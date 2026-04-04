واصل لاعب النصر عبدالله الحمدان تألقه مع فريقه منذ انتقاله من فريقه السابق الهلال، وقد تكون محطته مع النصر هي الأبرز في مسيرته الكروية عطفاً على ما قدمه مع فريقه خلال المباريات التي شارك فيها. وبالنظر إلى الأرقام الحالية للحمدان يلاحظ امتلاكه حصيلة تهديفية بارزة مختلفة عما حققه مع فريقه السابق (الهلال) خلال سنوات، إذ في فترة قصيرة مع «النصر» استطاع أن يتجاوز عدد أهدافه مع الهلال خلال مباريات محدودة في دوري روشن، حيث استطاع تسجيل هدفه الثالث مع النصر خلال مواجهة فريق النجمة، ضمن الجولة الـ27، ليصل إلى نفس عدد أهدافه التي أحرزها مع الهلال في المسابقة، لكن الملفت للنظر أن هذه الحصيلة من الأهداف سجلها خلال 8 مشاركات فقط، بالمقابل سجل هذا العدد بـ44 مباراة لعبها بالقميص الهلالي في 4 مواسم.


وكان أول أهدافه مع فريق النصر الهدف الذي سجله أمام الفيحاء، وعزز هذا الهدف بهدف ثانٍ في مرمى الخليج، ويؤكد تألقه وحضوره بالهدف الشخصي الثالث أمام النجمة، كما أنه سجل هدفاً في بطولة آسيا 2 في أول ظهور له في هذه البطولة، وهذا الانفجار الرقمي لدى الحمدان مع فريقه النصر يؤكد على حجم الثقة التي حصل عليها اللاعب من النصر ومدربه جيسوس الذي سبق وأن أشرف عليه عندما كان مدرباً للهلال، وهذا التميز الرقمي للاعب سيعطيه طريقاً آخر لاكتشاف نفسه من جديد، مستفيداً من الاستقرار الفني، إضافة إلى المشاركة المستمرة وهذا بكل تأكيد سيجعله أحد أبرز الأوراق الهجومية للنصر في جميع المسابقات القادمة.