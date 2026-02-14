The city of Khobar is preparing to host the opening of the 2026 season of the Professional Fighters League PFL MENA, which will take place on May 8 at the Dhahran Expo, featuring a selection of fighters led by several Saudi champions.



The event will witness the professional debut of Saudi fighter Ahmed Al-Brahim, who will fight his first match as a professional in front of the fans of the Eastern Province, marking the beginning of his professional career and reflecting the growing presence of Saudi talents in mixed martial arts.



Also headlining the season opener is the return of the 2025 lightweight champion Salahuddin Hamli, who enters the competition with the ambition to continue his strong presence in the competitive circle after a successful season that drew attention with his consistent performance and popularity among fans.



The competitions will also feature Bahraini fighter Hamza Al-Kohji, who will make his debut in the featherweight division within the league, in a Gulf presence that enhances the strength of the championship and confirms the expansion of regional participation.



The organization of the event in Khobar reaffirms the Eastern Province's status as a prominent destination for mixed martial arts and its success in hosting the finals in the previous season, extending PFL MENA's efforts to support local and Gulf fighters and provide a professional platform for creating a new generation of champions.



The remaining matches and event details are set to be announced in the coming period.