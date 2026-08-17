في تصعيد خطير، دعا وزير الأمن القومي الإسرائيلي إيتمار بن غفير، أحد أبرز رموز اليمين المتطرف في حكومة رئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو، إلى تنفيذ عمليات قتل تستهدف عشرات الفلسطينيين في قطاع غزة كل ليلة، منتقدًا في الوقت نفسه ما وصفه بتراجع وتيرة الضربات الإسرائيلية على القطاع، حسبما أفادت به وكالة أسوشيتد برس.
وجاءت تصريحات بن غفير خلال ظهوره في برنامج صوتي يقدمه الإسرائيلي روم براسلافيسكي، أحد الرهائن السابقين الذين احتُجزوا في غزة، في حديث تناول تداعيات أحداث السابع من أكتوبر 2023، والعمليات العسكرية الإسرائيلية اللاحقة في القطاع.
وقال بن غفير إنه يختلف مع نتنياهو بشأن مستوى العمليات العسكرية الحالية، داعيًا إلى تنفيذ اغتيالات تستهدف «30 إلى 40» شخصًا في غزة كل ليلة، وليس فقط من تعتبرهم إسرائيل تهديدًا مباشرًا.
وأضاف، وفقًا لما ورد في المقابلة، أن هناك أشخاصًا في غزة «لا يستحقون الحياة»، مستخدمًا عبارات مهينة لنزع الصفة الإنسانية عن الفلسطينيين.
وتأتي هذه التصريحات في وقت تشهد فيه إسرائيل نقاشًا داخليًا متزايدًا بشأن مستقبل العمليات العسكرية في غزة، بالتزامن مع محاولات دفع اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار قدمًا.
انتقادات لضبط وتيرة الضربات
وكانت إسرائيل قد نفذت ضربات شبه يومية على قطاع غزة خلال الفترة الأخيرة، فيما أعلنت وزارة الصحة في غزة مقتل أكثر من 1,250 شخصًا منذ دخول اتفاق هدنة في أكتوبر حيز التنفيذ.
وتقول إسرائيل إن الضربات استهدفت عناصر من حركة حماس، بينما أفادت تقارير إعلامية إسرائيلية مؤخرًا بتقييد صلاحيات تنفيذ بعض الضربات، وحصر القرار في رئيس أركان الجيش، في خطوة أثارت غضب شخصيات من اليمين المتطرف، من بينها بن غفير.
وكان الجيش الإسرائيلي قد بدا أنه خفّف من وتيرة هجماته في القطاع، في سياق مساعٍ مرتبطة بدفع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب نحو اتفاق جديد لوقف إطلاق النار، بعدما رفض نتنياهو مقترحات أمريكية سابقة للتقدم في المفاوضات.
نفوذ واسع داخل أجهزة الأمن الإسرائيلية
ورغم أن بن غفير لا يملك سلطة مباشرة على الجيش الإسرائيلي ولا يستطيع إصدار أوامر بتنفيذ غارات على غزة، فإنه يُعد من أكثر الشخصيات نفوذًا داخل الحكومة الإسرائيلية.
ويشرف بن غفير على جهاز الشرطة الإسرائيلية ومصلحة السجون، التي تحتجز آلاف الفلسطينيين من قطاع غزة والضفة الغربية.
وسبق للوزير الإسرائيلي أن أعلن تأييده لتقليص حصص الطعام المقدمة للأسرى الفلسطينيين، وفي عام 2025، قضت المحكمة العليا الإسرائيلية بأن مصلحة السجون الخاضعة لإشرافه تحرم الفلسطينيين من الحد الأدنى من الغذاء اللازم للبقاء.
دعوة إلى ترحيل الفلسطينيين والاستيطان في غزة
ولم تقتصر تصريحات بن غفير على الدعوة إلى تكثيف عمليات القتل، إذ دعا خلال المقابلة نفسها إلى ما وصفه بالهجرة الجماعية للفلسطينيين من قطاع غزة، وإعادة إقامة المستوطنات الإسرائيلية داخل القطاع.
وقال بن غفير إنه يرى «كل غزة لنا»، داعيًا إلى إعادة إقامة المستوطنات، ليس فقط في منطقة «غوش قطيف» التي أخلتها إسرائيل عام 2005، وإنما في أنحاء أخرى من القطاع أيضًا.
كما دعا إلى تشجيع أكبر قدر ممكن من الفلسطينيين على مغادرة غزة والانتقال إلى دول أخرى، بينما دعا إلى التعامل مع من وصفهم بـ«الإرهابيين» بالقتل، دون السماح لهم بالمغادرة.
وكانت إسرائيل قد انسحبت من قطاع غزة عام 2005، عندما فككت 21 مستوطنة يهودية ضمن تجمع «غوش قطيف» وسحبت قواتها من داخل القطاع.
وتثير الدعوات الإسرائيلية إلى الترحيل الجماعي للفلسطينيين من غزة انتقادات دولية، إذ يرى خبراء قانونيون دوليون أن مثل هذه الإجراءات قد ترقى إلى التطهير العرقي.
مستقبل الهدنة لا يزال رهينًا بنزع سلاح حماس
وتأتي تصريحات بن غفير في ظل مفاوضات معقدة بشأن مستقبل الهدنة في غزة. ويتضمن المقترح الذي طرحه الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب تخلي حركة حماس تدريجيًا عن أسلحتها، مقابل وقف إسرائيل هجماتها والبدء في سحب قواتها من القطاع.
