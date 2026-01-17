يجمع نهائي كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2025، المنتخبين المغربي والسنغالي، والذي سيقام على ملعب الأمير مولاي عبدالله، إذ سيكون المرميان تحت حراسة نجمين من دوري روشن السعودي، هما «ياسين بونو» حارس الهلال، حيث تألق بشكل خرافي في نصف النهائي أمام نيجيريا، وحافظ على نظافة الشباك (التعادل 0-0) وتصدى لركلتي ترجيح، ليصبح أكثر الحراس حفاظًا على نظافة الشباك في البطولة (5 كلين شيت من 6 مباريات)، والسنغالي إدوارد ميندي «حارس الأهلي»، وهو الثاني في قائمة أكثر الحراس نظافة شباك في البطولة (4 كلين شيت من 6 مباريات)، وبهذا يكون دوري روشن مسيطراً على حراسة المرمى في أكبر نهائي أفريقي لهذه النسخة، فمن تكون له الغلبة الأفريقية هلالي أم أهلاوي.