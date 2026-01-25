يحل فريق التعاون ضيفاً على النصر في ملعب الأول بارك غداً (الإثنين) في الرياض في الجولة الـ18 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


ولا تُعد هذه المواجهة الأولى التي تجمع بين النصر والتعاون في دوري روشن السعودي؛ حيث سبق أن تقابل الفريقان في أكثر من لقاء سابق في مختلف البطولات والمواجهات الرسمية والودية، وسبق أن تقابل فريق النصر مع التعاون في 37 مباراة في مختلف البطولات والمواجهات الرسمية والودية، حيث حقق النصر 26 انتصاراً على حساب التعاون، أما الأخير فقد فاز في 7 لقاءات على حساب النصر، بينما حضر التعادل بين الفريقين في 4 لقاءات.


وسجل لاعبو فريق النصر 80 هدفاً في مرمى التعاون، فيما أحرز لاعبو الأخير 43 هدفًا في شباك النصر.


وكان آخر لقاء جمع الفريقين في الدور الأول في دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين وانتهى بفوز النصر على التعاون في ملعبه بالقصيم بخماسية نظيفة جاءت عن طريق جواو فيليكس في الدقائق (7 و67 و87)، والبرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو في الدقيقة (54) من ركلة جزاء، وكينغسلي كومان في الدقيقة (55).