وكانت حماس قد وافقت على المقترح، لكنها ربطت تسليم أسلحتها الثقيلة بإقامة دولة فلسطينية، وهو مطلب ترفضه بشدة الحكومة الإسرائيلية الحالية ومعظم الطبقة السياسية في إسرائيل.
من جانبه، يؤكد نتنياهو أن إسرائيل لن تتراجع عن مواقفها في غزة قبل نزع سلاح حماس بشكل كامل.
ويترك هذا الموقف عددًا من الملفات المرتبطة باتفاق وقف إطلاق النار معلقة، من بينها نشر قوة دولية في القطاع وخطط إعادة إعمار غزة، التي تعرضت لدمار واسع جراء الحرب.
وتأتي تصريحات بن غفير في وقت تتزايد فيه حدة الخطاب اليميني المتطرف داخل إسرائيل، فيما يقترب موعد الانتخابات الإسرائيلية المقرر في 27 أكتوبر، وسط استمرار الجدل حول مستقبل الحرب والوجود الإسرائيلي في قطاع غزة.
In a serious escalation, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, one of the prominent figures of the far-right in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, called for the execution of operations targeting dozens of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip every night, while criticizing what he described as a decline in the pace of Israeli strikes on the sector, according to the Associated Press.
Ben Gvir's statements came during his appearance on an audio program hosted by Israeli Rom Braslavski, one of the former hostages held in Gaza, discussing the repercussions of the events of October 7, 2023, and the subsequent Israeli military operations in the sector.
Ben Gvir stated that he disagrees with Netanyahu regarding the level of current military operations, calling for assassinations targeting "30 to 40" individuals in Gaza every night, not just those whom Israel considers a direct threat.
He added, according to what was mentioned in the interview, that there are people in Gaza who "do not deserve to live," using derogatory phrases to dehumanize the Palestinians.
These statements come at a time when Israel is witnessing an increasing internal debate regarding the future of military operations in Gaza, coinciding with attempts to advance a ceasefire agreement.
Criticism of the Pace of Strikes
Israel has carried out near-daily strikes on the Gaza Strip recently, while the Gaza Health Ministry reported that more than 1,250 people have been killed since a ceasefire agreement came into effect in October.
Israel claims that the strikes targeted elements of Hamas, while recent Israeli media reports indicated that the authority to carry out certain strikes has been restricted, with the decision limited to the Chief of Staff of the army, a move that has angered figures from the far-right, including Ben Gvir.
The Israeli army appeared to have reduced the pace of its attacks in the sector, in the context of efforts related to pushing U.S. President Donald Trump towards a new ceasefire agreement, after Netanyahu rejected previous American proposals to advance negotiations.
Wide Influence within Israeli Security Agencies
Although Ben Gvir does not have direct authority over the Israeli army and cannot issue orders to carry out raids on Gaza, he is considered one of the most influential figures within the Israeli government.
Ben Gvir oversees the Israeli police and the prison service, which holds thousands of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.
The Israeli minister has previously announced his support for reducing food rations provided to Palestinian prisoners, and in 2025, the Israeli Supreme Court ruled that the prison service under his supervision deprives Palestinians of the minimum food necessary for survival.
Call for the Deportation of Palestinians and Settlement in Gaza
Ben Gvir's statements were not limited to calls for intensifying killing operations; during the same interview, he called for what he described as the mass migration of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip and the re-establishment of Israeli settlements within the sector.
He stated that he sees "all of Gaza as ours," calling for the re-establishment of settlements, not only in the "Gush Katif" area that Israel evacuated in 2005 but also in other parts of the sector.
He also called for encouraging as many Palestinians as possible to leave Gaza and move to other countries, while advocating for dealing with those he described as "terrorists" through killing, without allowing them to leave.
Israel withdrew from the Gaza Strip in 2005, dismantling 21 Jewish settlements within the "Gush Katif" bloc and pulling its forces out of the sector.
Israeli calls for the mass deportation of Palestinians from Gaza have drawn international criticism, as international legal experts believe such actions could amount to ethnic cleansing.
The Future of the Ceasefire Remains Dependent on Disarming Hamas
Ben Gvir's statements come amid complex negotiations regarding the future of the ceasefire in Gaza. The proposal put forth by U.S. President Donald Trump involves Hamas gradually relinquishing its weapons in exchange for Israel halting its attacks and beginning to withdraw its forces from the sector.
Hamas has agreed to the proposal but has linked the surrender of its heavy weapons to the establishment of a Palestinian state, a demand that the current Israeli government and most of the political class in Israel strongly reject.
For his part, Netanyahu asserts that Israel will not back down from its positions in Gaza until Hamas is completely disarmed.
This stance leaves several issues related to the ceasefire agreement unresolved, including the deployment of an international force in the sector and plans for the reconstruction of Gaza, which has suffered extensive destruction due to the war.
Ben Gvir's statements come at a time when the rhetoric of the far-right is intensifying within Israel, as the date for the Israeli elections scheduled for October 27 approaches, amid ongoing debate about the future of the war and Israeli presence in the Gaza Strip.