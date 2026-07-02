حجز منتخب بلجيكا بطاقة العبور إلى دور الـ16 من بطولة كأس العالم 2026، بعدما حقق فوزاً درامياً على نظيره السنغالي بنتيجة 3-2 بعد التمديد، في مواجهة مثيرة ضمن منافسات دور الـ32.


وبدا المنتخب السنغالي في طريقه لحسم اللقاء بعدما تقدم بهدفين عبر حبيب ديارا وإسماعيلا سار، قبل أن ينجح المنتخب البلجيكي في العودة خلال الدقائق الأخيرة من الوقت الأصلي، إذ سجل روميلو لوكاكو هدف تقليص الفارق في الدقيقة 86، ثم أدرك يوري تيليمانس التعادل في الدقيقة 89، لتمتد المباراة إلى شوطين إضافيين.


وفي اللحظات الأخيرة من الوقت الإضافي، احتسب الحكم ركلة جزاء لبلجيكا بعد العودة إلى تقنية الفيديو، لينفذها تيليمانس بنجاح مسجلاً هدف الفوز القاتل، مانحاً «الشياطين الحمر» بطاقة التأهل إلى ثُمن النهائي بعد واحدة من أكثر مباريات البطولة إثارة.


وبهذا الانتصار، يواصل المنتخب البلجيكي مشواره في مونديال 2026، وينتظر في دور الـ16 الفائز من مواجهة الولايات المتحدة والبوسنة والهرسك.