In a city where the present is not far from its memory, the image comes to capture the space between the two times. Jeddah, whose features change and horizons expand, yet remains true to the spirit of the place and the memory of the sea, the houses, the markets, and the stories.

Coinciding with the "World Photography Day" on August 19, the photographic exhibition "Jeddah... Its Present is an Extension of Its Past" will be held in Jeddah on the evening of Wednesday, August 19, 2026, with the participation of about 46 male and female photographers. The exhibition offers a visual experience that evokes Jeddah from multiple angles and reinterprets the city through lenses that view its present while recalling its past, capturing its historical, architectural, and cultural details, alongside the manifestations of transformation and development it is experiencing.

The exhibition does not present Jeddah as a static city in an old image, nor as a modern city severed from its roots, but rather explores the beautiful distance between the two, where the memory of the place coexists with the features of the future, and photography becomes a means to discover what the passing eye may not see.

The choice of "World Photography Day" as the date for the exhibition adds a symbolic dimension to the experience, as the image is not merely a frozen moment, but a document that preserves time and grants the place another memory. Through the lenses of the participants, visions multiply and angles differ, yet they converge in a single visual narrative about Jeddah, the city that changes without severing its roots.

The exhibition aims to highlight photography as an artistic, cultural, and documentary practice capable of preserving the details of place and time, showcasing the visual diversity that characterizes Jeddah, alongside supporting photographic talents and providing photographers with a space to present their experiences and visions to the public.

The organization of the exhibition is an extension of efforts to create an active photographic environment that brings together those interested in the image, supports talents, and develops their skills through free activities held throughout the year, including exhibitions, trips, lectures, and field workshops, opening continuous spaces for photographers to learn, experiment, and participate.

The uniqueness of the exhibition "Jeddah... Its Present is an Extension of Its Past" stems from the gathering of three elements in one experience: a city that carries a rich and renewed memory, dozens of lenses offering different visions, and a global occasion celebrating the art of photography and its role in preserving human and visual memory.

In this exhibition, the photographers' lenses do not merely capture Jeddah as it appears, but attempt to get closer to what the city feels. Each image carries a trace of time, each angle opens a door to a story, and each shot conveys that Jeddah, no matter how vast its present and how much its features change, will always be a city whose present knows the way to its past.