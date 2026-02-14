سجل المهاجم الاتحادي «يوسف النصيري»، ثاني أهدافه مع العميد، في مرمى الفيحاء في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ(22) من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين، وانتهى اتحادياً بنتيجة (2 - 1)، إذ افتتح «يوسف النصيري»، التسجيل عند الدقيقة (35)، قبل أن يدرك الفيحاء التعادل بواسطة اللاعب فاشيون ساكالا في الدقيقة (54)، في حين أحرز هدف التقدم لفريق الاتحاد اللاعب حسن كادش عند الدقيقة (83).
وبهذا الفوز، رفع الاتحاد رصيده إلى (37) نقطة في المركز السادس، فيما بقي رصيد الفيحاء عند (23) نقطة بالمركز الـ12.
يذكر أن الاتحاد نجح في التعاقد مع «يوسف النصيري»، خلال فترة الانتقالات الشتوية قادماً من فناربخشة في صفقة تبادلية مع اللاعب الفرنسي كانتي، وخاض ثلاث مباريات مع الفريق سجل هدفين في مرمى الغرافة والفيحاء.
The Federal attacker "Youssef En-Nesyri" scored his second goal with the club, against Al-Faihah in the match held at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, as part of the 22nd round of the Saudi Professional League, which ended with a Federal victory of (2 - 1). "Youssef En-Nesyri" opened the scoring in the (35th) minute, before Al-Faihah equalized through player Fashion Sakala in the (54th) minute, while the player Hassan Kachloul scored the leading goal for the Union team in the (83rd) minute.
With this victory, the Union raised its points to (37) in sixth place, while Al-Faihah remained at (23) points in 12th place.
It is worth mentioning that the Union successfully signed "Youssef En-Nesyri" during the winter transfer window, coming from Fenerbahçe in a swap deal with French player Kante, and he has played three matches with the team, scoring two goals against Al-Gharafa and Al-Faihah.