The Al-Taawoun team will visit Al-Nassr at Al-Awwal Park tomorrow (Monday) in Riyadh for the 18th round of the Roshen Saudi Professional League.



This is not the first encounter between Al-Nassr and Al-Taawoun in the Roshen Saudi League; the two teams have faced each other in several previous matches across various competitions, both official and friendly. Al-Nassr has previously played against Al-Taawoun in 37 matches across different competitions, achieving 26 victories over Al-Taawoun, while the latter has won 7 matches against Al-Nassr, with the teams drawing in 4 encounters.



Players from Al-Nassr have scored 80 goals against Al-Taawoun, while the latter's players have netted 43 goals against Al-Nassr.



The last match between the two teams took place in the first round of the Roshen Saudi Professional League, ending with Al-Nassr defeating Al-Taawoun at their home ground in Al-Qassim with a clean sheet of five goals, scored by João Félix in the minutes (7, 67, and 87), Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo in the minute (54) from a penalty, and Kingsley Coman in the minute (55).