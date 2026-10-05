أشاد وزير الإعلام اليمني معمر الإرياني، اليوم (الاثنين) بالدور الذي تؤديه القوات الجوية والبحرية الملكية السعودية في إسناد القوات المسلحة اليمنية ضمن عملية «فجر اليمن»، مؤكداً أن الحضور السعودي في المياه الإقليمية يجسد عمق الأخوة والمصير المشترك بين البلدين.
وقال الإرياني في منشور على حسابه في منصة «إكس»: «تحية خاصة لأبطال القوات الجوية والبحرية الملكية السعودية، الذين يسطرون حضوراً مشرفاً في مياهنا الإقليمية، بإسناد أشقائهم في القوات المسلحة اليمنية ضمن عملية فجر اليمن».
وأضاف أن الساحل الغربي وباب المندب يشهدان «أسمى صور الأخوة والمصير المشترك»، مشيراً إلى أن القوات السعودية واليمنية تعملان كتفاً إلى كتف لحماية أمن اليمن وسيادته وتأمين أحد أهم الممرات المائية في العالم.
ووجّه وزير الإعلام اليمني الشكر إلى المملكة العربية السعودية قيادةً وحكومةً وشعباً، مثمناً المواقف السعودية الأخوة الصادقة والإسناد الذي تقدمه القوات الجوية والبحرية السعودية للقوات اليمنية.
ويكتسب الساحل الغربي وباب المندب أهمية استراتيجية باعتبارهما من أبرز الممرات البحرية التي تربط البحر الأحمر بخليج عدن والمحيط الهندي، فيما يمثل استقرار المنطقة وتأمين حركة الملاحة فيها عاملاً رئيسياً بالنسبة لليمن ودول المنطقة والتجارة الدولية.
ويأتي حديث الإرياني في ظل التطورات العسكرية المتسارعة في الساحل الغربي، ضمن العمليات التي تنفذها القوات اليمنية لاستعادة المخا وذوبان والوازعية من مليشيا الحوثي، وما يرتبط بها من تحركات لتأمين المناطق الساحلية والممرات البحرية.
الإرياني: البحرية السعودية تحمي باب المندب كتفاً بكتف مع اليمن
أشاد وزير الإعلام اليمني معمر الإرياني، اليوم (الاثنين) بالدور الذي تؤديه القوات الجوية والبحرية الملكية السعودية في إسناد القوات المسلحة اليمنية ضمن عملية «فجر اليمن»، مؤكداً أن الحضور السعودي في المياه الإقليمية يجسد عمق الأخوة والمصير المشترك بين البلدين.
The Yemeni Minister of Information, Muammar Al-Eryani, praised today (Monday) the role played by the Royal Saudi Air Force and Navy in supporting the Yemeni Armed Forces within the "Dawn of Yemen" operation, affirming that the Saudi presence in the territorial waters embodies, as he put it, the depth of brotherhood and the shared destiny between the two countries.
Al-Eryani said in a post on his account on the "X" platform: "A special salute to the heroes of the Royal Saudi Air Force and Navy, who are writing a commendable presence in our territorial waters, supporting their brothers in the Yemeni Armed Forces within the Dawn of Yemen operation."
He added that the western coast and Bab el-Mandeb witness "the highest forms of brotherhood and shared destiny," pointing out that the Saudi and Yemeni forces are working shoulder to shoulder to protect Yemen's security and sovereignty and to secure one of the most important waterways in the world.
The Yemeni Minister of Information expressed his gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its leadership, government, and people, appreciating the sincere brotherly positions and the support provided by the Saudi Air and Naval Forces to the Yemeni forces.
The western coast and Bab el-Mandeb hold strategic importance as they are among the most prominent maritime passages connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean, while the stability of the region and the security of navigation within it are a key factor for Yemen, the countries of the region, and international trade.
Al-Eryani's remarks come amid rapid military developments on the western coast, as part of the operations carried out by Yemeni forces to regain control of Al-Mokha, Dhubab, and Al-Wazi'ah from the Houthi militia, along with related movements to secure coastal areas and maritime passages.