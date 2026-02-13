قال الأمين العام لدول مجلس التعاون الخليجي جاسم البديوي، إن المجلس يتبع نهجاً قائماً على الحوار والدبلوماسية والشراكات الدولية، مضيفا أنه شريك أساسي في استقرار المنطقة والعالم، ومرتكز للتعاون الإقليمي والدولي.


وأضاف البديوي خلال مشاركة في الحلقة النقاشية «رؤية للشرق الأوسط الجديد: مستقبل التكامل الإقليمي» على هامش أعمال «مؤتمر ميونخ للأمن» في نسخته الـ 62، اليوم(الجمعة)، أن قادة دول المجلس «يؤمنون إيماناً تاماً بمبدأ أساسي: أن أمن دول مجلس التعاون واستقرارها هو أساس أمن واستقرار المنطقة بأكملها».


ولفت إلى أن منطقة الشرق الأوسط تواجه تحديات أمنية وسياسية واقتصادية متشابكة، تتطلب رؤية جماعية قائمة على احترام سيادة الدول، والالتزام بالقانون الدولي، واعتماد الحلول السلمية للنزاعات.


وأفاد البديوي بأن مجلس التعاون يتبنى إستراتيجية شاملة لإدارة الأزمات، تجمع بين الوساطة السياسية والتعاون الاقتصادي وبناء الشراكات الدولية، حيث نسج المجلس علاقات مع أكثر من 23 دولة و8 منظمات ومجموعات دولية.


وفيما يتعلق بالقضية الفلسطينية، قال إن القضية تظل في صميم أولويات مجلس التعاون، مشدداً على ضرورة تحقيق السلام العادل والدائم وفق حل الدولتين، وقيام دولة فلسطينية مستقلة على حدود عام 1967 وعاصمتها القدس الشرقية.


وأكد على أهمية معالجة التحديات المرتبطة بالملف النووي الإيراني، وضرورة مشاركة دول المجلس في أي مفاوضات ذات صلة، بما يضمن أمن واستقرار المنطقة، ويعزز الجهود الرامية إلى جعل الشرق الأوسط خالياً من أسلحة الدمار الشامل.


وأكد البديوي أن دول المجلس كانت في طليعة العمل الإنساني، حيث قدمت خلال الفترة من 2020 إلى 2025 نحو 14 مليار دولار من المساعدات الإنسانية، ما يعكس التزامها بدعم الاستقرار والتنمية على المستوى الدولي.