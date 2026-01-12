في أحد أحياء جدة، فتح أسطورة كرة القدم السعودية محمد عبدالجواد باب منزله على مشهد يعرفه القلب قبل الذاكرة والتاريخ. وجوه مألوفة، ملامح محفورة في الملاعب، دخلت عليه بلا ترتيب أو ميعاد مسبق، كأن التاريخ قد جاء في حضرة التاريخ.


الأسطورة ماجد عبدالله كان يتقدمهم كما لو أنه مبعوث أممي جاء نيابة عن أهل الكرة في هذا الكوكب، وكأن حضوره وحده يعيد للأيام مجدها القديم.


وسامي الجابر حضر بروح النجم المعاصر لجيلين أو ثلاثة.


ومحمد نور جاء بثقله التاريخي وروحه القيادية


ومالك معاذ أكمل المشهد بجيلٍ تربّى على أكتافهم.


زيارة مفاجئة، قصيرة في زمنها، عميقة في معناها، جاءت للاطمئنان على عبدالجواد بعد وعكة صحية أبعدته مؤقتا عن المشهد، لكنها أعادته بقوة إلى قلب الحكاية.


عبدالجواد لم يكن مجرد اسم في قائمة قديمة. هو أحد أعمدة جيل الثمانينات، الجيل الذي حمل الأخضر إلى منصات القارة، وكتب أولى الجُمل الكبيرة في كتاب الإنجاز الآسيوي. قائد الأخضرين والظهير الأيسر العصري الطائر الأسطوري بكل ما تحمله الكلمة من معنى، يعرف كيف يحوّل المساحة إلى فكرة، والتمريرة إلى تاريخ.


وفي ذاكرة الرياضيين، صورة لا تشيخ، كرة تنطلق من قدم محمد عبدالجواد، تعبر المسافة بثقة، تصل إلى ماجد عبدالله، وماجد يفعل ما يعرفه الجميع.. هدف في شباك الصين، واحتفال دخل وجدان الوطن قبل الأرشيف. تمريرة واحدة، واسمان ارتبطا إلى الأبد بلقطة قارية خالدة في ذاكرة أهل اللعبة أقرب ما تكون إلى كنز وإرث وأصلٍ وطني في ندرة الألماس.


لهذا، لم تكن زيارة ماجد لعبدالجواد زيارة صديق فقط، بل عودة للأساطير إلى لحظة صنعت مجداً مشتركاً.


سامي الجابر يعرف عبدالجواد من زاوية أخرى؛ جيل انتقل بين مرحلتين، واستلم الراية وهو يحمل احترام من سبقوه. محمد نور جاء وهو يدرك أن القائد الحقيقي يظهر حين يغادر الأضواء. ومالك معاذ مثّل الامتداد الطبيعي، اللاعب الذي كبر وهو يشاهد تلك الأسماء، ويجلس اليوم إلى جوارها في مشهد إنساني شديد الصفاء ورفيع المجد.


داخل المنزل، غابت الألوان ولغة المنافسة، وحضرت لغة الرفقة. عبدالجواد، الذي بدأ رحلة التعافي بخطوات داخل منزله، بدا أكثر طمأنينة. الابتسامة على وجهه قالت الكثير، والصورة التي انتشرت لاحقاً أكدت أن بعض اللحظات لا تحتاج إلى تعليق، فالتأمل يغني ويكفي.


على منصات التواصل، كتب أحدهم:


"صورة ماجد وبعض الأصدقاء اليوم للكابتن الكبير محمد عبدالجواد صنعت يومي".


وكتب آخر:


"التنافس داخل الملعب، والأخوّة خارجه".


فهيد الدوسري، الأمين العام لجمعية أصدقاء لاعبي كرة القدم الخيرية، لخّص المشهد بوضوح:


"زيارة محبة واطمئنان... الوفاء حاضر.. سلامتك يا أسطورة".


في الحقيقة، الوفاء لم يحضر فقط، بل جلس في صدر المجلس. جلس بين جيل صنع الإنجاز، وجيل حمله، وجيل تعلم معناه. كرة القدم، التي فرّقتهم يوماً بألوان الأندية، جمعتهم دوماً تحت لون واحد.


محمد عبدالجواد يعرف أن الجسد يتعافى، لكن الروح تتقوّى بمثل هذه الزيارات. وماجد، وسامي، ونور، ومالك، يدركون أن التاريخ ليس حبراً على ورق، ولا مجرد ذكرى بعيدة، بل يقيم في البيوت التي شهدت صنعه، حيث كل حجر يحمل عبق الإنجاز وكل جدار يحفظ وفاء الأبطال والأساطير.


في ذلك اليوم، يوم الزيارة، جدة كانت تشهد حدثاً عالمياً رياضياً يشاهده العالم قاطبة. لكنها شهدت شيئاً أندر:


عودة الأساطير في حضرة التاريخ عبدالجواد.. بلا صافرة، وبلا جمهور، وبهدف لا يُحتسب في النتائج، لكنه يُحتسب كثيراً في لوحة العمر.