تزايدت الوفيات غرقاً في اليمن جراء ترك السدود والخزانات وحواجز المياه مفتوحة.
وتوفيت ثلاث فتيات شقيقات غرقاً في حادث مأساوي في محافظة حجة، شمالي غرب اليمن، إثر سقوطهن في خزان مياه، ووفقاً لمصادر محلية فإن الفتيات الثلاث وهنّ صغيرات في السن، توفين (الجمعة)، غرقاً في قرية بيت القحمي، بعزلة جبل نمر، مديرية بني العوام، بمحافظة حجة.
وذكر سكان أن الفتاة الصغرى سقطت أولاً في الخزان، فحاولت شقيقتها إنقاذها، لكنها غرقت، فيما تدخلت الشقيقة الكبرى في محاولة لإنقاذهما، لتنتهي الحادثة بفاجعة مؤلمة في المنطقة.
وأثارت الحادثة حزناً واسعاً بين الأهالي، الذين طالبوا السلطات المحلية باتخاذ تدابير عاجلة لتأمين خزانات المياه وتوعية الأسر بمخاطرها، بهدف منع تكرار مثل هذه الحوادث المؤلمة في المستقبل.
وكان شابان قد توفيا منتصف الأسبوع في مديرية مقبنة بمحافظة تعز غرقاً في أحد الحواجز المائية.
The number of drowning deaths has increased in Yemen due to leaving dams, reservoirs, and water barriers open.
Three sisters tragically drowned in an incident in Hajjah Governorate, northwest Yemen, after falling into a water reservoir. According to local sources, the three young girls drowned (on Friday) in the village of Bayt al-Qahmi, in the isolation of Jabal Namar, in the Bani al-Awam district of Hajjah Governorate.
Residents reported that the youngest girl fell into the reservoir first, and when her sister tried to save her, she drowned as well. The eldest sister intervened in an attempt to rescue them both, resulting in a heartbreaking tragedy in the area.
The incident has caused widespread sorrow among the locals, who have called on the local authorities to take urgent measures to secure water reservoirs and raise awareness among families about their dangers, in order to prevent the recurrence of such painful incidents in the future.
Two young men also drowned earlier this week in the Al-Maqbana district of Taiz Governorate in one of the water barriers.