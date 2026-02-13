The Minister of Commerce, Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi, has warned all companies and establishments that have committed the violation of failing to disclose the "beneficial owner's" information, or have not adhered to submitting the annual confirmation of that information by the specified deadlines, in a decision he recently issued.



The decision stipulates granting violators a grace period of (30) days to rectify their situations, starting from the day following the date of the warning, before imposing direct financial penalties.



The financial penalties established in the decision vary based on the company's capital size, with a fine of (4,000) riyals for companies with a capital of less than 500,000 riyals, and reaching (20,000) riyals for companies with capital between 500,000 and 2.5 million riyals. For companies with capital between 2.5 million and 5 million riyals, a fine of (40,000) riyals is imposed, up to the maximum fine of (80,000) riyals for companies with capital exceeding 5 million riyals.



The decision also stipulates that the imposed fine will be doubled in the event of a repeated violation of failing to submit the annual confirmation of the data during the year following the issuance of the final decision, provided that the total amount of fines does not exceed the ceiling of (500,000) Saudi riyals. These measures are in line with the provisions of the Companies Law and the rules for disclosing the beneficial owner, which aim to identify the natural person who owns or exercises ultimate effective control over the establishment.