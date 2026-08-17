كشفت صحيفة «فايننشال تايمز» أن رئيس الوزراء البريطاني أندي بورنهام تبادل رسائل نصية مع شخص انتحل شخصية سوزي وايلز، كبيرة موظفي البيت الأبيض وأحد أقرب مستشاري الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، في واقعة أثارت مخاوف أمنية داخل الحكومة البريطانية.

ولم تنفِ رئاسة الوزراء البريطانية حدوث التواصل، لكنها امتنعت عن التعليق على تفاصيله، قائلة: «لا نعلق على مسائل الأمن القومي».

وبحسب مصادر مطلعة على الواقعة، اقتصر التواصل بين بورنهام والشخص المنتحل على رسائل نصية، ولم يتضمن مكالمات هاتفية، كما لم تُنقل خلال المراسلات أي معلومات ذات أهمية.

وأوضحت المصادر أن الشكوك أثيرت بعد تبادل عدد محدود من الرسائل، قبل أن يتم الإبلاغ سريعًا عن النشاط المريب إلى السلطات المختصة.

السفارة البريطانية أبلغت البيت الأبيض

وأثارت الواقعة قلقًا لدى السلطات البريطانية، بعدما ظهرت مخاوف من احتمال تعرض هاتف سوزي وايلز للاختراق مجددًا، خاصة في ضوء حادثة مشابهة استهدفتها العام الماضي.

وبحسب تقارير، كانت السفارة البريطانية في واشنطن قلقة بدرجة دفعتها إلى إبلاغ البيت الأبيض بالواقعة، إلا أن الإدارة الأمريكية لم تقدم تعليقًا بشأن الحادثة الجديدة.

ولا يزال من غير الواضح ما إذا كان الشخص الذي تواصل مع بورنهام قد تمكن بالفعل من اختراق أجهزة وايلز، أو كيف حصل على المعلومات اللازمة لانتحال شخصيتها.

سابقة استهداف سوزي وايلز

تأتي الواقعة بعد محاولة مماثلة استهدفت سوزي وايلز العام الماضي، عندما تلقى سياسيون أمريكيون ومسؤولون حكوميون ورجال أعمال بارزون رسائل ومكالمات من شخص ادعى أنه كبيرة موظفي ترمب.

وفتحت السلطات الأمريكية، بما فيها مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي «FBI»، تحقيقًا في الواقعة، وأفادت تقارير آنذاك بأن جهات اتصال مخزنة على هاتف وايلز الشخصي تعرضت للاختراق، ما أتاح للمنتحل الوصول إلى أرقام شخصيات سياسية ورجال أعمال بارزين، بحسب صحيفة وول ستريت جورنال.

وقالت متحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض في ذلك الوقت إن الإدارة «تتعامل مع الأمن السيبراني لجميع موظفيها بمنتهى الجدية»، وإن القضية كانت لا تزال قيد التحقيق.

وأشارت تقارير سابقة إلى احتمال استخدام تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي في بعض محاولات انتحال شخصية وايلز، بما في ذلك تقليد صوتها خلال مكالمات مع مسؤولين وشخصيات سياسية.

بورنهام لم يلتقِ ترمب شخصيًا حتى الآن

وتأتي الواقعة في الأسابيع الأولى من تولي بورنهام رئاسة الحكومة البريطانية، إذ لم يلتقِ الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب وجهًا لوجه منذ دخوله «10 داونينغ ستريت».

لكن الزعيمين تحدثا هاتفيًا، في وقت تشهد فيه العلاقات بين لندن وواشنطن نقاشات بشأن عدد من الملفات، من بينها سياسات بريطانيا المتعلقة بالوقود الأحفوري والهجرة، وهي ملفات وجه ترمب انتقادات حادة لسياسات لندن بشأنها.

وتكتسب الواقعة حساسية إضافية نظرًا إلى حداثة عهد بورنهام بمنصبه، وإلى أهمية الاتصالات المباشرة بين الحكومة البريطانية والإدارة الأمريكية.

كاميرون واجه واقعة مشابهة

وليست هذه المرة الأولى التي يتعرض فيها سياسي بريطاني بارز لخداع من شخص ينتحل شخصية مسؤول سياسي أجنبي.

ففي عام 2024، كان ديفيد كاميرون، الذي كان يشغل منصب وزير الخارجية البريطاني آنذاك، ضحية عملية خداع من شخص انتحل شخصية الرئيس الأوكراني السابق بيترو بوروشينكو.

وتبادل كاميرون مع المنتحل عددًا من الرسائل النصية، كما أجرى معه مكالمة عبر الفيديو، قبل أن تساوره الشكوك بشأن هوية الطرف الآخر.

وقال متحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية البريطانية حينها إن المكالمة بدت في البداية وكأنها مع بوروشينكو بالفعل، لكن كاميرون أصبح متشككًا بعد انتهاء المحادثة.

وتسلط حادثتا بورنهام وكاميرون الضوء على المخاطر المتزايدة التي تواجه اتصالات كبار المسؤولين السياسيين، في ظل سهولة انتحال الهويات الرقمية وتطور أدوات التزييف والذكاء الاصطناعي، وما يمكن أن يترتب على نجاح مثل هذه العمليات من مخاطر على الأمن القومي والعلاقات الدولية.