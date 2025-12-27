تتجه الأنظار، مساء اليوم (السبت)، إلى ملعب «الإنماء»، حيث يحتضن في تمام الثامنة والنصف كلاسيكو الاتحاد والشباب، ضمن منافسات الجولة الحادية عشرة من مسابقة دوري روشن السعودي.

الاتحاد يسعى لمواصلة الانتصارات

ويدخل الاتحاد المواجهة بقيادة مدربه البرتغالي سيرجيو كونسيساو، باحثاً عن تحقيق فوزه الثاني على التوالي، ومواصلة تحسين موقعه في جدول الترتيب، مستفيداً من عاملي الأرض والجمهور.

الشباب يبحث عن وقف النزيف

في المقابل، يطمح الشباب، بقيادة مديره الفني الإسباني إيمانويل ألغواسيل، إلى وضع حد لمسلسل تراجع النتائج، واقتناص نقاط الكلاسيكو، كما لم ينس الفريق وجماهيره الهزيمة القاسية أمام العميد بـ4 أهداف مقابل هدف، في ربع نهائي بطولة كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين، ما يزيد قوة اللقاء.

ترتيب الفريقين

ويحتل الاتحاد المركز التاسع في جدول ترتيب دوري روشن برصيد 14 نقطة، فيما يأتي الشباب في المركز الثالث عشر برصيد 8 نقاط.