توعد وزير التجارة الدكتور ماجد القصبي في قرار أصدره أخيرًا كافة الشركات والمنشآت التي ارتكبت مخالفة عدم الإفصاح عن بيانات «المستفيد الحقيقي»، أو لم تلتزم بتقديم التأكيد السنوي لتلك البيانات في المواعيد المقررة.


إذ نض القرار على منح المخالفين مهلة لتصحيح أوضاعهم مدتها (30) يوماً تبدأ من اليوم التالي لتاريخ الإنذار، وذلك قبل البدء في إيقاع العقوبات المالية المباشرة.


وتتدرج الغرامات المالية المقررة في القرار بناءً على حجم رأس مال الشركة، حيث تبلغ (4,000) ريال للشركات التي يقل رأس مالها عن 500 ألف ريال، وتصل إلى (20,000) ريال للشركات التي يتراوح رأس مالها بين 500 ألف و2.5 مليون ريال. أما الشركات التي يتراوح رأس مالها بين 2.5 مليون و5 ملايين ريال فتقرر حقها غرامة قدرها (40,000) ريال، وصولاً إلى الحد الأعلى للغرامة البالغ (80,000) ريال للشركات التي يتجاوز رأس مالها 5 ملايين ريال.


كما قضى القرار بمضاعفة الغرامة المقررة في حال تكرار مخالفة عدم تقديم التأكيد السنوي للبيانات خلال السنة اللاحقة لصدور القرار القطعي، على أن يراعي ذلك عدم تجاوز إجمالي مبلغ الغرامات سقف (500,000) ريال سعودي. وتأتي هذه الإجراءات تفعيلاً لمواد نظام الشركات وقواعد الإفصاح عن المستفيد الحقيقي التي تهدف إلى تحديد الشخص الطبيعي الذي يمتلك أو يمارس سيطرة فعلية نهائية على المنشأة.