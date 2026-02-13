قال وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان: إن النظام العالمي لم يعد يعمل كما يجب. وأضاف في ندوة خلال مؤتمر ميونيخ للأمن، اليوم (الجمعة)، إن «أوروبا كانت الداعم الأكبر للنظام العالمي القديم».
ولفت الأمير فيصل خلال جلسة «نقطة التحول.. النظام الدولي بين الإصلاح والتدمير»، إلى أن حرب أوكرانيا أعادت فتح محادثات حول «النظام العالمي القديم»، معتبراً «أن دول العالم أصبحت أكثر صراحة مع بعضها».
وشدد وزير الخارجية على ضرورة الحفاظ على وحدة الضفة الغربية وقطاع غزة. وأوضح أن «وحدة الضفة والقطاع غير ممكنة دون استقرار غزة».
وأكد أن الانتهاكات الإسرائيلية لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار في غزة مستمرة، وأن الموت في القطاع لم يتوقف رغم الهدنة وبدء إعادة الإعمار.
من جهته، أوضح السفير الأمريكي لدى الأمم المتحدة مايك والتز، أن بلاده «تريد من الأمم المتحدة أن تعود لدورها كحافظ للسلام». وأضاف أن الرئيس دونالد ترمب «يريد من الأمم المتحدة أن تعود قوية». واعتبر أن «حلف الناتو بات اليوم أقوى بسبب قيادة أمريكا».
فيما حذّر المستشار الألماني فريدريش ميرتس من أن «النظام العالمي الذي كنا نعرفه لم يعد موجوداً»، لافتاً إلى أن السنوات الأخيرة شهدت تزايداً في التوترات والصراعات وعلى رأسها الغزو الروسي لأوكرانيا.
وقدم ميرتس في خطاب افتتاح مؤتمر ميونخ للأمن، تقييماً متشائماً لتحولات الساحة الدولية، وقال إن شعار المؤتمر هذا العام المتعلق بالدمار يبدو «قاتماً»، لكنه شدد على أن الواقع «أقسى من ذلك»، معلناً صراحة: «هذا النظام العالمي لم يعد قائماً».
واستهل خطابه بعبارات ترحيبية، قائلاً إن المؤتمر كان دائماً «مقياساً زلزالياً للحالة السياسية في العالم»، مشيراً إلى مشاركاته فيه على مدى سنوات بهدف «تعزيز العلاقات مع أصدقائنا الأمريكيين».
Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said: The global system is no longer functioning as it should. He added during a seminar at the Munich Security Conference today (Friday) that "Europe was the biggest supporter of the old global system."
Prince Faisal pointed out during the session titled "Turning Point... The International System Between Reform and Destruction" that the Ukraine war has reopened discussions about the "old global system," considering that "countries around the world have become more candid with each other."
The Foreign Minister emphasized the necessity of maintaining the unity of the West Bank and Gaza Strip. He clarified that "the unity of the West Bank and Gaza is not possible without the stability of Gaza."
He confirmed that Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza are ongoing, and that death in the sector has not ceased despite the truce and the beginning of reconstruction.
For his part, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Walters explained that his country "wants the United Nations to return to its role as a peacekeeper." He added that President Donald Trump "wants the United Nations to be strong again." He considered that "NATO has become stronger today due to American leadership."
Meanwhile, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz warned that "the global system we once knew is no longer in existence," noting that recent years have seen an increase in tensions and conflicts, primarily the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
In his opening speech at the Munich Security Conference, Merz provided a pessimistic assessment of the transformations in the international arena, stating that this year's conference theme related to destruction seems "bleak," but he stressed that the reality is "harder than that," declaring openly: "This global system is no longer in place."
He began his speech with welcoming remarks, stating that the conference has always been a "seismic gauge of the political situation in the world," referring to his participation over the years aimed at "strengthening relations with our American friends."