The final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations brings together the Moroccan and Senegalese national teams, which will be held at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium. The two goalposts will be guarded by stars from the Roshen Saudi League: "Yassine Bounou," the goalkeeper for Al-Hilal, who shone remarkably in the semi-finals against Nigeria, keeping a clean sheet (0-0 draw) and saving two penalty kicks, making him the goalkeeper with the most clean sheets in the tournament (5 clean sheets out of 6 matches), and Senegal's Edouard Mendy, "the goalkeeper for Al-Ahli," who ranks second in the list of goalkeepers with the most clean sheets in the tournament (4 clean sheets out of 6 matches). Thus, the Roshen League dominates the goalkeeping position in the biggest African final of this edition. So, who will emerge victorious, Al-Hilal or Al-Ahli?