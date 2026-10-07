توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد استمرار هطول أمطار رعدية متوسطة إلى غزيرة، اليوم (الأربعاء)، على أجزاء من مناطق جازان وعسير والباحة ومكة المكرمة، تؤدي إلى جريان السيول، وتكون مصحوبة بزخات من البَرَد ورياح نشطة مثيرة للأتربة والغبار.

وأوضح المركز في تقريره اليومي عن حالة الطقس أن الأمطار ستكون خفيفة إلى متوسطة على أجزاء من مناطق المدينة المنورة وحائل وتبوك والجوف والحدود الشمالية.

ضباب كثيف وسحب رعدية في الشرقية

وأشار التقرير إلى استمرار فرصة تكوّن الضباب الكثيف على أجزاء من المنطقة الشرقية، فيما لا يُستبعد تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الأجزاء الجنوبية منها.

رياح تتجاوز 50 كم/ساعة في البحر الأحمر

وفي البحر الأحمر، تكون الرياح السطحية شمالية غربية إلى شمالية بسرعة تتراوح بين 20 و40 كم/ساعة، وتصل إلى 45 كم/ساعة باتجاه خليج العقبة على الجزء الشمالي. وعلى الجزء الأوسط، تكون الرياح شمالية غربية إلى غربية بسرعة 15-38 كم/ساعة، فيما تتحول على الجزء الجنوبي إلى جنوبية شرقية إلى شرقية بسرعة 10-35 كم/ساعة، وقد تتجاوز 50 كم/ساعة مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة.

ويتراوح ارتفاع الموج في البحر الأحمر بين متر ومترين على الجزء الشمالي، وبين نصف متر ومتر ونصف على الجزء الأوسط، فيما قد يتجاوز مترين مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الجنوبي. وتكون حالة البحر متوسطة الموج شمالاً، وخفيفة إلى متوسطة الموج في الجزء الأوسط، وتصل إلى مائجة جنوباً بالتزامن مع السحب الرعدية الممطرة.

الخليج العربي خفيف الموج

أما في الخليج العربي، فتكون الرياح السطحية شمالية غربية إلى شمالية بسرعة 10-30 كم/ساعة على الجزء الشمالي، وشمالية غربية إلى غربية بسرعة 10-25 كم/ساعة على الجزء الجنوبي. ويتراوح ارتفاع الموج بين نصف متر ومتر، فيما تكون حالة البحر خفيفة الموج.