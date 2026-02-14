وصف المحاضر الآسيوي في كرة القدم الدكتور يحيى جابر في حديثه لـ«عكاظ»، فوز النصر على فريق أركاداغ التركمانستاني بنتيجة 1–0 في ذهاب دور الـ16 من دوري أبطال آسيا 2، كان بأقل مجهود ومريح.


دخل النصر اللقاء مُنتعشاً، وسجل الهدف الوحيد في المباراة عن طريق اللاعب عبد الله الحمدان ليمنح فريقه التقدم وليضمن انتصاراً مهماً في مباراة الذهاب خارج أرضه.


طريقة لعب هجومية


قال جابر، اعتمد المدير الفني لـ"النصر" البرتغالي جيسوس على خطة 4-3-3 مع توازن بين الدفاع والوسط، وسيطرة الاستحواذ والتحكم في الكرة، حيث سيطر النصر بشكل واضح على اللقاء، فيما بلغت نسبة الاستحواذ تقريباً 70% مما منحه الأفضلية على إيقاع اللعب، وإنشاء الفرص الهجومية.


استغلال الفرص المبكرة


أضاف جابر، رغم غياب نجوم بارزين مثل كريستيانو رونالدو وساديو ماني وجواو فيليكس، استطاع النصر أن يستغل الفرص المبكرة، وتمكن الحمدان من ترجمة هجومية إلى هدف في الدقيقة 19 بعد تمريرة أنجيلو جابرييل، بينما حافظ دفاع النصر على صلابته أمام محاولات أركاداغ، ونجح في تقليص الفرص الخطيرة، وهو ما ظهر في عدد التسديدات المحدود للمضيف. ورغم العدد الكبير من الفرص النصراوية إلاّ أن الفريق لم يستغلها بالشكل المطلوب، حيث كان هناك العديد من التسديدات غير الدقيقة أو غير المركزة.


مقاومة دون جدوى


وأكد جابر أن النصر نجح في فرض أسلوبه الهجومي والتحكم في المباراة، واستفاد من التنظيم الدفاعي الجيد له بهدف مبكر جعله يتفوق 1–0 خارج أرضه، بينما قدم أركاداغ التركمانستاني مقاومة جيدة دفاعياً ولكنه افتقر إلى القوة الهجومية الحاسمة، فيما كان الأداء الفردي للّاعبين الحاسمين كالحمدان و أنجيلو، سبباً واضحاً في تحديد نتيجة اللقاء.