The Yemeni government forces announced that they targeted gatherings and hideouts of the Houthi militia in various fronts of Al-Jawf Governorate. The Yemeni news agency reported today (Monday) that the government forces confronted Houthi militia reinforcements on the northern front of the city of Taiz.



Meanwhile, the militia shelled several villages in the Maqbana district west of the city of Taiz with artillery, causing material damage without any casualties. The Houthis targeted the city of Al-Mokha in Taiz Governorate with two missiles and six drones in separate batches, and the militia shelled Bab al-Mandab with five missiles.



Accurate airstrikes carried out by drones belonging to the Yemeni armed forces targeted movements and positions of the Houthi militia on the battlefield of the third military region south of Marib Governorate in eastern Yemen, resulting in heavy losses for the militias in equipment and lives.



The media center of the Yemeni armed forces published new footage yesterday evening (Sunday) documenting the aerial monitoring and tracking operations of groups of militia elements and their military vehicles, before they were accurately targeted and obliterated, as part of the response to the recent Houthi escalation attempts on the outskirts of the governorate.



The published video clips sequentially show that the Yemeni army possesses modern reconnaissance and strike systems that have enabled it to survey the battlefield in the southern axis of Marib, identify moving and stationary Houthi targets, and successfully destroy them, which led to the failure of the militias' plans and disrupted their field movements.



These intensive strikes come as an extension of the strategic shift recently announced by the Yemeni Ministry of Defense, which involves the extensive integration of both locally produced and imported drones into the air force and ground operations systems, to impose a decisive deterrent equation against the Iranian arm in Yemen.



The southern front of Marib Governorate holds strategic importance, as the Houthi militias continuously seek to make any field breach to reach vital and oil facilities. However, the introduction of drones into the confrontation line has granted government forces air and intelligence superiority, enabling them to cut off the militias' supply lines and target their leaders and equipment deep within.



Observers confirm that the continuous release of documented footage of drone strikes across various battlefronts reflects the transition of the Yemeni armed forces from a phase of defense and confrontation to a phase of air control and the establishment of new battle bases, paving the way for large-scale decisive operations to pursue the militias and complete the restoration of state institutions and end the coup.