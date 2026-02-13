قال وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان: إن النظام العالمي لم يعد يعمل كما يجب. وأضاف في ندوة خلال مؤتمر ميونيخ للأمن، اليوم (الجمعة)، إن «أوروبا كانت الداعم الأكبر للنظام العالمي القديم».


ولفت الأمير فيصل خلال جلسة «نقطة التحول.. النظام الدولي بين الإصلاح والتدمير»، إلى أن حرب أوكرانيا أعادت فتح محادثات حول «النظام العالمي القديم»، معتبراً «أن دول العالم أصبحت أكثر صراحة مع بعضها».


وشدد وزير الخارجية على ضرورة الحفاظ على وحدة الضفة الغربية وقطاع غزة. وأوضح أن «وحدة الضفة والقطاع غير ممكنة دون استقرار غزة».


وأكد أن الانتهاكات الإسرائيلية لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار في غزة مستمرة، وأن الموت في القطاع لم يتوقف رغم الهدنة وبدء إعادة الإعمار.


من جهته، أوضح السفير الأمريكي لدى الأمم المتحدة مايك والتز، أن بلاده «تريد من الأمم المتحدة أن تعود لدورها كحافظ للسلام». وأضاف أن الرئيس دونالد ترمب «يريد من الأمم المتحدة أن تعود قوية». واعتبر أن «حلف الناتو بات اليوم أقوى بسبب قيادة أمريكا».


فيما حذّر المستشار الألماني فريدريش ميرتس من أن «النظام العالمي الذي كنا نعرفه لم يعد موجوداً»، لافتاً إلى أن السنوات الأخيرة شهدت تزايداً في التوترات والصراعات وعلى رأسها الغزو الروسي لأوكرانيا.


وقدم ميرتس في خطاب افتتاح مؤتمر ميونخ للأمن، تقييماً متشائماً لتحولات الساحة الدولية، وقال إن شعار المؤتمر هذا العام المتعلق بالدمار يبدو «قاتماً»، لكنه شدد على أن الواقع «أقسى من ذلك»، معلناً صراحة: «هذا النظام العالمي لم يعد قائماً».


واستهل خطابه بعبارات ترحيبية، قائلاً إن المؤتمر كان دائماً «مقياساً زلزالياً للحالة السياسية في العالم»، مشيراً إلى مشاركاته فيه على مدى سنوات بهدف «تعزيز العلاقات مع أصدقائنا الأمريكيين».