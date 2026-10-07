The Emir of the Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, received in his office at the emirate the former director of Jazan Traffic, Brigadier Ali Al-Malki, and the newly appointed traffic director, Colonel Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Hadi.



The Emir praised Brigadier Al-Malki for his efforts during his tenure, wishing him success, while welcoming the new traffic director, emphasizing the importance of hard work and collaboration with security agencies to enhance traffic safety and serve citizens and residents.



For his part, Colonel Mohammed Al-Hadi expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Emir for his reception and guidance, asking God for success in fulfilling his duties and serving the religion, then the king and the homeland.



The reception was attended by the Director of Jazan Police, Major General Dr. Owaid Al-Anzi.