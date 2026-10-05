أشاد وزير الإعلام اليمني معمر الإرياني، اليوم (الاثنين) بالدور الذي تؤديه القوات الجوية والبحرية الملكية السعودية في إسناد القوات المسلحة اليمنية ضمن عملية «فجر اليمن»، مؤكداً أن الحضور السعودي في المياه الإقليمية يجسد عمق الأخوة والمصير المشترك بين البلدين.
وقال الإرياني في منشور على حسابه في منصة «إكس»: «تحية خاصة لأبطال القوات الجوية والبحرية الملكية السعودية، الذين يسطرون حضوراً مشرفاً في مياهنا الإقليمية، بإسناد أشقائهم في القوات المسلحة اليمنية ضمن عملية فجر اليمن».
وأضاف أن الساحل الغربي وباب المندب يشهدان «أسمى صور الأخوة والمصير المشترك»، مشيراً إلى أن القوات السعودية واليمنية تعملان كتفاً إلى كتف لحماية أمن اليمن وسيادته وتأمين أحد أهم الممرات المائية في العالم.
ووجّه وزير الإعلام اليمني الشكر إلى المملكة العربية السعودية قيادةً وحكومةً وشعباً، مثمناً المواقف السعودية الأخوة الصادقة والإسناد الذي تقدمه القوات الجوية والبحرية السعودية للقوات اليمنية.
ويكتسب الساحل الغربي وباب المندب أهمية استراتيجية باعتبارهما من أبرز الممرات البحرية التي تربط البحر الأحمر بخليج عدن والمحيط الهندي، فيما يمثل استقرار المنطقة وتأمين حركة الملاحة فيها عاملاً رئيسياً بالنسبة لليمن ودول المنطقة والتجارة الدولية.
ويأتي حديث الإرياني في ظل التطورات العسكرية المتسارعة في الساحل الغربي، ضمن العمليات التي تنفذها القوات اليمنية لاستعادة المخا وذوبان والوازعية من مليشيا الحوثي، وما يرتبط بها من تحركات لتأمين المناطق الساحلية والممرات البحرية.