The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) announced today an increase in the prize money for the Spanish Super Cup 2026, rising from 19 million euros in the 2025 edition to 21.3 million euros. Barcelona and Real Madrid are set to meet shortly in the final to determine the champion of the Spanish Super Cup.

The federation indicated in a statement today that the distribution mechanism has been made more balanced by linking part of the rewards to the results achieved and the clubs' rankings (coefficients) in national and international competitions.

Each of the four participating clubs will receive a fixed participation bonus totaling 16.3 million euros, compared to 14.95 million euros last season.

The performance bonuses amount to 5 million euros, with the champion receiving 2 million euros, the runner-up getting 1.4 million euros, while the third and fourth places will each share 800,000 euros.

This approach aims to strengthen the foundations of Spanish football while continuing to reward outstanding performance among elite clubs.