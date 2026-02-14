في مشهد لافت على هامش كرنفال سلفادور بولاية باهيا، وجد مدرب منتخب البرازيل كارلو أنشيلوتي نفسه محور تفاعل جماهيري غير معتاد، بعدما استغل المغني البرازيلي ليو سانتانا حضوره الفعالية لتوجيه طلب مباشر يتعلق بقائمة المنتخب.
وخلال ظهوره على المنصة، رحب سانتانا بالمدرب الإيطالي، مشيداً بحضوره ومعتبراً أن خبرته تمثل إضافة نوعية للمنتخب البرازيلي، معرباً عن ثقته في إمكانية تحقيق اللقب العالمي السادس تحت قيادته. ثم انتقل إلى طلبه الأساسي، داعيا أنشيلوتي، بصيغة ودية، إلى استدعاء نيمار إلى صفوف المنتخب، مؤكداً أن حديثه يأتي من منطلق مشجع لم يشأ تفويت الفرصة.
أنشيلوتي تعامل مع الموقف بهدوء وبابتسامة مقتضبة، مكتفياً بالرد: «شكراً على النصيحة»، من دون الخوض في أي تفاصيل تتعلق بخياراته الفنية المقبلة.
ويأتي حضور أنشيلوتي للكرنفال في إطار متابعته لعدد من الفعاليات المجتمعية في البرازيل، إذ تابع أجواء الاحتفال من مقعد مخصص، كما التقى عدداً من اللاعبين السابقين المتوجين بكأس العالم مع المنتخب البرازيلي، في صورة تعكس انخراطه في المشهد الكروي والثقافي للبلاد منذ توليه المسؤولية الفنية.
In a striking scene on the sidelines of the Salvador Carnival in Bahia, Brazil's national team coach Carlo Ancelotti found himself at the center of an unusual public interaction, after Brazilian singer Leo Santana took advantage of his presence at the event to make a direct request regarding the national team roster.
During his appearance on stage, Santana welcomed the Italian coach, praising his presence and considering that his experience represents a qualitative addition to the Brazilian national team, expressing his confidence in the possibility of achieving a sixth world title under his leadership. He then moved on to his main request, friendly urging Ancelotti to call up Neymar to the national team, emphasizing that his comments came from a supportive place and he did not want to miss the opportunity.
Ancelotti handled the situation calmly and with a brief smile, simply responding: "Thank you for the advice," without delving into any details regarding his upcoming tactical choices.
Ancelotti's attendance at the carnival is part of his engagement with various community events in Brazil, as he enjoyed the festive atmosphere from a designated seat and met several former players who had won the World Cup with the Brazilian national team, reflecting his involvement in the country's football and cultural scene since taking on the coaching role.