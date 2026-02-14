سجل المهاجم الاتحادي «يوسف النصيري»، ثاني أهدافه مع العميد، في مرمى الفيحاء في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ(22) من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين، وانتهى اتحادياً بنتيجة (2 - 1)، إذ افتتح «يوسف النصيري»، التسجيل عند الدقيقة (35)، قبل أن يدرك الفيحاء التعادل بواسطة اللاعب فاشيون ساكالا في الدقيقة (54)، في حين أحرز هدف التقدم لفريق الاتحاد اللاعب حسن كادش عند الدقيقة (83).


وبهذا الفوز، رفع الاتحاد رصيده إلى (37) نقطة في المركز السادس، فيما بقي رصيد الفيحاء عند (23) نقطة بالمركز الـ12.


يذكر أن الاتحاد نجح في التعاقد مع «يوسف النصيري»، خلال فترة الانتقالات الشتوية قادماً من فناربخشة في صفقة تبادلية مع اللاعب الفرنسي كانتي، وخاض ثلاث مباريات مع الفريق سجل هدفين في مرمى الغرافة والفيحاء.