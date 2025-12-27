بولندا تعيد فتح مطاري ريزشوف ولوبلين بعد إغلاق مؤقت

The Polish authorities reopened the Rzeszów-Jasionka and Lublin airports in the southeast of the country today (Saturday), after a temporary closure that lasted a few hours due to intense military air activity.



The closure came in response to a large-scale Russian missile and drone attack on Ukraine, prompting Polish forces and their NATO allies to scramble fighter jets to monitor the airspace and protect the borders.

The Polish Air Navigation Agency announced the reopening via the "X" platform, indicating that the fighter jet operations had concluded.

The agency had temporarily closed the airports "to ensure the freedom of military aviation operations," and the Polish Armed Forces' operational command confirmed that Polish and allied fighters completed their missions without any violations of Polish airspace.

Rzeszów Airport has been a key hub for transporting military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine since the onset of the Russian invasion in 2022, making it a sensitive strategic target.

This action comes amid a Russian escalation, as Moscow launched a major attack on Kyiv and other regions, resulting in casualties, injuries, and widespread power outages, just days before potential talks between Ukrainian President Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump.

No direct impact on civilian flights was reported other than temporary delays, and air traffic resumed normally after the alert was lifted.

The incident reflects the ongoing tension on NATO's eastern border, as such precautionary measures have been repeated several times throughout 2025.