The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jasem Al-Budaiwi, stated that the council follows an approach based on dialogue, diplomacy, and international partnerships, adding that it is a key partner in the stability of the region and the world, and a cornerstone for regional and international cooperation.



Al-Budaiwi added during his participation in the discussion panel "A Vision for the New Middle East: The Future of Regional Integration" on the sidelines of the 62nd Munich Security Conference today (Friday), that the leaders of the council's member states "firmly believe in a fundamental principle: that the security and stability of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries is the foundation of the security and stability of the entire region."



He pointed out that the Middle East region faces intertwined security, political, and economic challenges that require a collective vision based on respect for the sovereignty of states, commitment to international law, and the adoption of peaceful solutions to conflicts.



Al-Budaiwi indicated that the Cooperation Council adopts a comprehensive crisis management strategy that combines political mediation, economic cooperation, and building international partnerships, as the council has established relations with more than 23 countries and 8 international organizations and groups.



Regarding the Palestinian issue, he stated that it remains at the core of the Cooperation Council's priorities, emphasizing the necessity of achieving a just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.



He stressed the importance of addressing the challenges related to the Iranian nuclear file, and the necessity for the council's member states to participate in any relevant negotiations, ensuring the security and stability of the region, and enhancing efforts to make the Middle East free of weapons of mass destruction.



Al-Budaiwi affirmed that the council's countries have been at the forefront of humanitarian work, having provided approximately $14 billion in humanitarian assistance from 2020 to 2025, reflecting their commitment to supporting stability and development at the international level.