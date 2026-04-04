تفوق الأهلي على ضيفه ضمك بنتيجة 3/ 0 في اللقاء الذي جمع بينهما على استاد «الإنماء» بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، ضمن لقاءات الجولة الـ27 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


شهد اللقاء بداية قوية للأهلي نتج عنها إحراز هدفين في الدقائق العشر الأولى من عمر اللقاء، فمن كرة عرضية من جالينو لعب إيفان توني الكرة لترتطم بلاعب ضمك ضاري العنزي وتسكن الشباك (د:3)، وبالسيناريو نفسه لعب جالينو كرة أرضية عرضية أسكنها إيفان توني المرمى هدفاً ثانياً للأهلي (د:6)، وفي الشوط الثاني تعرض البرازيلي روجير إيبانيز مدافع الأهلي للإصابة ليغادر الملعب ويشارك بدلاً عنه محمد بكر، ومن هجمة منظمة لعب إيفان توني الكرة لزميله ماثيوس غونسالفيس سددها قوية لترتطم في المدافع عبدالرحمن الخيبري وتسكن المرمى هدفاً ثالثاً للأهلي (د:56)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز الأهلي بثلاثة أهداف دون مقابل.


وبهذه النتيجة، يحقق الأهلي فوزه الـ20 ويصل للنقطة 65 في المركز الثالث، فيما تلقى ضمك الخسارة الـ13 وتجمد رصيده عند 22 نقطة في المركز الـ15.