استقبل أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه بالإمارة، مدير مرور منطقة جازان السابق العميد علي المالكي، ومدير المرور المعين حديثًا العقيد محمد بن عبدالله آل هادي.
وثمّن أمير المنطقة للعميد المالكي جهوده خلال فترة عمله، متمنيًا له التوفيق، فيما رحّب بمدير المرور الجديد، مؤكدًا أهمية العمل الجاد وتضافر الجهود مع الجهات الأمنية لتعزيز السلامة المرورية وخدمة المواطنين والمقيمين.
من جهته، أعرب العقيد محمد آل هادي عن شكره وتقديره لأمير المنطقة على استقباله وتوجيهاته، سائلًا الله التوفيق في أداء مهامه وخدمة الدين ثم المليك والوطن.
حضر الاستقبال مدير شرطة منطقة جازان اللواء الدكتور عويد العنزي.
The Emir of the Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, received in his office at the emirate the former director of Jazan Traffic, Brigadier Ali Al-Malki, and the newly appointed traffic director, Colonel Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Hadi.
The Emir praised Brigadier Al-Malki for his efforts during his tenure, wishing him success, while welcoming the new traffic director, emphasizing the importance of hard work and collaboration with security agencies to enhance traffic safety and serve citizens and residents.
For his part, Colonel Mohammed Al-Hadi expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Emir for his reception and guidance, asking God for success in fulfilling his duties and serving the religion, then the king and the homeland.
The reception was attended by the Director of Jazan Police, Major General Dr. Owaid Al-Anzi.