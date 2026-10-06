The emergency meeting of the Political and Defense Strategic Committee for the Defense Alliance of Mecca in Riyadh announced the appointment of retired Pakistani General Nauman Mahmood as the first Secretary-General of the alliance for a period of 3 years, coinciding with the transition to the implementation phase of joint defense commitments and the provision of agreed military forces and capabilities.



30 Years in Field Leadership and Intelligence Work



Nauman has spent over 3 decades in field leadership, intelligence work, strategic planning, and military education. The Pakistani newspaper "Dawn" reported that Mahmood will serve as a "direction setter" during the phase in which the alliance is working to build its institutional structure and transform political understandings into practical security arrangements. Islamabad announced on September 23 the selection of Mahmood for the position, and the Pakistani Foreign Ministry stated that the Secretary-General will lead the secretariat of the alliance being established in Riyadh. The three countries agreed in their inaugural meeting in Istanbul on August 31 that a Pakistani figure would head the secretariat during the first three years.



A Career That Began in the "Baloch Regiment"



According to "Dawn," Nauman Mahmood joined the Pakistani Army in September 1987 as an officer in the "Baloch Regiment," before his military career later extended between field operations, intelligence, training, and strategic planning. He graduated from the Command and Staff College in Quetta, the Command and Staff College in Egypt, and the National Defense University in Islamabad, holding a master's degree in War Studies. He spent a significant part of his career at the Command and Staff College in Quetta, where he held several training positions before becoming the chief instructor, an experience that, according to "Dawn," provided him with expertise in training officers, military strategy, and operational planning.



Leading an Infantry Division in North Waziristan



Mahmood later moved to field command positions, and when he held the rank of Major General, he commanded an infantry division in North Waziristan, at a time when the region was witnessing operations by the Pakistani Army against terrorism. He then transitioned to intelligence work, taking on the role of Director General of the Analysis Division in the Pakistani intelligence agency "ISI." The newspaper reported that his role included assessing external developments from a national security perspective, related to strategic decision-making and Pakistan's foreign policy, as well as communicating with foreign intelligence agencies within the framework of the agency's external relations.



Commanding the 11th Corps



In April 2019, Mahmood was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General and appointed Inspector General of Communications and Information Technology at the Pakistan Army's General Headquarters. After about 8 months, he moved to one of his most prominent field positions when he took command of the 11th Corps, also known as the "Peshawar Corps," in December 2019. His leadership of the corps coincided with a highly sensitive phase on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, as the United States was preparing to withdraw from Afghanistan and Pakistan continued to build the fence along the border while facing the security repercussions of rapid changes within Afghanistan. Mahmood left command of the corps in November 2021 to move to the National Defense University in Islamabad, where he became the 35th president of the institution, remaining in the position until his retirement from the army in April 2023.



Building the Institutional Mechanism of the Alliance



The newspaper "Dawn" noted that the immediate task of the new Secretary-General is to assist in building the "institutional mechanism" of the alliance, which is still in its early years, requiring coordination among member states and transforming political commitments into practical security arrangements. This task gains additional importance as the "Alliance of Mecca" transitions from an organizational building phase to activating joint defense mechanisms. The three countries had agreed upon the establishment of the secretariat to enhance the institutional nature of cooperation, supporting "the credibility and effectiveness of collective deterrence and defense."