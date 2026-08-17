في تصعيد خطير، دعا وزير الأمن القومي الإسرائيلي إيتمار بن غفير، أحد أبرز رموز اليمين المتطرف في حكومة رئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو، إلى تنفيذ عمليات قتل تستهدف عشرات الفلسطينيين في قطاع غزة كل ليلة، منتقدًا في الوقت نفسه ما وصفه بتراجع وتيرة الضربات الإسرائيلية على القطاع، حسبما أفادت به وكالة أسوشيتد برس.

وجاءت تصريحات بن غفير خلال ظهوره في برنامج صوتي يقدمه الإسرائيلي روم براسلافيسكي، أحد الرهائن السابقين الذين احتُجزوا في غزة، في حديث تناول تداعيات أحداث السابع من أكتوبر 2023، والعمليات العسكرية الإسرائيلية اللاحقة في القطاع.

وقال بن غفير إنه يختلف مع نتنياهو بشأن مستوى العمليات العسكرية الحالية، داعيًا إلى تنفيذ اغتيالات تستهدف «30 إلى 40» شخصًا في غزة كل ليلة، وليس فقط من تعتبرهم إسرائيل تهديدًا مباشرًا.

وأضاف، وفقًا لما ورد في المقابلة، أن هناك أشخاصًا في غزة «لا يستحقون الحياة»، مستخدمًا عبارات مهينة لنزع الصفة الإنسانية عن الفلسطينيين.

وتأتي هذه التصريحات في وقت تشهد فيه إسرائيل نقاشًا داخليًا متزايدًا بشأن مستقبل العمليات العسكرية في غزة، بالتزامن مع محاولات دفع اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار قدمًا.

انتقادات لضبط وتيرة الضربات

وكانت إسرائيل قد نفذت ضربات شبه يومية على قطاع غزة خلال الفترة الأخيرة، فيما أعلنت وزارة الصحة في غزة مقتل أكثر من 1,250 شخصًا منذ دخول اتفاق هدنة في أكتوبر حيز التنفيذ.

وتقول إسرائيل إن الضربات استهدفت عناصر من حركة حماس، بينما أفادت تقارير إعلامية إسرائيلية مؤخرًا بتقييد صلاحيات تنفيذ بعض الضربات، وحصر القرار في رئيس أركان الجيش، في خطوة أثارت غضب شخصيات من اليمين المتطرف، من بينها بن غفير.

وكان الجيش الإسرائيلي قد بدا أنه خفّف من وتيرة هجماته في القطاع، في سياق مساعٍ مرتبطة بدفع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب نحو اتفاق جديد لوقف إطلاق النار، بعدما رفض نتنياهو مقترحات أمريكية سابقة للتقدم في المفاوضات.

نفوذ واسع داخل أجهزة الأمن الإسرائيلية

ورغم أن بن غفير لا يملك سلطة مباشرة على الجيش الإسرائيلي ولا يستطيع إصدار أوامر بتنفيذ غارات على غزة، فإنه يُعد من أكثر الشخصيات نفوذًا داخل الحكومة الإسرائيلية.

ويشرف بن غفير على جهاز الشرطة الإسرائيلية ومصلحة السجون، التي تحتجز آلاف الفلسطينيين من قطاع غزة والضفة الغربية.

وسبق للوزير الإسرائيلي أن أعلن تأييده لتقليص حصص الطعام المقدمة للأسرى الفلسطينيين، وفي عام 2025، قضت المحكمة العليا الإسرائيلية بأن مصلحة السجون الخاضعة لإشرافه تحرم الفلسطينيين من الحد الأدنى من الغذاء اللازم للبقاء.

دعوة إلى ترحيل الفلسطينيين والاستيطان في غزة

ولم تقتصر تصريحات بن غفير على الدعوة إلى تكثيف عمليات القتل، إذ دعا خلال المقابلة نفسها إلى ما وصفه بالهجرة الجماعية للفلسطينيين من قطاع غزة، وإعادة إقامة المستوطنات الإسرائيلية داخل القطاع.

وقال بن غفير إنه يرى «كل غزة لنا»، داعيًا إلى إعادة إقامة المستوطنات، ليس فقط في منطقة «غوش قطيف» التي أخلتها إسرائيل عام 2005، وإنما في أنحاء أخرى من القطاع أيضًا.

كما دعا إلى تشجيع أكبر قدر ممكن من الفلسطينيين على مغادرة غزة والانتقال إلى دول أخرى، بينما دعا إلى التعامل مع من وصفهم بـ«الإرهابيين» بالقتل، دون السماح لهم بالمغادرة.

وكانت إسرائيل قد انسحبت من قطاع غزة عام 2005، عندما فككت 21 مستوطنة يهودية ضمن تجمع «غوش قطيف» وسحبت قواتها من داخل القطاع.

وتثير الدعوات الإسرائيلية إلى الترحيل الجماعي للفلسطينيين من غزة انتقادات دولية، إذ يرى خبراء قانونيون دوليون أن مثل هذه الإجراءات قد ترقى إلى التطهير العرقي.

مستقبل الهدنة لا يزال رهينًا بنزع سلاح حماس

وتأتي تصريحات بن غفير في ظل مفاوضات معقدة بشأن مستقبل الهدنة في غزة. ويتضمن المقترح الذي طرحه الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب تخلي حركة حماس تدريجيًا عن أسلحتها، مقابل وقف إسرائيل هجماتها والبدء في سحب قواتها من القطاع.

وكانت حماس قد وافقت على المقترح، لكنها ربطت تسليم أسلحتها الثقيلة بإقامة دولة فلسطينية، وهو مطلب ترفضه بشدة الحكومة الإسرائيلية الحالية ومعظم الطبقة السياسية في إسرائيل.

من جانبه، يؤكد نتنياهو أن إسرائيل لن تتراجع عن مواقفها في غزة قبل نزع سلاح حماس بشكل كامل.

ويترك هذا الموقف عددًا من الملفات المرتبطة باتفاق وقف إطلاق النار معلقة، من بينها نشر قوة دولية في القطاع وخطط إعادة إعمار غزة، التي تعرضت لدمار واسع جراء الحرب.

وتأتي تصريحات بن غفير في وقت تتزايد فيه حدة الخطاب اليميني المتطرف داخل إسرائيل، فيما يقترب موعد الانتخابات الإسرائيلية المقرر في 27 أكتوبر، وسط استمرار الجدل حول مستقبل الحرب والوجود الإسرائيلي في قطاع غزة.