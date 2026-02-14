In a striking scene on the sidelines of the Salvador Carnival in Bahia, Brazil's national team coach Carlo Ancelotti found himself at the center of an unusual public interaction, after Brazilian singer Leo Santana took advantage of his presence at the event to make a direct request regarding the national team roster.



During his appearance on stage, Santana welcomed the Italian coach, praising his presence and considering that his experience represents a qualitative addition to the Brazilian national team, expressing his confidence in the possibility of achieving a sixth world title under his leadership. He then moved on to his main request, friendly urging Ancelotti to call up Neymar to the national team, emphasizing that his comments came from a supportive place and he did not want to miss the opportunity.



Ancelotti handled the situation calmly and with a brief smile, simply responding: "Thank you for the advice," without delving into any details regarding his upcoming tactical choices.



Ancelotti's attendance at the carnival is part of his engagement with various community events in Brazil, as he enjoyed the festive atmosphere from a designated seat and met several former players who had won the World Cup with the Brazilian national team, reflecting his involvement in the country's football and cultural scene since taking on the coaching role.