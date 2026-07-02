The Belgian national team secured their place in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup after achieving a dramatic victory over their Senegalese counterpart with a score of 3-2 after extra time, in an exciting match during the Round of 32.



The Senegalese team seemed on their way to clinching the match after taking a two-goal lead through Habib Diallo and Ismaïla Sarr, before the Belgian team managed to come back in the final minutes of regular time, with Romelu Lukaku scoring a goal to reduce the deficit in the 86th minute, followed by Youri Tielemans equalizing in the 89th minute, extending the match into extra time.



In the final moments of extra time, the referee awarded a penalty to Belgium after consulting the video technology, which Tielemans successfully converted, scoring the decisive winning goal and granting the "Red Devils" a ticket to the quarter-finals after one of the most thrilling matches of the tournament.



With this victory, the Belgian national team continues its journey in the 2026 World Cup and awaits the winner of the match between the United States and Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 16.