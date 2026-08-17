تحوّل تفشي فيروس إيبولا في جمهورية الكونغو الديمقراطية إلى أخطر موجة يشهدها البلد منذ اكتشاف المرض قبل نصف قرن، بعدما ارتفع عدد الوفيات إلى 2325 حالة وفق أحدث البيانات الحكومية الصادرة (الأحد)، متجاوزًا الرقم المسجل خلال تفشي 2018–2020 الذي كان يُعد الأكثر فتكًا في تاريخ البلاد. كما ارتفع عدد الإصابات المؤكدة إلى 4945 حالة، بينها 101 إصابة جديدة رُصدت خلال يوم واحد، بحسب تقرير معهد الصحة العامة في الكونغو .

ويمثِّل هذا التفشي، وهو السابع عشر في تاريخ الكونغو، نقطة تحول غير مسبوقة في انتشار المرض، إذ تخطى في أواخر يوليو الرقم القياسي لعدد الإصابات المسجل في جميع التفشيات السابقة، ليصبح الأكبر من حيث حجم الانتشار وسرعته. وتشير المقارنات الزمنية إلى أن وتيرة الوفيات تتسارع بشكل لافت؛ فقد تجاوزت حصيلة الوفيات حاجز الألفين في أقل من ثلاثة أشهر، بينما احتاج وباء غرب إفريقيا بين 2014 و2016 إلى نحو خمسة أشهر للوصول إلى ألف وفاة.

ورغم أن التفشي الحالي لا يزال أقل حجمًا من وباء غرب إفريقيا الذي سجل أكثر من 28 ألف إصابة و11 ألف وفاة، فإن خبراء الصحة يحذرون من أن سرعة الانتشار الحالية في الكونغو تُعد الأعلى على الإطلاق، وسط اتساع نطاق الإصابات إلى عشرات المناطق الصحية في ستة أقاليم؛ وفق تقديرات الأمم المتحدة ومنظمة الصحة العالمية التي وصفت الوضع بأنه «الأسرع انتشارًا» في تاريخ البلاد .

وتعود موجة التفشي الحالية إلى سلالة (بونديبوغيو) من فيروس إيبولا، وهي سلالة لا يتوفر لها حتى الآن لقاح أو علاج معتمد. وتخضع مجموعة محدودة من اللقاحات والعلاجات التجريبية للتقييم، فيما تبحث الجهات الصحية الدولية إمكانية استخدام بعض علاجات الإيبولا المتاحة، رغم أن الأدلة العلمية المتوفرة بشأن فعاليتها لا تزال مقتصرة على دراسات أُجريت على الحيوانات .

وينتقل فيروس إيبولا عبر الاتصال المباشر بسوائل جسم المصاب، سواء أكان حيًا أم متوفى، ويمكن أن يسبب أعراضًا تشمل الحمى والقيء والإسهال، وقد تتطور الحالات الشديدة إلى نزيف داخلي وخارجي. وتؤكد منظمة الصحة العالمية أن إشراك المجتمعات المحلية في جهود الاستجابة يمثل عنصرًا حاسمًا للحد من انتشار المرض، خصوصًا مع استمرار اكتشاف العديد من الحالات في وقت متأخر بعد الوفاة، ما يعكس تحديات كبيرة في التتبع والرعاية.