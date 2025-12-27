بولندا تعيد فتح مطاري ريزشوف ولوبلين بعد إغلاق مؤقت

أعادت السلطات البولندية فتح مطاري ريزشوف-ياشونكا ولوبلين، في جنوب شرق البلاد اليوم (السبت)، بعد إغلاق مؤقت استمر ساعات قليلة بسبب نشاط عسكري جوي مكثف.
جاء الإغلاق رداً على هجوم روسي واسع النطاق بالصواريخ والطائرات المسيرة على أوكرانيا، مما دفع القوات البولندية وحلفاءها في الناتو إلى إقلاع مقاتلات حربية لمراقبة المجال الجوي وحماية الحدود.
وأعلنت وكالة الملاحة الجوية البولندية عبر منصة «X» إعادة الفتح، مشيرة إلى انتهاء عمليات المقاتلات.
وكانت الوكالة قد أغلقت المطارين مؤقتاً «لضمان حرية عمل الطيران العسكري»، كما أكدت قيادة العمليات في القوات المسلحة البولندية أن المقاتلات البولندية والحليفة أنهت مهماتها دون تسجيل أي انتهاك للمجال الجوي البولندي.
ويُعد مطار ريزشوف مركزاً رئيسياً لنقل المساعدات العسكرية والإنسانية إلى أوكرانيا منذ بدء الغزو الروسي في 2022، مما يجعله هدفاً استراتيجياً حساساً.
ويأتي هذا الإجراء في سياق تصعيد روسي، إذ شنت موسكو هجوماً كبيراً على كييف ومناطق أخرى، أسفر عن قتلى وجرحى وانقطاع كهرباء واسع، قبل أيام قليلة من محادثات محتملة بين الرئيس الأوكراني زيلينسكي والرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب.
ولم يتم الإبلاغ عن أي تأثير مباشر على الرحلات المدنية بخلاف التأخيرات المؤقتة، واستؤنفت الحركة الجوية بشكل طبيعي بعد انتهاء التأهب.
وتعكس الحادثة التوتر المستمر على الحدود الشرقية لحلف الناتو، إذ تكررت مثل هذه الإجراءات الاحترازية مرات عدة خلال العام 2025.
The Polish authorities reopened the Rzeszów-Jasionka and Lublin airports in the southeast of the country today (Saturday), after a temporary closure that lasted a few hours due to intense military air activity.
The closure came in response to a large-scale Russian missile and drone attack on Ukraine, prompting Polish forces and their NATO allies to scramble fighter jets to monitor the airspace and protect the borders.
The Polish Air Navigation Agency announced the reopening via the "X" platform, indicating that the fighter jet operations had concluded.
The agency had temporarily closed the airports "to ensure the freedom of military aviation operations," and the Polish Armed Forces' operational command confirmed that Polish and allied fighters completed their missions without any violations of Polish airspace.
Rzeszów Airport has been a key hub for transporting military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine since the onset of the Russian invasion in 2022, making it a sensitive strategic target.
This action comes amid a Russian escalation, as Moscow launched a major attack on Kyiv and other regions, resulting in casualties, injuries, and widespread power outages, just days before potential talks between Ukrainian President Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump.
No direct impact on civilian flights was reported other than temporary delays, and air traffic resumed normally after the alert was lifted.
The incident reflects the ongoing tension on NATO's eastern border, as such precautionary measures have been repeated several times throughout 2025.