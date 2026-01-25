يحل فريق التعاون ضيفاً على النصر في ملعب الأول بارك غداً (الإثنين) في الرياض في الجولة الـ18 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.
ولا تُعد هذه المواجهة الأولى التي تجمع بين النصر والتعاون في دوري روشن السعودي؛ حيث سبق أن تقابل الفريقان في أكثر من لقاء سابق في مختلف البطولات والمواجهات الرسمية والودية، وسبق أن تقابل فريق النصر مع التعاون في 37 مباراة في مختلف البطولات والمواجهات الرسمية والودية، حيث حقق النصر 26 انتصاراً على حساب التعاون، أما الأخير فقد فاز في 7 لقاءات على حساب النصر، بينما حضر التعادل بين الفريقين في 4 لقاءات.
وسجل لاعبو فريق النصر 80 هدفاً في مرمى التعاون، فيما أحرز لاعبو الأخير 43 هدفًا في شباك النصر.
وكان آخر لقاء جمع الفريقين في الدور الأول في دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين وانتهى بفوز النصر على التعاون في ملعبه بالقصيم بخماسية نظيفة جاءت عن طريق جواو فيليكس في الدقائق (7 و67 و87)، والبرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو في الدقيقة (54) من ركلة جزاء، وكينغسلي كومان في الدقيقة (55).
The Al-Taawoun team will visit Al-Nassr at Al-Awwal Park tomorrow (Monday) in Riyadh for the 18th round of the Roshen Saudi Professional League.
This is not the first encounter between Al-Nassr and Al-Taawoun in the Roshen Saudi League; the two teams have faced each other in several previous matches across various competitions, both official and friendly. Al-Nassr has previously played against Al-Taawoun in 37 matches across different competitions, achieving 26 victories over Al-Taawoun, while the latter has won 7 matches against Al-Nassr, with the teams drawing in 4 encounters.
Players from Al-Nassr have scored 80 goals against Al-Taawoun, while the latter's players have netted 43 goals against Al-Nassr.
The last match between the two teams took place in the first round of the Roshen Saudi Professional League, ending with Al-Nassr defeating Al-Taawoun at their home ground in Al-Qassim with a clean sheet of five goals, scored by João Félix in the minutes (7, 67, and 87), Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo in the minute (54) from a penalty, and Kingsley Coman in the minute (55).