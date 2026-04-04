The match between Al-Ittihad Club and Al-Hazm in the Roshen Saudi League for the 2025-2026 season witnessed a controversial moment after player Moussa Diaby was sent off, making this the third red card of the season, following matches against Al-Nassr and Al-Riyadh.



During the half he played against Al-Hazm, Diaby did not leave a positive mark in terms of performance, as he did not score any goals, did not provide any assists, and failed in any dribbles or aerial duels, missing two clear chances and losing the ball four times, which reflected on his rating, which reached 5.6, the lowest among the players in the match.



Moussa Diaby continues to be one of the most frequently sent-off players this season, with a statistic of 9 red cards for Al-Ittihad players by early April 2026, raising questions about discipline within the team and its impact on Al-Ittihad's performance in upcoming competitions.