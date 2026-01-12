In one of the neighborhoods of Jeddah, the Saudi football legend Mohammed Abduljawad opened the door of his home to a scene that the heart recognizes before memory and history. Familiar faces, features etched in the stadiums, entered without order or prior appointment, as if history had come in the presence of history.



The legend Majed Abdullah led them as if he were a UN envoy representing the people of football on this planet, as if his mere presence restored the glory of days gone by.



And Sami Al-Jaber attended with the spirit of a star contemporary to two or three generations.



Mohammed Noor came with his historical weight and leadership spirit.



And Malik Maaz completed the scene with a generation that grew up on their shoulders.



A surprise visit, short in duration but deep in meaning, came to check on Abduljawad after a health scare that temporarily distanced him from the scene, but it brought him back powerfully to the heart of the story.



Abduljawad was not just a name on an old list. He is one of the pillars of the 1980s generation, the generation that carried the green to the continental podiums and wrote the first great sentences in the book of Asian achievement. The captain of the greens and the modern flying left-back, legendary in every sense of the word, knows how to turn space into an idea and a pass into history.



In the memory of athletes, there is an image that does not age, a ball launched from the foot of Mohammed Abduljawad, crossing the distance with confidence, reaching Majed Abdullah, and Majed does what everyone knows... a goal in the net of China, and a celebration that entered the nation's consciousness before the archives. One pass, and two names are forever linked to an immortal continental moment in the memory of the game's people, as close as it can be to a treasure, a legacy, and a national essence as rare as diamonds.



Therefore, Majed's visit to Abduljawad was not just a visit from a friend, but a return of legends to a moment that created a shared glory.



Sami Al-Jaber knows Abduljawad from another angle; a generation that transitioned between two phases, taking up the banner while carrying the respect of those who preceded them. Mohammed Noor came knowing that a true leader shows up when the lights go out. And Malik Maaz represented the natural extension, the player who grew up watching those names, and today sits beside them in a scene of profound humanity and high glory.



Inside the house, colors and the language of competition faded, and the language of companionship prevailed. Abduljawad, who began his recovery journey with steps inside his home, appeared more at ease. The smile on his face said a lot, and the image that later circulated confirmed that some moments do not need commentary, for contemplation is rich and sufficient.



On social media, one person wrote:



"The picture of Majed and some friends today with the great captain Mohammed Abduljawad made my day."



And another wrote:



"Competition on the field, and brotherhood outside it."



Fahid Al-Dosari, the Secretary-General of the Charity Association of Football Players' Friends, summarized the scene clearly:



"A visit of love and reassurance... loyalty is present... get well soon, legend."



In truth, loyalty was not just present; it sat at the heart of the gathering. It sat between a generation that made the achievement, a generation that carried it, and a generation that learned its meaning. Football, which once divided them by club colors, always united them under one color.



Mohammed Abduljawad knows that the body recovers, but the spirit strengthens with such visits. And Majed, Sami, Noor, and Malik understand that history is not just ink on paper, nor merely a distant memory, but resides in the homes that witnessed its making, where every stone carries the fragrance of achievement and every wall preserves the loyalty of heroes and legends.



On that day, the day of the visit, Jeddah was witnessing a global sporting event watched by the entire world. But it witnessed something rarer:



The return of legends in the presence of history Abduljawad... without a whistle, without an audience, and with a goal that is not counted in the results, but is counted greatly in the tapestry of life.