Al-Ahli triumphed over their guest Damak with a score of 3-0 in the match held at the "Al-Inma" Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, as part of the 27th round of the Saudi Pro League.



The match witnessed a strong start for Al-Ahli, resulting in two goals within the first ten minutes of the game. From a cross by Jallino, Ivan Toney played the ball, which deflected off Damak player Dhari Al-Anzi and found the net (3rd minute). Following the same scenario, Jallino delivered a low cross that Ivan Toney converted into a second goal for Al-Ahli (6th minute). In the second half, Brazilian defender Roger Ibanez of Al-Ahli suffered an injury and left the field, with Mohammed Bakr coming on as his replacement. From an organized attack, Ivan Toney passed the ball to his teammate Matheus Gonsalves, who struck it powerfully, deflecting off defender Abdulrahman Al-Khaibari and settling into the net for Al-Ahli's third goal (56th minute), concluding the match with Al-Ahli winning by three goals to none.



With this result, Al-Ahli secures their 20th victory and reaches 65 points, sitting in third place, while Damak suffers their 13th loss, remaining at 22 points in 15th place.