cooperation in various fields.



On a non-political level, Israel, according to Channel 14, plans to immediately expand cooperation with Somaliland in essential civilian areas, including agriculture and technology through the transfer of Israeli knowledge and the development of joint projects, in addition to enhancing healthcare systems and expanding trade between the two sides.



Netanyahu congratulated the President of Somaliland and its leadership, praising his commitment to enhancing stability and peace in the region, and invited him for an official visit to Israel.



For his part, U.S. President Donald Trump announced in an interview published on Friday that he rejects recognizing the independence of "Somaliland."



Trump answered "no" when asked in an interview with the New York Post if he would follow the lead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and recognize it, questioning, "Does anyone really know what Somaliland is?"



He added that "everything is under consideration," explaining: "We will study the matter. I study a lot of things, and I always make the right decisions, and they prove to be correct."



Israel has become the first country to recognize the separatist region of "Somaliland" in Somalia.