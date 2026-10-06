أعلن الاجتماع الطارئ للجنة الإستراتيجية السياسية والدفاعية لحلف مكة الدفاعي في الرياض، تعيين الفريق الباكستاني المتقاعد نعمان محمود أول أمين عام للحلف، لمدة 3 سنوات، بالتزامن مع الانتقال إلى مرحلة تنفيذ التزامات الدفاع المشترك وتوفير القوات والقدرات العسكرية المتفق عليها.


30 عاماً في القيادة الميدانية والعمل الاستخباراتي


أمضى نعمان أكثر من 3 عقود بين القيادة الميدانية والعمل الاستخباراتي والتخطيط الاستراتيجي والتعليم العسكري. وأفادت صحيفة «Dawn» الباكستانية بأن محمود سيكون بمثابة «محدد للاتجاه» خلال المرحلة التي يعمل فيها الحلف على بناء هيكله المؤسسي وتحويل التفاهمات السياسية إلى ترتيبات أمنية عملية. وكانت إسلام آباد أعلنت في 23 سبتمبر اختيار محمود للمنصب، وقالت الخارجية الباكستانية إن الأمين العام سيتولى قيادة الأمانة العامة للحلف التي يجري إنشاؤها في الرياض. واتفقت الدول الثلاث في اجتماعها الافتتاحي في إسطنبول في 31 أغسطس على أن تتولى شخصية باكستانية رئاسة الأمانة العامة خلال السنوات الثلاث الأولى.


مسيرة بدأت في «فوج بلوش»


وبحسب «Dawn»، انضم نعمان محمود إلى الجيش الباكستاني في سبتمبر 1987 ضابطاً في «فوج بلوش»، قبل أن يمتد مساره العسكري لاحقاً بين العمل الميداني والاستخبارات والتدريب والتخطيط الاستراتيجي. وتخرج في كلية القيادة والأركان في كويتا، وكلية القيادة والأركان في مصر، وجامعة الدفاع الوطني في إسلام آباد، ويحمل درجة الماجستير في دراسات الحرب. وشغل جزءاً مهماً من مسيرته في كلية القيادة والأركان في كويتا، حيث عمل في مناصب تدريبية عدة قبل أن يصبح كبير المدربين، وهي تجربة منحته، بحسب «Dawn»، خبرة في تدريب الضباط والإستراتيجية العسكرية والتخطيط للعمليات.


قيادة فرقة مشاة في شمال وزيرستان


انتقل محمود لاحقاً إلى مواقع القيادة الميدانية، وعندما كان برتبة لواء تولى قيادة فرقة مشاة في شمال وزيرستان، في وقت كانت المنطقة تشهد عمليات للجيش الباكستاني لمكافحة الإرهاب. ثم انتقل إلى العمل الاستخباراتي، وتولى منصب المدير العام لإدارة التحليل في جهاز الاستخبارات الباكستانية «ISI». وذكرت الصحيفة أن دوره شمل تقييم التطورات الخارجية من منظور الأمن القومي، بما يرتبط بعملية صنع القرار الاستراتيجي والسياسة الخارجية لباكستان، فضلاً عن التواصل مع أجهزة استخبارات أجنبية في إطار علاقات الجهاز الخارجية.


قيادة الفيلق الحادي عشر


وفي أبريل 2019، رُقي محمود إلى رتبة فريق، وعُين مفتشاً عاماً للاتصالات وتكنولوجيا المعلومات في القيادة العامة للجيش الباكستاني. وبعد نحو 8 أشهر، انتقل إلى أحد أبرز مناصبه الميدانية عندما تولى، في ديسمبر 2019، قيادة الفيلق الحادي عشر، المعروف أيضاً بـ«فيلق بيشاور». وتزامنت فترة قيادته للفيلق مع مرحلة شديدة الحساسية على الحدود الباكستانية الأفغانية، في ظل استعداد الولايات المتحدة للانسحاب من أفغانستان ومواصلة باكستان إقامة السياج على الحدود ومواجهة التداعيات الأمنية للتحولات المتسارعة داخل أفغانستان. وغادر محمود قيادة الفيلق في نوفمبر 2021، لينتقل إلى جامعة الدفاع الوطني في إسلام آباد، حيث أصبح الرئيس الـ35 للمؤسسة، وظل في المنصب حتى تقاعده من الجيش في أبريل 2023.


بناء الآلية المؤسسية للحلف


ورأت صحيفة «Dawn» أن مهمة الأمين العام الجديد المباشرة تتمثل في المساعدة على بناء «الآلية المؤسسية» للحلف، الذي لا يزال في سنواته الأولى، بما يتطلب تنسيقاً بين الدول الأعضاء وتحويل الالتزامات السياسية إلى ترتيبات أمنية عملية. وتكتسب هذه المهمة أهمية إضافية مع انتقال «حلف مكة» من مرحلة البناء التنظيمي إلى تفعيل آليات الدفاع المشترك. وكانت الدول الثلاث قد اتفقت عند تأسيس الأمانة العامة على تعزيز الطابع المؤسسي للتعاون، بما يدعم «مصداقية وفاعلية الردع والدفاع الجماعي».