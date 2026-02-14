وصف المحاضر الآسيوي في كرة القدم الدكتور يحيى جابر في حديثه لـ«عكاظ»، فوز النصر على فريق أركاداغ التركمانستاني بنتيجة 1–0 في ذهاب دور الـ16 من دوري أبطال آسيا 2، كان بأقل مجهود ومريح.
دخل النصر اللقاء مُنتعشاً، وسجل الهدف الوحيد في المباراة عن طريق اللاعب عبد الله الحمدان ليمنح فريقه التقدم وليضمن انتصاراً مهماً في مباراة الذهاب خارج أرضه.
طريقة لعب هجومية
قال جابر، اعتمد المدير الفني لـ"النصر" البرتغالي جيسوس على خطة 4-3-3 مع توازن بين الدفاع والوسط، وسيطرة الاستحواذ والتحكم في الكرة، حيث سيطر النصر بشكل واضح على اللقاء، فيما بلغت نسبة الاستحواذ تقريباً 70% مما منحه الأفضلية على إيقاع اللعب، وإنشاء الفرص الهجومية.
استغلال الفرص المبكرة
أضاف جابر، رغم غياب نجوم بارزين مثل كريستيانو رونالدو وساديو ماني وجواو فيليكس، استطاع النصر أن يستغل الفرص المبكرة، وتمكن الحمدان من ترجمة هجومية إلى هدف في الدقيقة 19 بعد تمريرة أنجيلو جابرييل، بينما حافظ دفاع النصر على صلابته أمام محاولات أركاداغ، ونجح في تقليص الفرص الخطيرة، وهو ما ظهر في عدد التسديدات المحدود للمضيف. ورغم العدد الكبير من الفرص النصراوية إلاّ أن الفريق لم يستغلها بالشكل المطلوب، حيث كان هناك العديد من التسديدات غير الدقيقة أو غير المركزة.
مقاومة دون جدوى
وأكد جابر أن النصر نجح في فرض أسلوبه الهجومي والتحكم في المباراة، واستفاد من التنظيم الدفاعي الجيد له بهدف مبكر جعله يتفوق 1–0 خارج أرضه، بينما قدم أركاداغ التركمانستاني مقاومة جيدة دفاعياً ولكنه افتقر إلى القوة الهجومية الحاسمة، فيما كان الأداء الفردي للّاعبين الحاسمين كالحمدان و أنجيلو، سبباً واضحاً في تحديد نتيجة اللقاء.
The Asian football lecturer Dr. Yahya Jaber described in his talk to "Okaz" the victory of Al-Nassr over the Turkmenistan team Arkadag with a score of 1–0 in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the AFC Champions League 2, as achieved with minimal effort and comfortably.
Al-Nassr entered the match in high spirits and scored the only goal of the match through player Abdullah Al-Hamdan, giving his team an important lead and ensuring a crucial victory in the away leg.
Attacking Playing Style
Jaber stated that the head coach of Al-Nassr, Portuguese Jesus, relied on a 4-3-3 formation with a balance between defense and midfield, controlling possession and the ball. Al-Nassr clearly dominated the match, with possession reaching approximately 70%, giving them an advantage in the rhythm of play and creating offensive opportunities.
Exploiting Early Opportunities
Jaber added that despite the absence of prominent stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, and Joao Felix, Al-Nassr was able to exploit early opportunities, with Al-Hamdan converting an attack into a goal in the 19th minute after a pass from Angelo Gabriel. Meanwhile, Al-Nassr's defense maintained its solidity against Arkadag's attempts, successfully limiting their dangerous chances, which was evident in the few shots taken by the hosts. Despite the large number of opportunities for Al-Nassr, the team did not capitalize on them as required, with many shots being inaccurate or unfocused.
Resistance Without Success
Jaber confirmed that Al-Nassr succeeded in imposing its attacking style and controlling the match, benefiting from its good defensive organization with an early goal that allowed it to lead 1–0 away from home. While Arkadag of Turkmenistan provided good defensive resistance, it lacked decisive attacking strength, and the individual performance of key players like Al-Hamdan and Angelo was a clear factor in determining the match's outcome.