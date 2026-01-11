أعلن الاتحاد الإسباني لكرة القدم (RFEF)، اليوم عن زيادة قيمة الجوائز المالية لكأس السوبر الإسباني 2026، لترتفع من 19 مليون يورو في نسخة 2025 إلى 21.3 مليون يورو، حيث من المقرر أن يلتقي برشلونة وريال مدريد بعد قليل في النهائي لتحديد بطل كأس السوبر الإسباني.
وأشار الاتحاد في بيان اليوم إلى أنه تم جعل آلية التوزيع أكثر توازنًا، عبر ربط جزء من المكافآت بالنتائج المحققة وتصنيف الأندية (المعامل) في المسابقات الوطنية والدولية.
وسيحصل كل واحد من الأندية الأربعة المشاركة على مكافأة ثابتة نظير المشاركة، بإجمالي 16.3 مليون يورو، مقارنة بـ 14.95 مليون يورو في الموسم الماضي.
أما مكافآت الأداء فتبلغ 5 ملايين يورو، حيث ينال البطل مليوني يورو، ويحصل الوصيف على 1.4 مليون يورو، بينما يتقاسم صاحبا المركزين الثالث والرابع 800 ألف يورو لكل منهما.
ويهدف هذا التوجه إلى تعزيز أسس كرة القدم الإسبانية، مع الاستمرار في مكافأة الأداء المميز لأندية النخبة.
The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) announced today an increase in the prize money for the Spanish Super Cup 2026, rising from 19 million euros in the 2025 edition to 21.3 million euros. Barcelona and Real Madrid are set to meet shortly in the final to determine the champion of the Spanish Super Cup.
The federation indicated in a statement today that the distribution mechanism has been made more balanced by linking part of the rewards to the results achieved and the clubs' rankings (coefficients) in national and international competitions.
Each of the four participating clubs will receive a fixed participation bonus totaling 16.3 million euros, compared to 14.95 million euros last season.
The performance bonuses amount to 5 million euros, with the champion receiving 2 million euros, the runner-up getting 1.4 million euros, while the third and fourth places will each share 800,000 euros.
This approach aims to strengthen the foundations of Spanish football while continuing to reward outstanding performance among elite clubs.