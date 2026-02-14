The Asian football lecturer Dr. Yahya Jaber described in his talk to "Okaz" the victory of Al-Nassr over the Turkmenistan team Arkadag with a score of 1–0 in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the AFC Champions League 2, as achieved with minimal effort and comfortably.



Al-Nassr entered the match in high spirits and scored the only goal of the match through player Abdullah Al-Hamdan, giving his team an important lead and ensuring a crucial victory in the away leg.



Attacking Playing Style



Jaber stated that the head coach of Al-Nassr, Portuguese Jesus, relied on a 4-3-3 formation with a balance between defense and midfield, controlling possession and the ball. Al-Nassr clearly dominated the match, with possession reaching approximately 70%, giving them an advantage in the rhythm of play and creating offensive opportunities.



Exploiting Early Opportunities



Jaber added that despite the absence of prominent stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, and Joao Felix, Al-Nassr was able to exploit early opportunities, with Al-Hamdan converting an attack into a goal in the 19th minute after a pass from Angelo Gabriel. Meanwhile, Al-Nassr's defense maintained its solidity against Arkadag's attempts, successfully limiting their dangerous chances, which was evident in the few shots taken by the hosts. Despite the large number of opportunities for Al-Nassr, the team did not capitalize on them as required, with many shots being inaccurate or unfocused.



Resistance Without Success



Jaber confirmed that Al-Nassr succeeded in imposing its attacking style and controlling the match, benefiting from its good defensive organization with an early goal that allowed it to lead 1–0 away from home. While Arkadag of Turkmenistan provided good defensive resistance, it lacked decisive attacking strength, and the individual performance of key players like Al-Hamdan and Angelo was a clear factor in determining the match's outcome.