The number of drowning deaths has increased in Yemen due to leaving dams, reservoirs, and water barriers open.



Three sisters tragically drowned in an incident in Hajjah Governorate, northwest Yemen, after falling into a water reservoir. According to local sources, the three young girls drowned (on Friday) in the village of Bayt al-Qahmi, in the isolation of Jabal Namar, in the Bani al-Awam district of Hajjah Governorate.



Residents reported that the youngest girl fell into the reservoir first, and when her sister tried to save her, she drowned as well. The eldest sister intervened in an attempt to rescue them both, resulting in a heartbreaking tragedy in the area.



The incident has caused widespread sorrow among the locals, who have called on the local authorities to take urgent measures to secure water reservoirs and raise awareness among families about their dangers, in order to prevent the recurrence of such painful incidents in the future.



Two young men also drowned earlier this week in the Al-Maqbana district of Taiz Governorate in one of the water barriers.