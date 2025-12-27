All eyes are on the "Al-Inma" stadium this evening (Saturday), where the classic match between Al-Ittihad and Al-Shabab will take place at 8:30 PM, as part of the eleventh round of the Roshan Saudi League.

Al-Ittihad Aims to Continue Winning

Al-Ittihad enters the match under the leadership of its Portuguese coach Sergio Conceição, seeking to achieve its second consecutive victory and continue improving its position in the standings, benefiting from the advantages of playing at home and having the support of its fans.

Al-Shabab Looks to Stop the Bleeding

On the other hand, Al-Shabab, led by its Spanish coach Emmanuel Alguacil, aims to put an end to the series of declining results and seize points from the classic match. The team and its fans have not forgotten the heavy defeat against Al-Ittihad, losing 4-1 in the quarter-finals of the King’s Cup, which adds intensity to the encounter.

Team Standings

Al-Ittihad is currently in ninth place in the Roshan League standings with 14 points, while Al-Shabab is in thirteenth place with 8 points.