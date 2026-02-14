The Federal attacker "Youssef En-Nesyri" scored his second goal with the club, against Al-Faihah in the match held at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, as part of the 22nd round of the Saudi Professional League, which ended with a Federal victory of (2 - 1). "Youssef En-Nesyri" opened the scoring in the (35th) minute, before Al-Faihah equalized through player Fashion Sakala in the (54th) minute, while the player Hassan Kachloul scored the leading goal for the Union team in the (83rd) minute.



With this victory, the Union raised its points to (37) in sixth place, while Al-Faihah remained at (23) points in 12th place.



It is worth mentioning that the Union successfully signed "Youssef En-Nesyri" during the winter transfer window, coming from Fenerbahçe in a swap deal with French player Kante, and he has played three matches with the team, scoring two goals against Al-Gharafa and Al-Faihah.