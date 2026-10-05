The Yemeni Minister of Information, Muammar Al-Eryani, praised today (Monday) the role played by the Royal Saudi Air Force and Navy in supporting the Yemeni Armed Forces within the "Dawn of Yemen" operation, affirming that the Saudi presence in the territorial waters embodies, as he put it, the depth of brotherhood and the shared destiny between the two countries.

Al-Eryani said in a post on his account on the "X" platform: "A special salute to the heroes of the Royal Saudi Air Force and Navy, who are writing a commendable presence in our territorial waters, supporting their brothers in the Yemeni Armed Forces within the Dawn of Yemen operation."

He added that the western coast and Bab el-Mandeb witness "the highest forms of brotherhood and shared destiny," pointing out that the Saudi and Yemeni forces are working shoulder to shoulder to protect Yemen's security and sovereignty and to secure one of the most important waterways in the world.

The Yemeni Minister of Information expressed his gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its leadership, government, and people, appreciating the sincere brotherly positions and the support provided by the Saudi Air and Naval Forces to the Yemeni forces.

The western coast and Bab el-Mandeb hold strategic importance as they are among the most prominent maritime passages connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean, while the stability of the region and the security of navigation within it are a key factor for Yemen, the countries of the region, and international trade.

Al-Eryani's remarks come amid rapid military developments on the western coast, as part of the operations carried out by Yemeni forces to regain control of Al-Mokha, Dhubab, and Al-Wazi'ah from the Houthi militia, along with related movements to secure coastal areas and maritime passages.

