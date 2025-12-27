أعادت السلطات البولندية فتح مطاري ريزشوف-ياشونكا ولوبلين، في جنوب شرق البلاد اليوم (السبت)، بعد إغلاق مؤقت استمر ساعات قليلة بسبب نشاط عسكري جوي مكثف.
بولندا تعيد فتح مطاري ريزشوف ولوبلين بعد إغلاق مؤقت

جاء الإغلاق رداً على هجوم روسي واسع النطاق بالصواريخ والطائرات المسيرة على أوكرانيا، مما دفع القوات البولندية وحلفاءها في الناتو إلى إقلاع مقاتلات حربية لمراقبة المجال الجوي وحماية الحدود.

وأعلنت وكالة الملاحة الجوية البولندية عبر منصة «X» إعادة الفتح، مشيرة إلى انتهاء عمليات المقاتلات.

وكانت الوكالة قد أغلقت المطارين مؤقتاً «لضمان حرية عمل الطيران العسكري»، كما أكدت قيادة العمليات في القوات المسلحة البولندية أن المقاتلات البولندية والحليفة أنهت مهماتها دون تسجيل أي انتهاك للمجال الجوي البولندي.

ويُعد مطار ريزشوف مركزاً رئيسياً لنقل المساعدات العسكرية والإنسانية إلى أوكرانيا منذ بدء الغزو الروسي في 2022، مما يجعله هدفاً استراتيجياً حساساً.

ويأتي هذا الإجراء في سياق تصعيد روسي، إذ شنت موسكو هجوماً كبيراً على كييف ومناطق أخرى، أسفر عن قتلى وجرحى وانقطاع كهرباء واسع، قبل أيام قليلة من محادثات محتملة بين الرئيس الأوكراني زيلينسكي والرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب.

ولم يتم الإبلاغ عن أي تأثير مباشر على الرحلات المدنية بخلاف التأخيرات المؤقتة، واستؤنفت الحركة الجوية بشكل طبيعي بعد انتهاء التأهب.

وتعكس الحادثة التوتر المستمر على الحدود الشرقية لحلف الناتو، إذ تكررت مثل هذه الإجراءات الاحترازية مرات عدة خلال العام 2025.