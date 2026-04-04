تفوق الأهلي على ضيفه ضمك بنتيجة 3/ 0 في اللقاء الذي جمع بينهما على استاد «الإنماء» بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، ضمن لقاءات الجولة الـ27 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.
شهد اللقاء بداية قوية للأهلي نتج عنها إحراز هدفين في الدقائق العشر الأولى من عمر اللقاء، فمن كرة عرضية من جالينو لعب إيفان توني الكرة لترتطم بلاعب ضمك ضاري العنزي وتسكن الشباك (د:3)، وبالسيناريو نفسه لعب جالينو كرة أرضية عرضية أسكنها إيفان توني المرمى هدفاً ثانياً للأهلي (د:6)، وفي الشوط الثاني تعرض البرازيلي روجير إيبانيز مدافع الأهلي للإصابة ليغادر الملعب ويشارك بدلاً عنه محمد بكر، ومن هجمة منظمة لعب إيفان توني الكرة لزميله ماثيوس غونسالفيس سددها قوية لترتطم في المدافع عبدالرحمن الخيبري وتسكن المرمى هدفاً ثالثاً للأهلي (د:56)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز الأهلي بثلاثة أهداف دون مقابل.
وبهذه النتيجة، يحقق الأهلي فوزه الـ20 ويصل للنقطة 65 في المركز الثالث، فيما تلقى ضمك الخسارة الـ13 وتجمد رصيده عند 22 نقطة في المركز الـ15.
Al-Ahli triumphed over their guest Damak with a score of 3-0 in the match held at the "Al-Inma" Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, as part of the 27th round of the Saudi Pro League.
The match witnessed a strong start for Al-Ahli, resulting in two goals within the first ten minutes of the game. From a cross by Jallino, Ivan Toney played the ball, which deflected off Damak player Dhari Al-Anzi and found the net (3rd minute). Following the same scenario, Jallino delivered a low cross that Ivan Toney converted into a second goal for Al-Ahli (6th minute). In the second half, Brazilian defender Roger Ibanez of Al-Ahli suffered an injury and left the field, with Mohammed Bakr coming on as his replacement. From an organized attack, Ivan Toney passed the ball to his teammate Matheus Gonsalves, who struck it powerfully, deflecting off defender Abdulrahman Al-Khaibari and settling into the net for Al-Ahli's third goal (56th minute), concluding the match with Al-Ahli winning by three goals to none.
With this result, Al-Ahli secures their 20th victory and reaches 65 points, sitting in third place, while Damak suffers their 13th loss, remaining at 22 points in 15th place.