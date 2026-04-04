تزايدت الوفيات غرقاً في اليمن جراء ترك السدود والخزانات وحواجز المياه مفتوحة.


وتوفيت ثلاث فتيات شقيقات غرقاً في حادث مأساوي في محافظة حجة، شمالي غرب اليمن، إثر سقوطهن في خزان مياه، ووفقاً لمصادر محلية فإن الفتيات الثلاث وهنّ صغيرات في السن، توفين (الجمعة)، غرقاً في قرية بيت القحمي، بعزلة جبل نمر، مديرية بني العوام، بمحافظة حجة.


وذكر سكان أن الفتاة الصغرى سقطت أولاً في الخزان، فحاولت شقيقتها إنقاذها، لكنها غرقت، فيما تدخلت الشقيقة الكبرى في محاولة لإنقاذهما، لتنتهي الحادثة بفاجعة مؤلمة في المنطقة.


وأثارت الحادثة حزناً واسعاً بين الأهالي، الذين طالبوا السلطات المحلية باتخاذ تدابير عاجلة لتأمين خزانات المياه وتوعية الأسر بمخاطرها، بهدف منع تكرار مثل هذه الحوادث المؤلمة في المستقبل.


وكان شابان قد توفيا منتصف الأسبوع في مديرية مقبنة بمحافظة تعز غرقاً في أحد الحواجز المائية.