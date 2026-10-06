شددت وزارة التجارة على مزاولي نشاط تجارة المعادن الثمينة والأحجار الكريمة بضرورة التحقق من هوية العملاء وتطبيق تدابير العناية الواجبة عند تنفيذ عمليات شراء أو بيع نقدية بقيمة 50 ألف ريال فأكثر، سواء نفذت في معاملة واحدة أو عبر عدة معاملات تبدو متصلة.

وبحسب برقية للوزارة موجهة إلى اتحاد الغرف السعودية، اطلعت «عكاظ» على مضمونها، يتعين على التجار التعرف على العميل والتحقق من هويته، والاحتفاظ بالمعلومات والسجلات ذات الصلة، تطبيقاً لمتطلبات نظام مكافحة غسل الأموال.

وألزمت الوزارة المنشآت بوضع لوحة توعوية في مكان ظاهر للعملاء داخل جميع فروعها، توضح متطلبات التحقق من الهوية عند إجراء معاملات بيع وشراء المعادن الثمينة والأحجار الكريمة، من خلال إبراز الهوية الوطنية السارية للمواطن، وهوية مقيم السارية للمقيم، وجواز السفر الساري لغير المقيم، مع مراعاة الوثائق والوسائل الأخرى المعتمدة نظاماً لإثبات الهوية.


وأكدت أن بلوغ قيمة المعاملة 50 ألف ريال لا يلغي الالتزامات الأخرى المتعلقة بإصدار الفواتير واستيفاء بيانات البائع والمشتري المقررة بموجب نظام المعادن الثمينة والأحجار الكريمة ولائحته التنفيذية، ولا أي متطلبات أخرى مقررة نظاماً للتحقق من الهوية.

ونبهت إلى أن مجرد إبراز وثيقة الهوية لا يكفي، إذ يجب التحقق من صحتها واستكمال بقية تدابير العناية الواجبة، إلى جانب الاحتفاظ بالمعلومات والسجلات وفق المتطلبات النظامية ذات الصلة.

وشددت الوزارة على تطبيق تدابير العناية الواجبة أياً كانت قيمة المعاملة، عند وجود اشتباه في غسل الأموال أو تمويل الإرهاب، أو عند الشك في صحة بيانات العميل أو كفايتها، مع الالتزام بالإبلاغ عن المعاملات المشتبه بها وفق الإجراءات المعمول بها.