في مشهد لافت على هامش كرنفال سلفادور بولاية باهيا، وجد مدرب منتخب البرازيل كارلو أنشيلوتي نفسه محور تفاعل جماهيري غير معتاد، بعدما استغل المغني البرازيلي ليو سانتانا حضوره الفعالية لتوجيه طلب مباشر يتعلق بقائمة المنتخب.


وخلال ظهوره على المنصة، رحب سانتانا بالمدرب الإيطالي، مشيداً بحضوره ومعتبراً أن خبرته تمثل إضافة نوعية للمنتخب البرازيلي، معرباً عن ثقته في إمكانية تحقيق اللقب العالمي السادس تحت قيادته. ثم انتقل إلى طلبه الأساسي، داعيا أنشيلوتي، بصيغة ودية، إلى استدعاء نيمار إلى صفوف المنتخب، مؤكداً أن حديثه يأتي من منطلق مشجع لم يشأ تفويت الفرصة.


أنشيلوتي تعامل مع الموقف بهدوء وبابتسامة مقتضبة، مكتفياً بالرد: «شكراً على النصيحة»، من دون الخوض في أي تفاصيل تتعلق بخياراته الفنية المقبلة.


ويأتي حضور أنشيلوتي للكرنفال في إطار متابعته لعدد من الفعاليات المجتمعية في البرازيل، إذ تابع أجواء الاحتفال من مقعد مخصص، كما التقى عدداً من اللاعبين السابقين المتوجين بكأس العالم مع المنتخب البرازيلي، في صورة تعكس انخراطه في المشهد الكروي والثقافي للبلاد منذ توليه المسؤولية الفنية.