The Ministry of Commerce emphasized to those engaged in the trade of precious metals and gemstones the necessity of verifying customer identities and applying due diligence measures when conducting cash purchases or sales valued at 50,000 riyals or more, whether executed in a single transaction or through several seemingly connected transactions.

According to a telegram from the ministry addressed to the Federation of Saudi Chambers, which "Okaz" has reviewed, traders are required to identify the customer and verify their identity, and to retain relevant information and records, in compliance with the requirements of the Anti-Money Laundering Law.

The ministry mandated establishments to display an awareness sign in a visible location for customers inside all their branches, outlining the identity verification requirements when conducting transactions for the sale and purchase of precious metals and gemstones. This includes presenting a valid national ID for citizens, a valid resident ID for residents, and a valid passport for non-residents, while considering other legally approved documents and means for identity verification.



It confirmed that reaching a transaction value of 50,000 riyals does not negate other obligations related to issuing invoices and collecting the seller and buyer information stipulated by the Precious Metals and Gemstones Law and its executive regulations, nor any other legally mandated requirements for identity verification.

It warned that merely presenting an identity document is not sufficient; the validity of the document must be verified, and the remaining due diligence measures must be completed, in addition to retaining information and records in accordance with the relevant legal requirements.

The ministry stressed the application of due diligence measures regardless of the transaction value when there is suspicion of money laundering or terrorist financing, or when there are doubts about the accuracy or sufficiency of the customer's information, while adhering to the obligation to report suspicious transactions in accordance with the applicable procedures.