The National Center of Meteorology expects continued rainfall of moderate to heavy thunderstorms today (Wednesday) in parts of the Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, and Makkah regions, leading to the flow of torrents, accompanied by showers of hail and active winds stirring up dust and sand.

The center clarified in its daily weather report that the rain will be light to moderate in parts of the Medina, Hail, Tabuk, Al-Jawf, and Northern Borders regions.

Dense Fog and Thunderclouds in the Eastern Region

The report indicated that the chance of dense fog formation will continue in parts of the Eastern region, while the formation of rainy thunderclouds in its southern parts cannot be ruled out.

Winds Exceeding 50 km/h in the Red Sea

In the Red Sea, surface winds will be northwesterly to northerly at speeds ranging from 20 to 40 km/h, reaching 45 km/h towards the Gulf of Aqaba in the northern part. In the central part, the winds will be northwesterly to westerly at speeds of 15-38 km/h, while in the southern part, they will shift to southeasterly to easterly at speeds of 10-35 km/h, and may exceed 50 km/h with the formation of rainy thunderclouds.

The wave height in the Red Sea will range between one and two meters in the northern part, and between half a meter and one and a half meters in the central part, while it may exceed two meters with the formation of rainy thunderclouds in the southern part. The sea condition will be moderate in wave height in the north, and light to moderate in the central part, reaching choppy in the south in conjunction with the rainy thunderclouds.

Light Waves in the Arabian Gulf

As for the Arabian Gulf, surface winds will be northwesterly to northerly at speeds of 10-30 km/h in the northern part, and northwesterly to westerly at speeds of 10-25 km/h in the southern part. The wave height will range between half a meter and one meter, while the sea condition will be light in wave height.