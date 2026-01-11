أعلن الاتحاد الإسباني لكرة القدم (RFEF)، اليوم عن زيادة قيمة الجوائز المالية لكأس السوبر الإسباني 2026، لترتفع من 19 مليون يورو في نسخة 2025 إلى 21.3 مليون يورو، حيث من المقرر أن يلتقي برشلونة وريال مدريد بعد قليل في النهائي لتحديد بطل كأس السوبر الإسباني.

وأشار الاتحاد في بيان اليوم إلى أنه تم جعل آلية التوزيع أكثر توازنًا، عبر ربط جزء من المكافآت بالنتائج المحققة وتصنيف الأندية (المعامل) في المسابقات الوطنية والدولية.

وسيحصل كل واحد من الأندية الأربعة المشاركة على مكافأة ثابتة نظير المشاركة، بإجمالي 16.3 مليون يورو، مقارنة بـ 14.95 مليون يورو في الموسم الماضي.

أما مكافآت الأداء فتبلغ 5 ملايين يورو، حيث ينال البطل مليوني يورو، ويحصل الوصيف على 1.4 مليون يورو، بينما يتقاسم صاحبا المركزين الثالث والرابع 800 ألف يورو لكل منهما.

ويهدف هذا التوجه إلى تعزيز أسس كرة القدم الإسبانية، مع الاستمرار في مكافأة الأداء المميز لأندية النخبة.