أعلنت القوات الحكومية اليمنية أنها استهدفت تجمعات وأوكاراً لمليشيا الحوثي في مختلف جبهات محافظة الجوف. وأفادت وكالة الأنباء اليمنية، اليوم (الإثنين)، بأن القوات الحكومية تصدت لتحشيدات لمليشيا الحوثي في الجبهة الشمالية لمدينة تعز.


فيما قصفت المليشيا بالمدفعية عدداً من القرى في مديرية مقبنة غربي مدينة تعز، ما تسبب في أضرار مادية دون وقوع ضحايا. واستهدف الحوثيون مدينة المخا بمحافظة تعز بصاروخين وست طائرات مسيّرة على دفعات متفرقة، وقصفت المليشيا باب المندب بخمسة صواريخ.


واستهدفت ضربات جوية دقيقة وجهها الطيران المسيّر التابع للقوات المسلحة اليمنية تحركات ومواقع لمليشيا الحوثي على مسرح عمليات المنطقة العسكرية الثالثة جنوب محافظة مأرب شرق اليمن، تكبدت خلالها المليشيات خسائر فادحة في العتاد والأرواح.

من جانبه ، أفاد مصدر عسكري يمني، اليوم الاثنين، بأن مليشيا الحوثي أطلقت 5 صواريخ باليستية باتجاه مواقع قرب منطقة باب المندب.

وقال إن الحوثيين أطلقوا خمسة صواريخ باليستية من محافظة إب، ومنطقة الحوبان شرقي محافظة تعز، باتجاه مواقع قرب باب المندب.

وأضاف أن القوات الحكومية لا تزال ترصد حتى الآن ما إذا كانت هذه الصواريخ قد أسفرت عن أضرار من عدمه.


ونشر المركز الإعلامي للقوات المسلحة اليمنية، مساء أمس (الأحد)، مشاهد جديدة توثق عمليات الرصد والتعقب الجوي لمجموعات من عناصر المليشيات ومركباتهم العسكرية، قبل استهدافها بدقة عالية وتسويتها بالأرض، في إطار التصدي لمحاولات التصعيد الحوثية الأخيرة على أطراف المحافظة.


وتظهر المقاطع المصورة المنشورة تباعاً امتلاك الجيش اليمني منظومات استطلاع وضرب جوي حديثة مكنته من مسح مسرح العمليات القتالية في المحور الجنوبي لمأرب، وتحديد الأهداف المتحركة والثابتة للحوثيين وتدميرها بنجاح، ما أسفر عن إفشال خطط المليشيات وإرباك تحركاتها الميدانية.


وتأتي هذه الضربات المكثفة امتداداً للتحول الإستراتيجي الذي أعلنت عنه وزارة الدفاع اليمنية أخيراً، بإدخال الطيران المسير (المحلي والمستورد) بكثافة ضمن منظومات سلاح الجو والعمليات البرية، لفرض معادلة ردع حاسمة ضد الذراع الإيرانية في اليمن.


وتكتسب الجبهة الجنوبية لمحافظة مأرب أهمية إستراتيجية، حيث تسعى المليشيات الحوثية باستمرار لإحداث أي خرق ميداني للوصول إلى المنشآت الحيوية والنفطية، غير أن دخول الطيران المسيّر إلى خط المواجهة منح القوات الحكومية التفوق الجوي والاستخباراتي، ومكنها من قطع خطوط إمداد المليشيات واستهداف قياداتها ومعداتها في العمق.


ويؤكد مراقبون أن توالي نشر المشاهد الموثقة لضربات المسيرات في مختلف جبهات القتال يعكس انتقال القوات المسلحة اليمنية من مرحلة الدفاع والتصدي إلى مرحلة السيطرة الجوية وتأسيس قواعد جديدة للمعركة، بما يمهد لعمليات حسم واسعة النطاق لمطاردة المليشيات واستكمال استعادة مؤسسات الدولة وإنهاء الانقلاب.