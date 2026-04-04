شهدت مباراة نادي الاتحاد أمام الحزم في دوري روشن السعودي لموسم 2025-2026 لحظة مثيرة للجدل بعد أن تعرض اللاعب موسى ديابي للطرد، لتصبح هذه البطاقة الحمراء الثالثة خلال الموسم، بعد مواجهتي النصر والرياض.


وخلال الشوط الذي لعبه أمام الحزم لم يترك ديابي بصمة إيجابية على مستوى الأداء، إذ لم يسجل أهدافاً، ولم يصنع أي تمريرات حاسمة، ولم ينجح في أي مراوغات أو مواجهات هوائية، مع إهداره لفرصتين محققتين وخسارته للكرة 4 مرات، مما انعكس على تقييمه الذي وصل إلى 5.6، وهو الأقل بين لاعبي المباراة.


ويستمر موسى ديابي في كونه أحد أكثر اللاعبين تعرضاً للطرد هذا الموسم، ضمن إحصائية 9 حالات طرد للاعبي الاتحاد حتى مطلع أبريل 2026، وهو ما يطرح تساؤلات حول الانضباط داخل الفريق، وأثر ذلك على أداء الاتحاد في المنافسات المقبلة.