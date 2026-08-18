في مدينة لا يمضي حاضرها بعيداً عن ذاكرتها تأتي الصورة لتلتقط ما بين الزمنين. جدة التي تتبدل ملامحها وتتسع آفاقها، لكنها تظل محتفظة بروح المكان وذاكرة البحر والبيوت والأسواق والحكايات.

وبالتزامن مع «اليوم العالمي للتصوير» الذي يوافق 19 أغسطس يقام في جدة المعرض الفوتوغرافي «جدة.. حاضرها امتداد لماضيها» مساء الأربعاء 19 أغسطس 2026، بمشاركة نحو 46 مصوراً ومصورة. فيما يقدم المعرض تجربة بصرية تستحضر جدة من زوايا متعددة وتعيد قراءة المدينة بعدسات تنظر إلى حاضرها بعين تستحضر ماضيها فتلتقط تفاصيلها التاريخية والعمرانية والثقافية، إلى جانب مظاهر التحول والتطور التي تعيشها.

ولا يقدم المعرض جدة بوصفها مدينة ثابتة في صورة قديمة، ولا مدينة حديثة مقطوعة عن جذورها، بل يذهب إلى المسافة الجميلة بين الاثنتين، حيث تتجاور ذاكرة المكان مع ملامح المستقبل، ويصبح التصوير وسيلة لاكتشاف ما قد لا تراه العين العابرة.

ويأتي اختيار «اليوم العالمي للتصوير» موعداً للمعرض، ليضيف إلى التجربة بعداً رمزياً، فالصورة ليست مجرد لحظة مجمدة، بل وثيقة تحفظ الزمن وتمنح المكان ذاكرة أخرى. ومن خلال عدسات المشاركين تتعدد الرؤى وتختلف الزوايا، لكنها تلتقي في حكاية بصرية واحدة عن جدة المدينة التي تتغير دون أن تنقطع عن جذورها.

ويهدف المعرض إلى إبراز التصوير بوصفه ممارسة فنية وثقافية وتوثيقية قادرة على حفظ تفاصيل المكان والزمان، وإظهار التنوع البصري الذي تتميز به جدة، إلى جانب دعم المواهب الفوتوغرافية، ومنح المصورين والمصورات مساحة لعرض تجاربهم ورؤاهم أمام الجمهور.

ويأتي تنظيم المعرض امتداداً للجهود في صناعة بيئة فوتوغرافية فاعلة تجمع المهتمين بالصورة، وتدعم المواهب وتنمي مهاراتها، من خلال أنشطة مجانية تقام على مدار العام، تشمل المعارض والرحلات والمحاضرات والورش الميدانية، بما يفتح أمام المصورين مساحات مستمرة للتعلم والتجربة والمشاركة.

وتنبع خصوصية معرض «جدة.. حاضرها امتداد لماضيها» من اجتماع ثلاثة عناصر في تجربة واحدة؛ مدينة تحمل ذاكرة عريقة ومتجددة، وعشرات العدسات التي تقدم رؤى مختلفة، ومناسبة عالمية تحتفي بفن التصوير ودوره في حفظ الذاكرة الإنسانية والبصرية.

وفي هذا المعرض لا تكتفي عدسات المصورين بالتقاط جدة كما تبدو، بل تحاول الاقتراب مما تشعر به المدينة. فكل صورة تحمل أثراً من زمن، وكل زاوية تفتح باباً على حكاية، وكل لقطة تقول إن جدة مهما اتسع حاضرها وتغيرت ملامحها، ستظل مدينة يعرف حاضرها الطريق إلى ماضيها.