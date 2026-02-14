تستعد مدينة الخبر لاحتضان افتتاح موسم 2026 من بطولة دوري رابطة المقاتلين المحترفين PFL MENA، وذلك يوم 8 مايو المقبل على صالة الظهران إكسبو، بمشاركة نخبة من المقاتلين يتقدمهم عدد من الأبطال السعوديين.


ويشهد الحدث الظهور الاحترافي الأول للمقاتل السعودي أحمد البراهيم، الذي يخوض نزاله الأول محترفاً أمام جماهير المنطقة الشرقية، في خطوة تمثل انطلاقة مسيرته الاحترافية، وتعكس الحضور المتنامي للمواهب السعودية في رياضة الفنون القتالية المختلطة.


كما يتصدر افتتاح الموسم عودة بطل وزن الخفيف لعام 2025 صلاح الدين هاملي، الذي يدخل المنافسات بطموح مواصلة حضوره القوي في دائرة المنافسة بعد موسم ناجح لفت خلاله الأنظار بمستواه الثابت وشعبيته الجماهيرية.


وتشهد المنافسات أيضاً مشاركة المقاتل البحريني حمزة الكوهجي، الذي يسجل ظهوره الأول في وزن الريشة ضمن منافسات الدوري، في حضور خليجي يعزز قوة البطولة ويؤكد اتساع قاعدة المشاركة الإقليمية.


ويأتي تنظيم الحدث في مدينة الخبر تأكيداً على مكانة المنطقة الشرقية وجهةً بارزة لرياضات الفنون القتالية المختلطة ونجاحها في استضافة النهائيات في الموسم السابق، وامتداداً لجهود PFL MENA في دعم المقاتلين المحليين والخليجيين، وتوفير منصة احترافية لصناعة جيل جديد من الأبطال.


ومن المقرر إعلان بقية النزالات وتفاصيل الحدث خلال الفترة القليلة المقبلة.