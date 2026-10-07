استقبل أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه بالإمارة، مدير مرور منطقة جازان السابق العميد علي المالكي، ومدير المرور المعين حديثًا العقيد محمد بن عبدالله آل هادي.

وثمّن أمير المنطقة للعميد المالكي جهوده خلال فترة عمله، متمنيًا له التوفيق، فيما رحّب بمدير المرور الجديد، مؤكدًا أهمية العمل الجاد وتضافر الجهود مع الجهات الأمنية لتعزيز السلامة المرورية وخدمة المواطنين والمقيمين.

من جهته، أعرب العقيد محمد آل هادي عن شكره وتقديره لأمير المنطقة على استقباله وتوجيهاته، سائلًا الله التوفيق في أداء مهامه وخدمة الدين ثم المليك والوطن.


حضر الاستقبال مدير شرطة منطقة جازان اللواء الدكتور عويد العنزي.