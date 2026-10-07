أعلنت الهيئة العامة للطيران المدني أنه خلال يومي الثلاثاء والأربعاء 25 و26 ربيع الآخر 1448هـ الموافق 6 و7 أكتوبر 2026م؛ تعرض مطارا أبها والملك خالد الدوليان لاعتداءين استهدفا مرافقهما؛ وقد باشرت فرق الطوارئ والجهات المختصة التعامل مع الاعتداءين فور وقوعهما وفق الإجراءات والخطط المعتمدة.

ونتج عن الاعتداء السافر على مطار أبها الدولي حالتا وفاة لمقيمتين من الجنسيتين المغربية والجزائرية - رحمهما الله - و(28) إصابة لمواطنين ومقيمين اثنين من الجنسيتين البنغلاديشية والفلبينية؛ تراوحت إصاباتهم من الطفيفة إلى البليغة، فيما أسفر الاعتداء على مطار الملك خالد الدولي عن حالة وفاة لمقيم من الجنسية السودانية - رحمه الله - و(8) إصابات منها خمسة مواطنين، ومقيمين اثنين من الجنسية المصرية، ومقيم من الجنسية الباكستانية تراوحت إصاباتهم من الطفيفة إلى البليغة.

كما تم بشكل فوري نقل كل المصابين إلى المستشفى لتلقي الرعاية الطبية اللازمة، هذا ونتج عن الاعتداءين بعض الأضرار المادية.

وتعمل الهيئة - بالتكامل والتنسيق المستمر مع الجهات الأمنية ذات العلاقة - على تقييم الأضرار، واتخاذ جميع الإجراءات اللازمة لضمان سلامة المسافرين والعاملين، والمحافظة على أمن وسلامة منظومة الطيران المدني بالمملكة.