تتجه الأنظار، مساء اليوم (السبت)، إلى ملعب «الإنماء»، حيث يحتضن في تمام الثامنة والنصف كلاسيكو الاتحاد والشباب، ضمن منافسات الجولة الحادية عشرة من مسابقة دوري روشن السعودي.
الاتحاد يسعى لمواصلة الانتصارات
ويدخل الاتحاد المواجهة بقيادة مدربه البرتغالي سيرجيو كونسيساو، باحثاً عن تحقيق فوزه الثاني على التوالي، ومواصلة تحسين موقعه في جدول الترتيب، مستفيداً من عاملي الأرض والجمهور.
الشباب يبحث عن وقف النزيف
في المقابل، يطمح الشباب، بقيادة مديره الفني الإسباني إيمانويل ألغواسيل، إلى وضع حد لمسلسل تراجع النتائج، واقتناص نقاط الكلاسيكو، كما لم ينس الفريق وجماهيره الهزيمة القاسية أمام العميد بـ4 أهداف مقابل هدف، في ربع نهائي بطولة كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين، ما يزيد قوة اللقاء.
ترتيب الفريقين
ويحتل الاتحاد المركز التاسع في جدول ترتيب دوري روشن برصيد 14 نقطة، فيما يأتي الشباب في المركز الثالث عشر برصيد 8 نقاط.
All eyes are on the "Al-Inma" stadium this evening (Saturday), where the classic match between Al-Ittihad and Al-Shabab will take place at 8:30 PM, as part of the eleventh round of the Roshan Saudi League.
Al-Ittihad Aims to Continue Winning
Al-Ittihad enters the match under the leadership of its Portuguese coach Sergio Conceição, seeking to achieve its second consecutive victory and continue improving its position in the standings, benefiting from the advantages of playing at home and having the support of its fans.
Al-Shabab Looks to Stop the Bleeding
On the other hand, Al-Shabab, led by its Spanish coach Emmanuel Alguacil, aims to put an end to the series of declining results and seize points from the classic match. The team and its fans have not forgotten the heavy defeat against Al-Ittihad, losing 4-1 in the quarter-finals of the King’s Cup, which adds intensity to the encounter.
Team Standings
Al-Ittihad is currently in ninth place in the Roshan League standings with 14 points, while Al-Shabab is in thirteenth place with 8 points.