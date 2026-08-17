In a serious escalation, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, one of the prominent figures of the far-right in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, called for the execution of operations targeting dozens of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip every night, while criticizing what he described as a decline in the pace of Israeli strikes on the sector, according to the Associated Press.

Ben Gvir's statements came during his appearance on an audio program hosted by Israeli Rom Braslavski, one of the former hostages held in Gaza, discussing the repercussions of the events of October 7, 2023, and the subsequent Israeli military operations in the sector.

Ben Gvir stated that he disagrees with Netanyahu regarding the level of current military operations, calling for assassinations targeting "30 to 40" individuals in Gaza every night, not just those whom Israel considers a direct threat.

He added, according to what was mentioned in the interview, that there are people in Gaza who "do not deserve to live," using derogatory phrases to dehumanize the Palestinians.

These statements come at a time when Israel is witnessing an increasing internal debate regarding the future of military operations in Gaza, coinciding with attempts to advance a ceasefire agreement.

Criticism of the Pace of Strikes

Israel has carried out near-daily strikes on the Gaza Strip recently, while the Gaza Health Ministry reported that more than 1,250 people have been killed since a ceasefire agreement came into effect in October.

Israel claims that the strikes targeted elements of Hamas, while recent Israeli media reports indicated that the authority to carry out certain strikes has been restricted, with the decision limited to the Chief of Staff of the army, a move that has angered figures from the far-right, including Ben Gvir.

The Israeli army appeared to have reduced the pace of its attacks in the sector, in the context of efforts related to pushing U.S. President Donald Trump towards a new ceasefire agreement, after Netanyahu rejected previous American proposals to advance negotiations.

Wide Influence within Israeli Security Agencies

Although Ben Gvir does not have direct authority over the Israeli army and cannot issue orders to carry out raids on Gaza, he is considered one of the most influential figures within the Israeli government.

Ben Gvir oversees the Israeli police and the prison service, which holds thousands of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

The Israeli minister has previously announced his support for reducing food rations provided to Palestinian prisoners, and in 2025, the Israeli Supreme Court ruled that the prison service under his supervision deprives Palestinians of the minimum food necessary for survival.

Call for the Deportation of Palestinians and Settlement in Gaza

Ben Gvir's statements were not limited to calls for intensifying killing operations; during the same interview, he called for what he described as the mass migration of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip and the re-establishment of Israeli settlements within the sector.

He stated that he sees "all of Gaza as ours," calling for the re-establishment of settlements, not only in the "Gush Katif" area that Israel evacuated in 2005 but also in other parts of the sector.

He also called for encouraging as many Palestinians as possible to leave Gaza and move to other countries, while advocating for dealing with those he described as "terrorists" through killing, without allowing them to leave.

Israel withdrew from the Gaza Strip in 2005, dismantling 21 Jewish settlements within the "Gush Katif" bloc and pulling its forces out of the sector.

Israeli calls for the mass deportation of Palestinians from Gaza have drawn international criticism, as international legal experts believe such actions could amount to ethnic cleansing.

The Future of the Ceasefire Remains Dependent on Disarming Hamas

Ben Gvir's statements come amid complex negotiations regarding the future of the ceasefire in Gaza. The proposal put forth by U.S. President Donald Trump involves Hamas gradually relinquishing its weapons in exchange for Israel halting its attacks and beginning to withdraw its forces from the sector.

Hamas has agreed to the proposal but has linked the surrender of its heavy weapons to the establishment of a Palestinian state, a demand that the current Israeli government and most of the political class in Israel strongly reject.

For his part, Netanyahu asserts that Israel will not back down from its positions in Gaza until Hamas is completely disarmed.

This stance leaves several issues related to the ceasefire agreement unresolved, including the deployment of an international force in the sector and plans for the reconstruction of Gaza, which has suffered extensive destruction due to the war.

Ben Gvir's statements come at a time when the rhetoric of the far-right is intensifying within Israel, as the date for the Israeli elections scheduled for October 27 approaches, amid ongoing debate about the future of the war and Israeli presence in the Gaza Strip.