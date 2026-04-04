Al-Nasr player Abdullah Al-Hamdan continues to shine with his team since his transfer from his previous team, Al-Hilal. His time with Al-Nasr may be the most prominent in his football career, considering what he has delivered with his team during the matches he participated in. Looking at Al-Hamdan's current statistics, it is noticeable that he has a remarkable scoring record that differs from what he achieved with his previous team (Al-Hilal) over the years. In a short period with "Al-Nasr," he has managed to surpass the number of goals he scored with Al-Hilal during limited matches in the Roshan League, as he scored his third goal with Al-Nasr during the match against Al-Najma in the 27th round, reaching the same number of goals he scored with Al-Hilal in the competition. However, what is striking is that this tally of goals was achieved in just 8 appearances, while he scored this number in 44 matches played in the Al-Hilal jersey over 4 seasons.



His first goal with Al-Nasr was the one he scored against Al-Faihah, and he followed this up with a second goal against Al-Khaleej. His third personal goal against Al-Najma further confirms his brilliance and presence. He also scored a goal in the AFC Champions League in his first appearance in this tournament. This numerical explosion for Al-Hamdan with his team Al-Nasr underscores the level of confidence he has gained from Al-Nasr and his coach, Jesus, who previously supervised him when he was coaching Al-Hilal. This numerical distinction for the player will provide him with another path to rediscover himself, benefiting from the technical stability and continuous participation, which will certainly make him one of the most prominent attacking assets for Al-Nasr in all upcoming competitions.