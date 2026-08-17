أعلنت القوات الحكومية اليمنية أنها استهدفت تجمعات وأوكاراً لمليشيا الحوثي في مختلف جبهات محافظة الجوف. وأفادت وكالة الأنباء اليمنية، اليوم (الإثنين)، بأن القوات الحكومية تصدت لتحشيدات لمليشيا الحوثي في الجبهة الشمالية لمدينة تعز.
فيما قصفت المليشيا بالمدفعية عدداً من القرى في مديرية مقبنة غربي مدينة تعز، ما تسبب في أضرار مادية دون وقوع ضحايا. واستهدف الحوثيون مدينة المخا بمحافظة تعز بصاروخين وست طائرات مسيّرة على دفعات متفرقة، وقصفت المليشيا باب المندب بخمسة صواريخ.
واستهدفت ضربات جوية دقيقة وجهها الطيران المسيّر التابع للقوات المسلحة اليمنية تحركات ومواقع لمليشيا الحوثي على مسرح عمليات المنطقة العسكرية الثالثة جنوب محافظة مأرب شرق اليمن، تكبدت خلالها المليشيات خسائر فادحة في العتاد والأرواح.
من جانبه ، أفاد مصدر عسكري يمني، اليوم الاثنين، بأن مليشيا الحوثي أطلقت 5 صواريخ باليستية باتجاه مواقع قرب منطقة باب المندب.
وقال إن الحوثيين أطلقوا خمسة صواريخ باليستية من محافظة إب، ومنطقة الحوبان شرقي محافظة تعز، باتجاه مواقع قرب باب المندب.
وأضاف أن القوات الحكومية لا تزال ترصد حتى الآن ما إذا كانت هذه الصواريخ قد أسفرت عن أضرار من عدمه.
ونشر المركز الإعلامي للقوات المسلحة اليمنية، مساء أمس (الأحد)، مشاهد جديدة توثق عمليات الرصد والتعقب الجوي لمجموعات من عناصر المليشيات ومركباتهم العسكرية، قبل استهدافها بدقة عالية وتسويتها بالأرض، في إطار التصدي لمحاولات التصعيد الحوثية الأخيرة على أطراف المحافظة.
وتظهر المقاطع المصورة المنشورة تباعاً امتلاك الجيش اليمني منظومات استطلاع وضرب جوي حديثة مكنته من مسح مسرح العمليات القتالية في المحور الجنوبي لمأرب، وتحديد الأهداف المتحركة والثابتة للحوثيين وتدميرها بنجاح، ما أسفر عن إفشال خطط المليشيات وإرباك تحركاتها الميدانية.
وتأتي هذه الضربات المكثفة امتداداً للتحول الإستراتيجي الذي أعلنت عنه وزارة الدفاع اليمنية أخيراً، بإدخال الطيران المسير (المحلي والمستورد) بكثافة ضمن منظومات سلاح الجو والعمليات البرية، لفرض معادلة ردع حاسمة ضد الذراع الإيرانية في اليمن.
وتكتسب الجبهة الجنوبية لمحافظة مأرب أهمية إستراتيجية، حيث تسعى المليشيات الحوثية باستمرار لإحداث أي خرق ميداني للوصول إلى المنشآت الحيوية والنفطية، غير أن دخول الطيران المسيّر إلى خط المواجهة منح القوات الحكومية التفوق الجوي والاستخباراتي، ومكنها من قطع خطوط إمداد المليشيات واستهداف قياداتها ومعداتها في العمق.
ويؤكد مراقبون أن توالي نشر المشاهد الموثقة لضربات المسيرات في مختلف جبهات القتال يعكس انتقال القوات المسلحة اليمنية من مرحلة الدفاع والتصدي إلى مرحلة السيطرة الجوية وتأسيس قواعد جديدة للمعركة، بما يمهد لعمليات حسم واسعة النطاق لمطاردة المليشيات واستكمال استعادة مؤسسات الدولة وإنهاء الانقلاب.
The Yemeni government forces announced that they targeted gatherings and hideouts of the Houthi militia in various fronts of Al-Jawf Governorate. The Yemeni news agency reported today (Monday) that the government forces confronted Houthi militia reinforcements on the northern front of the city of Taiz.
Meanwhile, the militia shelled several villages in the Maqbana district west of the city of Taiz with artillery, causing material damage without any casualties. The Houthis targeted the city of Al-Mokha in Taiz Governorate with two missiles and six drones in separate batches, and the militia shelled Bab al-Mandab with five missiles.
Accurate airstrikes carried out by drones belonging to the Yemeni armed forces targeted movements and positions of the Houthi militia on the battlefield of the third military region south of Marib Governorate in eastern Yemen, resulting in heavy losses for the militias in equipment and lives.
The media center of the Yemeni armed forces published new footage yesterday evening (Sunday) documenting the aerial monitoring and tracking operations of groups of militia elements and their military vehicles, before they were accurately targeted and obliterated, as part of the response to the recent Houthi escalation attempts on the outskirts of the governorate.
The published video clips sequentially show that the Yemeni army possesses modern reconnaissance and strike systems that have enabled it to survey the battlefield in the southern axis of Marib, identify moving and stationary Houthi targets, and successfully destroy them, which led to the failure of the militias' plans and disrupted their field movements.
These intensive strikes come as an extension of the strategic shift recently announced by the Yemeni Ministry of Defense, which involves the extensive integration of both locally produced and imported drones into the air force and ground operations systems, to impose a decisive deterrent equation against the Iranian arm in Yemen.
The southern front of Marib Governorate holds strategic importance, as the Houthi militias continuously seek to make any field breach to reach vital and oil facilities. However, the introduction of drones into the confrontation line has granted government forces air and intelligence superiority, enabling them to cut off the militias' supply lines and target their leaders and equipment deep within.
Observers confirm that the continuous release of documented footage of drone strikes across various battlefronts reflects the transition of the Yemeni armed forces from a phase of defense and confrontation to a phase of air control and the establishment of new battle bases, paving the way for large-scale decisive operations to pursue the militias and complete the restoration of state institutions and end the coup.