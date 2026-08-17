The Financial Times revealed that British Prime Minister Andy Burnham exchanged text messages with someone impersonating Suzy Wiles, the White House Chief of Staff and one of President Donald Trump's closest advisors, in an incident that raised security concerns within the British government.

The British Prime Minister's office did not deny the communication took place but refrained from commenting on its details, stating: "We do not comment on matters of national security."

According to sources familiar with the incident, the communication between Burnham and the impersonator was limited to text messages and did not include phone calls, nor was any significant information conveyed during the exchanges.

The sources clarified that suspicions were raised after a limited number of messages were exchanged, before the suspicious activity was quickly reported to the relevant authorities.

The British Embassy Informed the White House

The incident raised concerns among British authorities, as fears emerged about the possibility of Suzy Wiles' phone being hacked again, especially in light of a similar incident that targeted her last year.

According to reports, the British Embassy in Washington was concerned enough to inform the White House about the incident, but the U.S. administration did not provide a comment regarding the new incident.

It remains unclear whether the person who communicated with Burnham was able to actually hack Wiles' devices or how they obtained the necessary information to impersonate her.

Previous Targeting of Suzy Wiles

This incident follows a similar attempt that targeted Suzy Wiles last year, when American politicians, government officials, and prominent businessmen received messages and calls from someone claiming to be Trump's Chief of Staff.

U.S. authorities, including the FBI, opened an investigation into the incident, and reports at the time indicated that contacts stored on Wiles' personal phone were compromised, allowing the impersonator to access the numbers of prominent political figures and businessmen, according to The Wall Street Journal.

A White House spokesperson at the time stated that the administration "takes cybersecurity for all its employees very seriously," and that the case was still under investigation.

Previous reports indicated the possibility of using artificial intelligence techniques in some attempts to impersonate Wiles, including mimicking her voice during calls with officials and political figures.

Burnham Has Not Met Trump in Person Yet

The incident comes in the early weeks of Burnham's tenure as Prime Minister, as he has not met U.S. President Donald Trump face-to-face since entering 10 Downing Street.

However, the two leaders have spoken on the phone, at a time when relations between London and Washington are discussing several issues, including Britain's policies regarding fossil fuels and immigration, which Trump has sharply criticized.

The incident gains additional sensitivity due to Burnham's recent appointment and the importance of direct communications between the British government and the U.S. administration.

Cameron Faced a Similar Incident

This is not the first time a prominent British politician has been deceived by someone impersonating a foreign political official.

In 2024, David Cameron, who was serving as the British Foreign Secretary at the time, fell victim to a deception by someone impersonating former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.

Cameron exchanged a number of text messages with the impersonator and even had a video call with him before he began to have doubts about the identity of the other party.

A spokesperson for the British Foreign Office at the time stated that the call initially seemed to be with Poroshenko, but Cameron became skeptical after the conversation ended.

The incidents involving Burnham and Cameron highlight the increasing risks facing communications among senior political officials, given the ease of digital identity impersonation and the evolution of forgery and artificial intelligence tools, and the potential national security and international relations risks that could arise from the success of such operations.