The General Authority of Civil Aviation announced that on Tuesday and Wednesday, the 25th and 26th of Rabi' al-Thani 1448 AH, corresponding to October 6 and 7, 2026 AD; the airports of Abha and King Khalid International were subjected to two attacks targeting their facilities. Emergency teams and relevant authorities immediately began responding to the attacks as soon as they occurred, following the approved procedures and plans.

The brazen attack on Abha International Airport resulted in the deaths of two residents of Moroccan and Algerian nationalities - may God have mercy on them - and (28) injuries to citizens and two residents of Bangladeshi and Filipino nationalities; their injuries ranged from minor to severe. Meanwhile, the attack on King Khalid International Airport resulted in the death of a resident of Sudanese nationality - may God have mercy on him - and (8) injuries, including five citizens, two residents of Egyptian nationality, and one resident of Pakistani nationality, with injuries ranging from minor to severe.

All the injured were immediately transferred to the hospital to receive the necessary medical care, and the attacks also caused some material damages.

The authority is working - in continuous integration and coordination with the relevant security agencies - to assess the damages and take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of travelers and workers, and to maintain the security and safety of the civil aviation system in the Kingdom.